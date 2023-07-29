BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Alex Cejka posted his worst score so far at the Senior British Open in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead into the final round after no player went under-par Saturday at Royal Porthcawl.
The German hit a 3-over 74 in the third round to follow a par-71 and an opening 3-under 68.
“It was a tough day for everybody,” said Cejka, who is chasing his third senior major championship title.
Cejka is at even-par overall and has a one-stroke lead over four players tied for second on 1 over, including overnight leader Steven Alker (76), Padraig Harrington (71), Vijay Singh (73) and Phillip Archer (71).
Alker aced the par-3 15th with a 7-iron.
“Sometimes hole-in-ones are not good shots and go in but that was a good shot,” Alker said.
Bernhard Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 75 to tie for 11th at 4 over.
Defending champion Darren Clarke (73) is tied for 32nd.
The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.
------
The Senior Open Championship
At Royal Porthcawl GC
Bridgend, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,003; Par: 71
3rd Round
Alex Cejka 68-71-74—213
Steven Alker 70-68-76—214
Phillip Archer 73-70-71—214
Padraig Harrington 75-68-71—214
Vijay Singh 69-72-73—214
Greig Hutcheon 72-68-75—215
Jerry Kelly 73-71-71—215
Richard Green 72-73-71—216
Paul Lawrie 70-71-75—216
Mario Tiziani 68-75-73—216
Bradley Dredge 71-72-74—217
Tom Gillis 70-74-73—217
Thongchai Jaidee 73-70-74—217
Michael Jonzon 74-72-71—217
Simon Khan 73-71-73—217
Bernhard Langer 73-69-75—217
Euan Mcintosh 74-71-72—217
Phillip Price 72-72-73—217
Jeev M. Singh 69-77-71—217
K.J. Choi 75-72-71—218
Ken Duke 71-73-74—218
Anders Hansen 72-69-77—218
Colin Montgomerie 72-70-76—218
Paul Broadhurst 70-71-78—219
Emanuele Canonica 72-70-77—219
Clark Dennis 72-72-75—219
Joakim Haeggman 74-71-74—219
Mauricio Molina 72-74-73—219
Jarmo Sandelin 70-73-76—219
Patrik Sjoland 73-71-75—219
Paul Streeter 73-71-75—219
Shane Bertsch 73-69-78—220
Darren Clarke 73-74-73—220
Glen Day 76-71-73—220
Keith Horne 70-72-78—220
Doug McGuigan 75-69-76—220
Gary Orr 71-72-77—220
Ken Tanigawa 73-72-75—220
Steen Tinning 72-70-78—220
David Branshaw 73-72-76—221
Michael Campbell 77-69-75—221
Harrison Frazar 73-72-76—221
Ricardo Gonzalez 73-73-75—221
Tim Petrovic 74-72-75—221
Roger Chapman 77-70-75—222
Hiroyuki Fujita 75-72-75—222
John Kemp 74-71-77—222
David McKenzie 76-70-76—222
Damian Mooney 73-74-75—222
Jean-Francois Remesy 72-71-79—222
Notah Begay 76-71-76—223
Niclas Fasth 75-71-77—223
Grant Hamerton 73-74-76—223
Michael Muehr 72-72-79—223
Michele Reale 70-75-79—224
Y.E. Yang 71-72-81—224
Stuart Appleby 73-72-80—225
Rich Beem 75-71-79—225
Christian Cevaer 73-74-78—225
David Gilford 74-73-78—225
Miguel Angel Jimenez 66-76-83—225
James Kingston 74-72-79—225
Santiago Luna 75-67-83—225
Timothy O'Neal 72-72-81—225
Andre Bossert 74-73-79—226
Rod Pampling 72-74-80—226
Tim Weinhart 76-71-79—226
Peter Fowler 73-72-84—229
Scott Parel 72-73-84—229
Rob Labritz 74-71-86—231
Simon Griffiths 71-76-WD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.