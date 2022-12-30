HADLEY – The score didn’t indicate how close it truly was between the Commodore Perry and Crawford Christian Academy girls basketball teams.
The Panthers fell 38-28 Thursday afternoon at Commodore Perry High School. But they were consistently within a point for most of the game.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well across the board as a team. We just couldn’t get the ball to go in the hoop,” Commodore Perry head coach Ben Furey said.
Jazlyn Boyles led the way for the Panthers with eight points and eight rebounds. Skyleigh McCloskey finished with four points and four rebounds while Melissa Street’s, Marley Meyer and Helena Dilliman each scored four points. Meyer also finished with eight boards to split thr team lead with Boyles.
CP (1-6) couldn’t stop CCA’s Gracie Oakes, who finished with a game-high 23 points. Sh also four rebounds with a game-high three assists.
The Panthers struggled in the first quarter. Shots weren’t falling, rebounds were falling in the hands of CCA players and the defense had trouble locking things down.
CP trailed 11-2 at the end of the first quarter, but the Panthers kept fighting.
The deficit was cut to 16-11 by halftime. And eventually a bucket my McCloskey got the Panthers trailing 20-19 with 4:57 left in the third quarter.
“The girls always fight, which means a lot to me,” Furey said. “A lot of teams could just pack it in when they get down like that. But they generally don’t. They try to fight and fight their way back. They did that today.”
However, the Panthers were unable to get that one shot, that one free throw or that one rebound to complete the comeback. The score would remain close until the Chargers went on a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter, increasing their lead to 31-24.
The Panthers kept the deficit to single digits until the final minute of play.
“Outscored them in the second. I believe outscored them in the third to where it was a one-point game back and forth,” Furey said. “Poor shooting and some defensive breakdowns led to some easy shots. That was the difference in the basketball game.”
Furey wants to see the offense make some progress in the second half of the season. He also wants to see the defense and depth polish some things up as well.
“We really got the next six weeks where everything’s really boom, boom, boom. There’s no breaks and it starts to get into the heart of the season,” Furey said.
––––––
Commodore Perry
Holiday Tourney
CCA 11 5 9 13 38
COMM. PERRY 2 9 13 4 28
CRAWFORD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY – Oakes 10-2-4-23, Epps 4-1-2-9, Frantz 0-0-0-0, Zurcher 0-0-0-0, Walton 1-2-2-4, Berlin 0-0-0-0, A. Numer 1-0-0-2, O. Numer 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goal: Oakes 1. Totals: 16-5-8-38.
COMMODORE PERRY – Street’s 2-0-2-4, Meyer 2-0-0-4, McCloskey 2-1-5-5, Dilliman 2-0-0-4, Metalino 1-0-0-2, Boyles 4-0-0-8, Eber 0-0-0-0, Waleff 0-1-4-1. Totals: 13-2-11-28.
