Alex Cejka hits to the 18th green during the final round of the Champions Tour Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 4.

 AP

BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Alex Cejka posted his worst score so far at the Senior British Open in windy conditions to take a one-shot lead into the final round after no player went under-par Saturday at Royal Porthcawl.

The German hit a 3-over 74 in the third round to follow a par-71 and an opening 3-under 68.

“It was a tough day for everybody,” said Cejka, who is chasing his third senior major championship title.

Cejka is at even-par overall and has a one-stroke lead over four players tied for second on 1 over, including overnight leader Steven Alker (76), Padraig Harrington (71), Vijay Singh (73) and Phillip Archer (71).

Alker aced the par-3 15th with a 7-iron.

“Sometimes hole-in-ones are not good shots and go in but that was a good shot,” Alker said.

Bernhard Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 75 to tie for 11th at 4 over.

Defending champion Darren Clarke (73) is tied for 32nd.

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.

------

The Senior Open Championship

At Royal Porthcawl GC

Bridgend, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.8 million

Yardage: 7,003; Par: 71

3rd Round

Alex Cejka 68-71-74—213

Steven Alker 70-68-76—214

Phillip Archer 73-70-71—214

Padraig Harrington 75-68-71—214

Vijay Singh 69-72-73—214

Greig Hutcheon 72-68-75—215

Jerry Kelly 73-71-71—215

Richard Green 72-73-71—216

Paul Lawrie 70-71-75—216

Mario Tiziani 68-75-73—216

Bradley Dredge 71-72-74—217

Tom Gillis 70-74-73—217

Thongchai Jaidee 73-70-74—217

Michael Jonzon 74-72-71—217

Simon Khan 73-71-73—217

Bernhard Langer 73-69-75—217

Euan Mcintosh 74-71-72—217

Phillip Price 72-72-73—217

Jeev M. Singh 69-77-71—217

K.J. Choi 75-72-71—218

Ken Duke 71-73-74—218

Anders Hansen 72-69-77—218

Colin Montgomerie 72-70-76—218

Paul Broadhurst 70-71-78—219

Emanuele Canonica 72-70-77—219

Clark Dennis 72-72-75—219

Joakim Haeggman 74-71-74—219

Mauricio Molina 72-74-73—219

Jarmo Sandelin 70-73-76—219

Patrik Sjoland 73-71-75—219

Paul Streeter 73-71-75—219

Shane Bertsch 73-69-78—220

Darren Clarke 73-74-73—220

Glen Day 76-71-73—220

Keith Horne 70-72-78—220

Doug McGuigan 75-69-76—220

Gary Orr 71-72-77—220

Ken Tanigawa 73-72-75—220

Steen Tinning 72-70-78—220

David Branshaw 73-72-76—221

Michael Campbell 77-69-75—221

Harrison Frazar 73-72-76—221

Ricardo Gonzalez 73-73-75—221

Tim Petrovic 74-72-75—221

Roger Chapman 77-70-75—222

Hiroyuki Fujita 75-72-75—222

John Kemp 74-71-77—222

David McKenzie 76-70-76—222

Damian Mooney 73-74-75—222

Jean-Francois Remesy 72-71-79—222

Notah Begay 76-71-76—223

Niclas Fasth 75-71-77—223

Grant Hamerton 73-74-76—223

Michael Muehr 72-72-79—223

Michele Reale 70-75-79—224

Y.E. Yang 71-72-81—224

Stuart Appleby 73-72-80—225

Rich Beem 75-71-79—225

Christian Cevaer 73-74-78—225

David Gilford 74-73-78—225

Miguel Angel Jimenez 66-76-83—225

James Kingston 74-72-79—225

Santiago Luna 75-67-83—225

Timothy O'Neal 72-72-81—225

Andre Bossert 74-73-79—226

Rod Pampling 72-74-80—226

Tim Weinhart 76-71-79—226

Peter Fowler 73-72-84—229

Scott Parel 72-73-84—229

Rob Labritz 74-71-86—231

Simon Griffiths 71-76-WD

