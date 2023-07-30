BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Germany’s Alex Cejka prevailed over Ireland’s Padraig Harrington on the second playoff hole to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl on Sunday.
Cejka birdied the second extra hole to claim his third senior major title after he and Harrington had finished tied on 5-over par following a final round played in miserable wet and windy conditions.
Harrington, who also finished runner-up to Darren Clarke last year, narrowly missed an eagle putt on the first extra hole and could only make par when the players returned to the 18th after duffing a chip from the back of the green.
Overnight leader Cejka began the final round with a double bogey on the first and dropped another shot on the fourth, but battled back to hold a two-shot lead with two holes to play.
A bogey on the 17th halved the 52-year-old Cejka's advantage and Harrington birdied the last to force extra holes.
“What a day,” Cejka said at the presentation ceremony. “I still can’t believe that I’m here. Beating Padraig in a playoff, such a great player, but I’m glad I did it and I’m super happy.”
Cejka carded a final round of 76 and Harrington returned a 75, with South Korea's Y.E. Yang and American Rob Labritz the only players able to match the par of 71.
Harrington, who also lost a playoff to Steve Stricker at the Senior PGA Championship in May, said: “What’s annoying is I seem to only play well when there’s an urgency."
He added: “I chipped really poorly all week, I had a terrible time. I don’t think I’ve ever played a tournament where I’ve chipped this badly. I took several double-bogeys where I would normally be taking pars.”
Not a single player broke par over the weekend and the 5-over total required for a place in the playoff was the same as the halfway cut.
Former top-ranked Vijay Singh finished two shots outside the playoff following a closing 77.
Steven Alker, who led at the halfway stage, shot a 10-over 81 to finish tied for 11th.
The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule.
––––––
At Royal Porthcawl GC
Bridgend, UK
Purse: $2.8 million
Yardage: 7,003; Par: 71
Final Round
(x-won on second playoff hole)
x-Alex Cejka, $447,80068-71-74-76–289
Padraig Harrington, $298,68075-68-71-75–289
Vijay Singh, $168,03669-72-73-77–291
Michael Jonzon, $134,29274-72-71-75–292
Phillip Archer, $103,85473-70-71-79–293
Phillip Price, $103,85472-72-73-76–293
Richard Green, $65,35172-73-71-78–294
Jerry Kelly, $65,35173-71-71-79–294
Bernhard Langer, $65,35173-69-75-77–294
Euan Mcintosh, $65,35174-71-72-77–294
Steven Alker, $46,20870-68-76-81–295
Anders Hansen, $46,20872-69-77-77–295
Y.E. Yang, $46,20871-72-81-71–295
K.J. Choi, $37,84875-72-71-78–296
Ken Duke, $37,84871-73-74-78–296
Tom Gillis, $37,84870-74-73-79–296
John Kemp, $074-71-77-74–296
Jeev M. Singh, $37,84869-77-71-79–296
Mario Tiziani, $37,84868-75-73-80–296
Glen Day, $31,69276-71-73-77–297
Bradley Dredge, $31,69271-72-74-80–297
Thongchai Jaidee, $31,69273-70-74-80–297
Paul Lawrie, $31,69270-71-75-81–297
Gary Orr, $31,69271-72-77-77–297
Emanuele Canonica, $25,85072-70-77-79–298
Joakim Haeggman, $25,85074-71-74-79–298
Keith Horne, $25,85070-72-78-78–298
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $25,85066-76-83-73–298
Simon Khan, $25,85073-71-73-81–298
Santiago Luna, $25,85075-67-83-73–298
David McKenzie, $25,85076-70-76-76–298
Jarmo Sandelin, $25,85070-73-76-79–298
Darren Clarke, $19,95073-74-73-79–299
Clark Dennis, $19,95072-72-75-80–299
Hiroyuki Fujita, $19,95075-72-75-77–299
Ricardo Gonzalez, $19,95073-73-75-78–299
Greig Hutcheon, $19,95072-68-75-84–299
James Kingston, $19,95074-72-79-74–299
Jean-Francois Remesy, $19,95072-71-79-77–299
Tim Weinhart, $19,95076-71-79-73–299
Stuart Appleby, $15,94473-72-80-75–300
Paul Broadhurst, $15,94470-71-78-81–300
Michael Campbell, $15,94477-69-75-79–300
Niclas Fasth, $15,94475-71-77-77–300
Doug McGuigan, $15,94475-69-76-80–300
Paul Streeter, $15,94473-71-75-81–300
Steen Tinning, $15,94472-70-78-80–300
Andre Bossert, $12,90574-73-79-75–301
Grant Hamerton, $12,90573-74-76-78–301
Michael Muehr, $12,90572-72-79-78–301
Rod Pampling, $12,90572-74-80-75–301
Tim Petrovic, $12,90574-72-75-80–301
Notah Begay, $10,60276-71-76-79–302
Shane Bertsch, $10,60273-69-78-82–302
Rob Labritz, $10,60274-71-86-71–302
Mauricio Molina, $10,60272-74-73-83–302
