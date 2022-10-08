Shriners Open Golf

Patrick Cantlay hits from a fairway on Saturday during the third round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

 AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came within one putt of a 59 on Saturday, instead matching his low score on the PGA Tour for a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open.

If the third round was any indication, anything goes on the TPC Summerlin high above the Las Vegas Strip.

Cantlay had five birdies in his opening six holes, and then poured it on again down the stretch with five birdies in a six-hole stretch that put him on the cusp of his first sub-60 round.

He had a birdie putt from just inside 25 feet that broke sharply to the right, and Cantlay played it a little too high of the cup.

It was his first 60 on tour as a pro — his other 60 was at the 2011 Travelers Championship as a 19-year-old amateur after Cantlay finished his freshman year at UCLA.

Cantlay has never shot 59 even at his home course of Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, California, and he smiled when asked about the stress of his final putt.

“I would have liked to have made it, yeah,” he said.

And then his thoughts turned to a final round, which shaped up as a dandy. Kim is a budding star, having won the Wyndham Championship and delivering big moments in his debut at the Presidents Cup.

He birdied five of his last six holes, sticking a wedge to 2 feet on the 18th, for a 62 that put him in a tie with Cantlay at 19-under 194.

They were three shots clear of a Mito Pereira (67) and Matthew Ne Smith (63), with defending champion Sungjae Im (63) another shot behind.

For Cantlay, a good performance in Las Vegas is familiar.

He picked up his first PGA Tour victory in a playoff at the TPC Summerlin in 2017. He twice was a runner-up in Las Vegas. His worst result was a tie for eighth in 2020 when he had a share of the 54-hole lead.

“I think I drive the ball in the fairway a lot here, and I'm not afraid of hitting driver on most every hole, so I have a lot of wedge into greens, and I have a lot of looked,” Cantlay said. “If I make a bunch of putter, I can shoot low scores.”

He's been doing that all week, only on Saturday he kept hitting it a little closer and made most of the mid-range putts he had been missing. Cantlay putted for birdie on every hole, and that birdie chance for 59 on the 18th was his second-longest putt of the round.

But then, Cantlay also knows what to expect at Las Vegas, and his work is not done.

“No lead is safe around here," he said.

Pereira started the day with the lead, shot 67 and wound up three shots behind. Kim played bogey-free and needed a big run at the end to keep pace.

“We haven't run away with it,” Kim said. “I have to play well tomorrow. I'm sure a lot of guys are thinking that.”

There were nine scores of 64 or better on a perfect day for scoring. The course average for Saturday was 67.9. Perhaps another example of the low scoring was Cantlay. His group of NeSmith and S.H. Kim played so well that Cantlay never had hit first from a tee box on the back nine.

NeSmith had a 63 and S.H. Kim had a 64.

Cantlay already has won twice this year — one was with Xander Schauffele in the team event in New Orleans — and a victory Sunday would move him to No. 2 in the world.

------

Shriners Children's Open Scores

At TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Purse: $8 million

Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71

3rd Round

Patrick Cantlay 67-67-60—194

Tom Kim 65-67-62—194

Matthew NeSmith 68-66-63—197

Mito Pereira 67-63-67—197

Sungjae Im 65-70-63—198

Seonghyeon Kim 65-69-64—198

Adam Hadwin 67-67-65—199

Si Woo Kim 64-68-67—199

J.T. Poston 67-69-63—199

Aaron Rai 69-68-62—199

Robby Shelton 68-63-68—199

Tom Hoge 63-72-65—200

Cameron Davis 67-66-68—201

Beau Hossler 69-68-64—201

Andrew Putnam 68-69-64—201

Davis Thompson 66-69-66—201

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-67-67—202

Lucas Herbert 67-70-65—202

Taylor Montgomery 70-66-66—202

Chad Ramey 67-66-69—202

Adam Schenk 69-66-67—202

Kevin Streelman 66-67-69—202

Jason Day 66-71-66—203

Thomas Detry 65-73-65—203

Chris Gotterup 68-70-65—203

Max Homa 67-67-69—203

Martin Laird 66-69-68—203

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-66-65—203

Maverick McNealy 64-68-71—203

Aaron Wise 69-67-67—203

Kevin Yu 69-68-66—203

Ben Griffin 68-69-67—204

Keith Mitchell 65-69-70—204

Taylor Pendrith 71-67-66—204

Patrick Rodgers 66-68-70—204

Sam Ryder 65-69-70—204

Adam Svensson 67-70-67—204

Michael Thompson 68-68-68—204

Matt Wallace 69-68-67—204

Hayden Buckley 68-69-68—205

Dean Burmester 71-65-69—205

Austin Eckroat 71-66-68—205

Harry Hall 66-70-69—205

Nick Hardy 67-69-69—205

Brian Harman 70-67-68—205

Mark Hubbard 69-66-70—205

Stephan Jaeger 66-72-67—205

Philip Knowles 70-68-67—205

Spencer Levin 71-65-69—205

Justin Lower 70-68-67—205

Alex Noren 68-69-68—205

Greyson Sigg 68-69-68—205

J.J. Spaun 66-71-68—205

Stewart Cink 69-66-71—206

Joel Dahmen 66-72-68—206

Tyler Duncan 65-71-70—206

Harris English 69-69-68—206

Doug Ghim 68-68-70—206

Tano Goya 68-67-71—206

Chesson Hadley 67-70-69—206

Ryan Moore 68-70-68—206

Brendon Todd 69-68-69—206

Patrick Welch 71-67-68—206

Brandon Wu 72-65-69—206

Harrison Endycott 67-71-69—207

Jim Herman 69-67-71—207

Patton Kizzire 67-69-71—207

David Lipsky 69-68-71—208

Austin Smotherman 68-69-71—208

Trevor Werbylo 68-70-70—208

Andrew Landry 72-66-71—209

Matthias Schwab 71-67-71—209

Tyson Alexander 72-65-73—210

Byeong Hun An 69-68-73—210

Will Gordon 65-72-73—210

Ben Martin 70-68-72—210

Emiliano Grillo 71-67-73—211

