CAVALIERS AT KNICKS
Knicks lead series 2-1.
Game 4, 1 p.m. Sunday, ABC.
NEED TO KNOW: The Knicks held the Cavaliers to the lowest point total in any NBA game this season in their 99-79 victory in Game 3. By winning on Sunday, they would be on the brink of their first series victory in 10 years, since beating Boston in the first round in 2013.
KEEP AN EYE ON: The atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden. With the 8:30 p.m. start for Game 3, Knicks fans had the building rocking to give the home team a big boost and perhaps rattling the young Cavs. Can they bring the same energy for a Sunday afternoon?
INJURY WATCH: Darius Garland hobbled off the court in the fourth quarter on Friday after twisting his ankle when he stepped on a photographer behind the baseline, but was he able to return.
PRESSURE IS ON: Garland. After scoring 32 points to spark Cleveland’s Game 2 win, he missed his first nine shots went finished 4 for 21 with 10 points on Friday. The fourth-year guard is too good and too important to the Cavs’ chances to play that poorly again.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Knicks -3; over/under is 206.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Knicks are 32-20 in conference matchups. New York ranks eighth in the NBA with 34.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 8.1.
The Cavaliers are 34-18 in conference play. Cleveland averages 112.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals for the Knicks. Immanuel Quickley is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.
Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.
Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 107.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.