VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Horvat and Andrei Kuzmenko each had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks won their second straight after a season-opening skid, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Friday night.
Tanner Pearson, J.T. Miller and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored and Spencer Martin made 34 saves. On Thursday night in Seattle, the Canucks beat the Kraken 5-4 to end their season-opening losing streak at a franchise-record seven games.
Rickard Rakell scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry made 24 saves. The Penguins have lost three straight to fall to 4-3-1.
Weariness appeared to creep into the home side’s game, with the Penguins outshooting the Canucks 30-19 across the second and third periods, but Martin held fast for the victory. The 24-year-old goalie is 4-0-4 with Vancouver.
The Canucks improved to 2-5-2.
TRADE ADDITIONS
Vancouver acquired defenseman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from Carolina a few hours before the game for a fifth-round draft pick. The 25-year-old Bear has not played this season after finishing with five goals and nine assists in 58 games for the Hurricanes last season. Carolina will retain $400,000 of Bear’s $2.2 million contact. Pederson, also 25, is scoreless in four games this season for the Chicago Wolves in the American Hockey League.
UP NEXT
Penguins: At Seattle on Saturday night.
Canucks: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.
CANUCKS 5, PENGUINS 1
Pittsburgh 0 1 0 — 1
Vancouver 1 1 3 — 5
1st Period-1, Vancouver, Pearson 1 (Mikheyev, Garland), 13:52. Penalties-Archibald, PIT (Holding), 7:32; Miller, VAN (Tripping), 8:10; Joseph, PIT (Slashing), 11:45; Malkin, PIT (Hooking), 19:29.
2nd Period-2, Vancouver, Horvat 5 (Kuzmenko), 0:32 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Rakell 4 (Rust, Malkin), 16:03 (pp). Penalties-Burroughs, VAN (Holding Stick), 7:18; Miller, VAN (High Sticking), 14:33; Myers, VAN (Roughing), 17:08.
3rd Period-4, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 3 (Mikheyev, Schenn), 10:28. 5, Vancouver, Ekman-Larsson 1 (Horvat), 16:42 (pp). 6, Vancouver, Miller 5 (Myers, Brisebois), 17:50 (en). Penalties-Archibald, PIT (Boarding), 16:28; Rust, PIT (Roughing), 17:03; Ekman-Larsson, VAN (Interference), 17:03.
Shots on Goal-Pittsburgh 5-15-15-35. Vancouver 10-9-10-29.
Power-play opportunities-Pittsburgh 1 of 4; Vancouver 2 of 4.
Goalies-Pittsburgh, Jarry 4-2-0 (28 shots-24 saves). Vancouver, Martin 1-0-1 (35-34).
A-18,528 (18,910). T-2:26.
Referees-Reid Anderson, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen-Bevan Mills, Travis Toomey.
