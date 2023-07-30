Britain Golf Senior Open

Germany's Alex Cejka poses with the trophy after winning the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course in Porthcawl, Wales, on Sunday.

 NICK POTTS | PA via AP

BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) — Germany’s Alex Cejka prevailed over Ireland’s Padraig Harrington on the second playoff hole to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl on Sunday.

Cejka birdied the second extra hole to claim his third senior major title after he and Harrington had finished tied on 5-over par following a final round played in miserable wet and windy conditions.

Harrington, who also finished runner-up to Darren Clarke last year, narrowly missed an eagle putt on the first extra hole and could only make par when the players returned to the 18th after duffing a chip from the back of the green.

Overnight leader Cejka began the final round with a double bogey on the first and dropped another shot on the fourth, but battled back to hold a two-shot lead with two holes to play.

A bogey on the 17th halved the 52-year-old Cejka's advantage and Harrington birdied the last to force extra holes.

“What a day,” Cejka said at the presentation ceremony. “I still can’t believe that I’m here. Beating Padraig in a playoff, such a great player, but I’m glad I did it and I’m super happy.”

Cejka carded a final round of 76 and Harrington returned a 75, with South Korea's Y.E. Yang and American Rob Labritz the only players able to match the par of 71.

Harrington, who also lost a playoff to Steve Stricker at the Senior PGA Championship in May, said: “What’s annoying is I seem to only play well when there’s an urgency."

He added: “I chipped really poorly all week, I had a terrible time. I don’t think I’ve ever played a tournament where I’ve chipped this badly. I took several double-bogeys where I would normally be taking pars.”

Not a single player broke par over the weekend and the 5-over total required for a place in the playoff was the same as the halfway cut.

Former top-ranked Vijay Singh finished two shots outside the playoff following a closing 77.

Steven Alker, who led at the halfway stage, shot a 10-over 81 to finish tied for 11th.

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule.

––––––

At Royal Porthcawl GC

Bridgend, UK

Purse: $2.8 million

Yardage: 7,003; Par: 71

Final Round

(x-won on second playoff hole)

x-Alex Cejka, $447,80068-71-74-76–289

Padraig Harrington, $298,68075-68-71-75–289

Vijay Singh, $168,03669-72-73-77–291

Michael Jonzon, $134,29274-72-71-75–292

Phillip Archer, $103,85473-70-71-79–293

Phillip Price, $103,85472-72-73-76–293

Richard Green, $65,35172-73-71-78–294

Jerry Kelly, $65,35173-71-71-79–294

Bernhard Langer, $65,35173-69-75-77–294

Euan Mcintosh, $65,35174-71-72-77–294

Steven Alker, $46,20870-68-76-81–295

Anders Hansen, $46,20872-69-77-77–295

Y.E. Yang, $46,20871-72-81-71–295

K.J. Choi, $37,84875-72-71-78–296

Ken Duke, $37,84871-73-74-78–296

Tom Gillis, $37,84870-74-73-79–296

John Kemp, $074-71-77-74–296

Jeev M. Singh, $37,84869-77-71-79–296

Mario Tiziani, $37,84868-75-73-80–296

Glen Day, $31,69276-71-73-77–297

Bradley Dredge, $31,69271-72-74-80–297

Thongchai Jaidee, $31,69273-70-74-80–297

Paul Lawrie, $31,69270-71-75-81–297

Gary Orr, $31,69271-72-77-77–297

Emanuele Canonica, $25,85072-70-77-79–298

Joakim Haeggman, $25,85074-71-74-79–298

Keith Horne, $25,85070-72-78-78–298

Miguel Angel Jimenez, $25,85066-76-83-73–298

Simon Khan, $25,85073-71-73-81–298

Santiago Luna, $25,85075-67-83-73–298

David McKenzie, $25,85076-70-76-76–298

Jarmo Sandelin, $25,85070-73-76-79–298

Darren Clarke, $19,95073-74-73-79–299

Clark Dennis, $19,95072-72-75-80–299

Hiroyuki Fujita, $19,95075-72-75-77–299

Ricardo Gonzalez, $19,95073-73-75-78–299

Greig Hutcheon, $19,95072-68-75-84–299

James Kingston, $19,95074-72-79-74–299

Jean-Francois Remesy, $19,95072-71-79-77–299

Tim Weinhart, $19,95076-71-79-73–299

Stuart Appleby, $15,94473-72-80-75–300

Paul Broadhurst, $15,94470-71-78-81–300

Michael Campbell, $15,94477-69-75-79–300

Niclas Fasth, $15,94475-71-77-77–300

Doug McGuigan, $15,94475-69-76-80–300

Paul Streeter, $15,94473-71-75-81–300

Steen Tinning, $15,94472-70-78-80–300

Andre Bossert, $12,90574-73-79-75–301

Grant Hamerton, $12,90573-74-76-78–301

Michael Muehr, $12,90572-72-79-78–301

Rod Pampling, $12,90572-74-80-75–301

Tim Petrovic, $12,90574-72-75-80–301

Notah Begay, $10,60276-71-76-79–302

Shane Bertsch, $10,60273-69-78-82–302

Rob Labritz, $10,60274-71-86-71–302

Mauricio Molina, $10,60272-74-73-83–302

