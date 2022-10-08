LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came within one putt of a 59 on Saturday, instead matching his low score on the PGA Tour for a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open.
If the third round was any indication, anything goes on the TPC Summerlin high above the Las Vegas Strip.
Cantlay had five birdies in his opening six holes, and then poured it on again down the stretch with five birdies in a six-hole stretch that put him on the cusp of his first sub-60 round.
He had a birdie putt from just inside 25 feet that broke sharply to the right, and Cantlay played it a little too high of the cup.
It was his first 60 on tour as a pro — his other 60 was at the 2011 Travelers Championship as a 19-year-old amateur after Cantlay finished his freshman year at UCLA.
Cantlay has never shot 59 even at his home course of Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, California, and he smiled when asked about the stress of his final putt.
“I would have liked to have made it, yeah,” he said.
And then his thoughts turned to a final round, which shaped up as a dandy. Kim is a budding star, having won the Wyndham Championship and delivering big moments in his debut at the Presidents Cup.
He birdied five of his last six holes, sticking a wedge to 2 feet on the 18th, for a 62 that put him in a tie with Cantlay at 19-under 194.
They were three shots clear of a Mito Pereira (67) and Matthew Ne Smith (63), with defending champion Sungjae Im (63) another shot behind.
For Cantlay, a good performance in Las Vegas is familiar.
He picked up his first PGA Tour victory in a playoff at the TPC Summerlin in 2017. He twice was a runner-up in Las Vegas. His worst result was a tie for eighth in 2020 when he had a share of the 54-hole lead.
“I think I drive the ball in the fairway a lot here, and I'm not afraid of hitting driver on most every hole, so I have a lot of wedge into greens, and I have a lot of looked,” Cantlay said. “If I make a bunch of putter, I can shoot low scores.”
He's been doing that all week, only on Saturday he kept hitting it a little closer and made most of the mid-range putts he had been missing. Cantlay putted for birdie on every hole, and that birdie chance for 59 on the 18th was his second-longest putt of the round.
But then, Cantlay also knows what to expect at Las Vegas, and his work is not done.
“No lead is safe around here," he said.
Pereira started the day with the lead, shot 67 and wound up three shots behind. Kim played bogey-free and needed a big run at the end to keep pace.
“We haven't run away with it,” Kim said. “I have to play well tomorrow. I'm sure a lot of guys are thinking that.”
There were nine scores of 64 or better on a perfect day for scoring. The course average for Saturday was 67.9. Perhaps another example of the low scoring was Cantlay. His group of NeSmith and S.H. Kim played so well that Cantlay never had hit first from a tee box on the back nine.
NeSmith had a 63 and S.H. Kim had a 64.
Cantlay already has won twice this year — one was with Xander Schauffele in the team event in New Orleans — and a victory Sunday would move him to No. 2 in the world.
------
Shriners Children's Open Scores
At TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Purse: $8 million
Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
3rd Round
Patrick Cantlay 67-67-60—194
Tom Kim 65-67-62—194
Matthew NeSmith 68-66-63—197
Mito Pereira 67-63-67—197
Sungjae Im 65-70-63—198
Seonghyeon Kim 65-69-64—198
Adam Hadwin 67-67-65—199
Si Woo Kim 64-68-67—199
J.T. Poston 67-69-63—199
Aaron Rai 69-68-62—199
Robby Shelton 68-63-68—199
Tom Hoge 63-72-65—200
Cameron Davis 67-66-68—201
Beau Hossler 69-68-64—201
Andrew Putnam 68-69-64—201
Davis Thompson 66-69-66—201
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-67-67—202
Lucas Herbert 67-70-65—202
Taylor Montgomery 70-66-66—202
Chad Ramey 67-66-69—202
Adam Schenk 69-66-67—202
Kevin Streelman 66-67-69—202
Jason Day 66-71-66—203
Thomas Detry 65-73-65—203
Chris Gotterup 68-70-65—203
Max Homa 67-67-69—203
Martin Laird 66-69-68—203
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-66-65—203
Maverick McNealy 64-68-71—203
Aaron Wise 69-67-67—203
Kevin Yu 69-68-66—203
Ben Griffin 68-69-67—204
Keith Mitchell 65-69-70—204
Taylor Pendrith 71-67-66—204
Patrick Rodgers 66-68-70—204
Sam Ryder 65-69-70—204
Adam Svensson 67-70-67—204
Michael Thompson 68-68-68—204
Matt Wallace 69-68-67—204
Hayden Buckley 68-69-68—205
Dean Burmester 71-65-69—205
Austin Eckroat 71-66-68—205
Harry Hall 66-70-69—205
Nick Hardy 67-69-69—205
Brian Harman 70-67-68—205
Mark Hubbard 69-66-70—205
Stephan Jaeger 66-72-67—205
Philip Knowles 70-68-67—205
Spencer Levin 71-65-69—205
Justin Lower 70-68-67—205
Alex Noren 68-69-68—205
Greyson Sigg 68-69-68—205
J.J. Spaun 66-71-68—205
Stewart Cink 69-66-71—206
Joel Dahmen 66-72-68—206
Tyler Duncan 65-71-70—206
Harris English 69-69-68—206
Doug Ghim 68-68-70—206
Tano Goya 68-67-71—206
Chesson Hadley 67-70-69—206
Ryan Moore 68-70-68—206
Brendon Todd 69-68-69—206
Patrick Welch 71-67-68—206
Brandon Wu 72-65-69—206
Harrison Endycott 67-71-69—207
Jim Herman 69-67-71—207
Patton Kizzire 67-69-71—207
David Lipsky 69-68-71—208
Austin Smotherman 68-69-71—208
Trevor Werbylo 68-70-70—208
Andrew Landry 72-66-71—209
Matthias Schwab 71-67-71—209
Tyson Alexander 72-65-73—210
Byeong Hun An 69-68-73—210
Will Gordon 65-72-73—210
Ben Martin 70-68-72—210
Emiliano Grillo 71-67-73—211
