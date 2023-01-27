It's very difficult to do bowling articles without being repetitious. However, sometimes that’s not a negative attribute. Bowling is a sport with constant turnover, and there are always new bowlers that might be interested in previous discussions.
With that in mind, we are going to review the various types of bowling balls and what might be best for your skill level.
At the entry level, it is recommended the bowler use plastic or urethane. Both balls are easy to control. The advantage of urethane over plastic is that urethane grips early in oil and does not slide as much as a plastic ball. Urethane equipment is commonly used on dry lanes or when conditions call for control without power.
Drilling a ball for the beginner should also remain simple. Most experts feel that comfort is the key factor for the novice bowler. It must feel comfortable in the hand and the bowler must be confident that the ball will come off the hand when they release it.
Comfort for the novice is usually achieved with the conventional grip. With this grip, the fingers are inserted to the second joint.
There is another theory for the beginning bowler that states, “If the ball doesn’t hurt in the hand, cause calluses or other kinds of discomfort, then it’s a good fit.” As stated, this is usually accomplished with a conventional grip and the very basic pitches, thumb and finger weights.
When the bowler advances to the intermediate or developing level, he might want to consider making changes in their equipment, grip, etc.
The ball selection should be urethane or entry level resin. An entry-level resin ball is one that isn’t very aggressive, but has more power than urethane equipment. It slides in oil and hook in the dry area.
The bowler may also want to consider going to a semi-finger tip or relaxed grip. However, it is recommended that you talk to your pro-shop operator before making this decision.
The reason for the discussion is the fingers are placed about a quarter of an inch into the holes past the first joint. This creates problems. It becomes hard to place the fingers at the correct depth into the ball because you don’t have a joint that will bend that can give you control of the ball.
This might also be the time to change finger and thumb weights as well as pitches.
The pitch is the angle at which the gripping holes are drilled into the ball. Pitches have to match the bowler’s span, and the ball driller must take into account such things as length of the bowlers thumb, hand movement and the bowlers strength.
Finger and thumb weights will effect how the ball rolls and hooks. Thumb weight usually lets the ball roll early and hook less, while finger weight delays the break of the ball.
The advanced or high average bowler will usually carry a variety of balls with different drillings that will match his game and the particular reaction he is looking for. However, many of today’s top bowler’s still rely on plastic for spare shooting.
Their principle piece of equipment will be one of the solids, pearls or hybrids, or even the new urethane equipment that are so prevalent in today’s market. Each type of ball is designed for a certain reaction on specific conditions.
While I usually don’t mention balls by brand name, I’m going to deviate just to show you how far cover technology has advanced. Storm has a hybrid ball called “The Absolute” with a “reacta” gloss finish that is supposed to be the most adjustable cover created to date. It supposedly gives the bowler the unlimited power to modify the cover to the bowlers preferred reaction.
The advanced bowler will use the fingertip grip. With this grip, your fingers rest at the first joint. This grip gives the bowler the best feel and most control over your shots. It also gives the bowler the most revolutions and produces the most turn on the ball.
Different conditions dictate the type of ball this bowler will use. They usually start with a ball (benchmark) that tells him what kind of condition they’re facing. After a few shots, the bowler will make their adjustment(s).
They’ll first try moving their mark (feet or eyes) and if that doesn’t work, they’ll go to a ball suited for that condition. They might change the surface or go to a ball with different weights or drillings.
Some of the different weights and drillings could include a leverage-weighted stack drilling, label drilling or axis drilling.
The effect they have on ball reaction and your game may vary. Your best choice is to discuss any changes with your pro-shop operator.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
