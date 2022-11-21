RSM Classic Golf

Adam Svensson holds the trophy after winning the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Ga., on Sunday.

 AP

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory.

Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian, was locked in a four-way tie for the lead on the closing stretch of the Seaside course when he poured in an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, and then hit a tee shot to 10 feet on the par-3 17th for a birdie that gave him a cushion.

Brian Harman (65) and Sahith Theegala (66) were in the group ahead of him and missed birdie chances from about 25 feet on the closing hole.

Callum Tarren of England (64) was the first to post at 17-under par and was hopeful of a playoff. Svensson capped off his bogey-free final round with a par for a two-shot win.

He finished at 19-under 263 and played the tougher Seaside course in 20 under the final three rounds. His tournament began with a 73 on the Plantation, which put him in a tie for 108th. His first job was to make the cut. He wound up winning the trophy.

Svensson is starting his third full year on the PGA Tour and gets a two-year exemption, along with a trip to the Masters and the PGA Championship. He has never played a major.

“To be honest, it's not even real right now,” Svensson said when he finished. “I'm so happy. I put so much work in. To win on the PGA Tour means everything to be me. ... I just kept believing in myself, and here I am.”

Theegala recovered from a double bogey on the par-5 seventh hole when he was in trouble left off the tee and then hit a chip that came back to him from behind the green. He made five birdies over the last 11 holes.

Harman got in the game late, hitting a fairway metal on the par-5 15th hole that was inches away from rolling in, setting up a short eagle. He birdied the 16th to share the lead, but had to settle for pars on the final two holes.

Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin, who shared the 54-hole lead, couldn't keep up. Rodgers didn't make his first birdie until the 13th hole and closed with a 70 to tie for 10th, while Martin shot a 72.

Cole Hammer, who graduated from Texas in May was playing on a sponsor exemption, shot a 65 to tie for fifth, which gets him into the Sony Open.

The PGA Tour now takes a six-week break in the final wraparound season before resuming with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua the first week of January.

By winning, Svensson was the last man to qualify for that field, the first elevated event that will have a $15 million purse.

Svensson won $1,458,000, more than he won in either of his two previous seasons on the PGA Tour. He is the second Canadian to win this season, joining Mackenzie Hughes, who won in Mississippi.

------

Sea Island, Ga.

a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course)

7,005 yards; Par 70

b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club

7,060 yards; Par 72

Purse: $8.1 million

Final Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Adam Svensson (500), $1,458,00073b-64a-62a-64a—263
Brian Harman (208), $612,90067b-69a-64a-65a—265
Callum Tarren (208), $612,90064a-68b-69a-64a—265
Sahith Theegala (208), $612,90068b-63a-68a-66a—265
Joel Dahmen (93), $277,83067a-64b-72a-64a—267
Seamus Power (93), $277,83066a-68b-67a-66a—267
Alex Smalley (93), $277,83067b-66a-67a-67a—267
Chris Stroud (93), $277,83070b-66a-66a-65a—267
Cole Hammer (0), $277,83064b-66a-72a-65a—267
Erik Barnes (65), $188,32570b-67a-65a-66a—268
Wyndham Clark (65), $188,32571a-65b-66a-66a—268
David Lingmerth (65), $188,32567b-65a-70a-66a—268
Patrick Rodgers (65), $188,32569b-65a-64a-70a—268
Robby Shelton (65), $188,32568a-70b-65a-65a—268
Will Gordon (50), $127,57569a-64b-68a-68a—269
Taylor Montgomery (50), $127,57569a-66b-65a-69a—269
Seung-Yul Noh (50), $127,57568a-64b-70a-67a—269
Taylor Pendrith (50), $127,57569b-66a-65a-69a—269
Greyson Sigg (50), $127,57566a-69b-70a-64a—269
J.J. Spaun (50), $127,57567a-68b-69a-65a—269
Harry Higgs (37), $76,64667b-63a-70a-70a—270
Beau Hossler (37), $76,64664a-67b-69a-70a—270
Russell Knox (37), $76,64667b-70a-66a-67a—270
Danny Lee (37), $76,64670a-66b-66a-68a—270
Ben Martin (37), $76,64669a-64b-65a-72a—270
J.T. Poston (37), $76,64670a-67b-66a-67a—270
Andrew Putnam (37), $76,64665a-65b-69a-71a—270
Ben Taylor (37), $76,64671b-65a-65a-69a—270
Zac Blair (26), $51,90867a-69b-68a-67a—271
Harris English (26), $51,90868b-68a-70a-65a—271
Ben Griffin (26), $51,90865b-71a-67a-68a—271
Paul Haley (26), $51,90868a-67b-67a-69a—271
Kevin Kisner (26), $51,90870b-67a-67a-67a—271
Justin Rose (26), $51,90868b-67a-67a-69a—271
Michael Kim (20), $41,20967a-69b-69a-67a—272
Patton Kizzire (20), $41,20967a-68b-70a-67a—272
Kevin Streelman (20), $41,20968b-64a-68a-72a—272
Chris Gotterup (0), $41,20965a-68b-71a-68a—272
Aaron Baddeley (15), $32,80569b-68a-68a-68a—273
Hayden Buckley (15), $32,80569b-66a-69a-69a—273
Eric Cole (15), $32,80569b-68a-70a-66a—273
Keith Mitchell (15), $32,80567b-68a-69a-69a—273
Henrik Norlander (15), $32,80567b-69a-70a-67a—273
Carl Yuan (15), $32,80570b-68a-69a-66a—273
Akshay Bhatia (0), $27,13573a-63b-69a-69a—274
Ryan Armour (9), $21,74970b-67a-73a-65a—275
Brice Garnett (9), $21,74968a-69b-69a-69a—275
Jim Herman (9), $21,74972a-65b-70a-68a—275
Stephan Jaeger (9), $21,74967b-70a-71a-67a—275
Denny McCarthy (9), $21,74966a-70b-68a-71a—275
Davis Riley (9), $21,74968b-69a-69a-69a—275
Kevin Roy (9), $21,74969b-68a-68a-70a—275
Dylan Wu (9), $21,74970b-68a-70a-67a—275
Dean Burmester (6), $18,63066a-68b-71a-71a—276
Trevor Cone (6), $18,63069a-68b-68a-71a—276
Brent Grant (6), $18,63071b-67a-71a-67a—276
Scott Stallings (6), $18,63070a-66b-67a-73a—276
Martin Trainer (6), $18,63070b-67a-67a-72a—276
Brandon Wu (6), $18,63070b-68a-67a-71a—276
Kevin Yu (6), $18,63072a-66b-69a-69a—276
Jacob Bridgeman (0), $18,63069b-67a-73a-67a—276
Tyson Alexander (5), $17,82068b-69a-70a-70a—277
Matthias Schwab (5), $17,82072b-66a-68a-71a—277
Joseph Bramlett (4), $17,49668b-69a-72a-69a—278
Doc Redman (4), $17,49670a-68b-73a-67a—278
Justin Suh (4), $17,25366b-68a-70a-75a—279
Zecheng Dou (4), $17,01069b-67a-71a-74a—281
Andrew Landry (4), $17,01075b-63a-72a-71a—281
MJ Daffue (3), $16,76770a-68b-70a-75a—283

