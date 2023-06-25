LEBANON, Tenn. — Ross Chastain held off Martin Truex Jr. and won the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night, his third career NASCAR Cup Series victory.
This was Chastain’s first win since Talladega in April 2022, and he drove his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to the team’s first victory this year at its home track. Chastain had started on the pole for the first time in his career.
Chastain entered fourth in the season points race and wound up leading a race-high 100 laps at the 1.33-mile, D-shaped concrete oval. That included the final 34 laps as the 30-year-old had to weave by some slower traffic to hold off Truex by 0.789 seconds.
The driver known as “Melon Man” celebrated clinching a playoff berth with a burnout before smashing a watermelon onto the start-finish line.
Truex led 50 laps as the season points leader tried to string together back-to-back wins. He won at Sonoma going into NASCAR’s lone break in the 38-race season.
Truex finished ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, both in Toyotas. Chase Elliott was fourth and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson was fifth.
Tyler Reddick started beside Chastain on the front row and won the first stage.
As they began the second stage, Truex went three-wide at the front with Chastain and William Byron for some thrilling racing on a track known for having boring competition for years after opening in 2001.
The Xfinity Series race on Saturday was chaotic, with cautions starting on the opening lap.
The second caution on Sunday didn’t come until lap 138 when Reddick lost his right rear tire as he tried to steer his Toyota onto pit road just after having pitted. His car got loose, and he spun into the grass with the tire coming off at the entrance to pit road.
HARD CRASH
The third caution came on lap 146 on the restart on the frontstretch as Ryan Blaney crashed head-on into an interior wall after being tapped from behind by Kyle Busch with Alex Bowman also involved. Blaney walked out of the infield care center after what he called the hardest hit of his life.
Blaney said he checked up on the restart and got hit from behind, then he couldn’t get his Ford straightened up after hitting the grass. He called it “pretty ridiculous” there was no SAFER barrier on the infield wall.
“Stinks going home early,” Blaney said.
REUNITED
Stewart-Haas Racing made a flurry of crew chief changes Tuesday before this weekend at Nashville, and Chase Briscoe was reunited with Richard Boswell, who guided him to eight Xfinity Series wins between 2018 and 2020. Boswell had been crew chief for SHR’s No. 98 Xfinity team with Riley Herbst.
Briscoe finished 31st.
NO. 200
Bubba Wallace made his 200th Cup Series start, looking to add to his two career wins and 15 top fives. He started ninth in the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing and finished 15th.
EDWARDS
Carl Edwards, a six-time winner at the Nashville Superspeedway, is the first driver inducted into the track’s new Legends Plaza.
Edwards was inducted Sunday before the Ally 400, the third Cup race at the 1.33-mile, D-shaped oval concrete track. He was named one of NASCAR’s top 75 drivers earlier this year despite retiring in 2016 at the age of 36 with 28 career Cup Series’ victories.
“To be able to come back here and reflect on that is just a really powerful thing and a humbling thing for me to be able to share it with my family and my friends,” Edwards said. “This is your day to feel all the love is just over the top.”
Matt Greci, the superspeedway’s president, announced Edwards as the first inductee. Edwards not only won six races on the largest concrete oval in NASCAR, he finished in the top 10 in 12 of his 13 Xfinity Series races here. The superspeedway didn’t host its first Cup Series race until 2021.
The plaza currently is being designed and will be open year-round for fans once open. Drivers will be commemorated in bronze in the shape of a guitar pick.
UP NEXT
NASCAR will run a street course race on Sunday in downtown Chicago.
––––––
Ally 400 Results
At Nashville Superspeedway
Lebanon, Tenn.
Lap length: 1.33 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300 laps, 57 points.
2. (6) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 300, 51.
3. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 300, 50.
4. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300, 42.
5. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300, 35.
6. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 300, 46.
7. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300, 38.
8. (23) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300, 30.
9. (11) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 300, 32.
10. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 300, 31.
11. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 300, 26.
12. (10) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 300, 25.
13. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300, 24.
14. (16) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 300, 23.
15. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 300, 27.
16. (25) Ryan Preece, Ford, 300, 21.
17. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 300, 20.
18. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 300, 19.
19. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 300, 18.
20. (36) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 300, 17.
21. (31) Harrison Burton, Ford, 300, 16.
22. (28) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 299, 15.
23. (3) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 299, 14.
24. (17) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 299, 15.
25. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 299, 12.
26. (30) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 299, 11.
27. (24) Austin Cindric, Ford, 299, 10.
28. (33) Michael McDowell, Ford, 299, 9.
29. (29) JJ Yeley, Ford, 298, 0.
30. (2) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 298, 17.
31. (18) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 298, 6.
32. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 298, 5.
33. (32) Brennan Poole, Ford, 297, 0.
34. (35) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 297, 0.
35. (27) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 296, 2.
36. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 146, 1.
Race Stats
Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.913 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, .0 minutes, 7 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.789 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 24 laps.
Lead Changes: 21 among 12 drivers.
Lap Leaders: R.Chastain 0-42; W.Byron 43; C.Elliott 44; A.Bowman 45; D.Suarez 46; T.Dillon 47-50; R.Chastain 51-60; T.Reddick 61-93; W.Byron 94-97; R.Chastain 98-99; M.Truex 100-136; D.Hamlin 137-141; M.Truex 142-153; D.Hamlin 154-155; M.Truex 156; D.Hamlin 157-230; R.Chastain 231-241; C.Bell 242-244; B.Keselowski 245-246; K.Busch 247-258; A.Bowman 259-266; R.Chastain 267-300
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 5 times for 99 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 81 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 50 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 33 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 12 laps; A.Bowman, 2 times for 9 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 5 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Suarez, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: W.Byron, 3; K.Busch, 3; M.Truex, 2; K.Larson, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Bell, 1; D.Hamlin, 1; J.Logano, 1; T.Reddick, 1; R.Stenhouse, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. M.Truex, 525; 2. W.Byron, 512; 3. R.Blaney, 501; 4. R.Chastain, 501; 5. K.Harvick, 500; 6. K.Busch, 496; 7. C.Bell, 493; 8. D.Hamlin, 462; 9. J.Logano, 444; 10. K.Larson, 440; 11. C.Buescher, 430; 12. B.Keselowski, 424; 13. T.Reddick, 420; 14. R.Stenhouse, 400; 15. B.Wallace, 354; 16. A.Bowman, 331.
