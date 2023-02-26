Honda Classic Golf

Chris Kirk kisses the trophy on Sunday after winning the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

 AP

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Chris Kirk waited nearly eight years to win a PGA Tour event again. Waiting one more hole on Sunday was no problem.

Kirk stuck his approach to the par-5 18th to tap-in range, and his birdie on the first hole of a playoff lifted him past Eric Cole for the victory at the Honda Classic on Sunday.

Cole had a chance, playing his third shot from the sand to just outside of 10 feet for a birdie that would have extended the playoff. But it lipped out, and Kirk nudged his ball in for his fifth career win — his first since prevailing at Colonial in 2015.

“I was obviously very, very nervous today having not won in so long," Kirk said. “Coming down the stretch, I felt good."

And he’ll be the last Honda winner. The car company is ending its title sponsorship of the event after 42 years, with a new sponsor set to be in place — the PGA Tour hopes, anyway — in the coming weeks.

They finished 72 holes tied at 14-under 266, Kirk shooting 69 on Sunday, Cole shooting 67.

Kirk earned $1,512,000 for the win, and is now eligible to play the Masters again for the first time since 2016. Cole earned $915,600 for the runner-up finish, a check that more than doubles what the 34-year-old has earned in 14 previous tour starts.

“I loved it. It was a lot of fun," Cole said. “I can’t wait to get back and do it again. I didn’t have my best stuff today, and I was proud of how hard I fought."

Kirk went to the par-5 18th with a one-shot lead. His tee shot found the fairway. His second shot found the water, leading to bogey. Cole made par, giving Kirk new life in the playoff.

“Bad swing at the wrong time. ... Thank God it worked out," Kirk said.

Kirk hadn’t held a trophy since 2015. That’s not to say he hasn’t done any winning in that span.

He walked away from the game in May 2019 because of alcoholism and depression. He struggled with anxiety, struggled to deal with pressure, even though he had a penchant for making it seem like no big deal on the golf course — he was a four-time winner, plus made a big putt to help the U.S. win the Presidents Cup at South Korea in 2015.

The tour gave him a major medical extension for the time he missed, meaning he had a set number of tournaments to do well enough to regain his full status. He got it back by the slimmest of margins at the Sony Open in 2021.

And now he’s a champion again.

“I just have so much to be thankful for,” Kirk said. “I’m so grateful for my sobriety, I’m so grateful for my family, I’m so grateful for everyone that has supported throughout the past three or four years.”

Tyler Duncan, ranked No. 360 in the world coming into the week, shot 66 on Sunday and was third at 12 under. Monday qualifier Ryan Gerard, playing the weekend for the first time on the PGA Tour, shot 67 and finished fourth at 10 under.

Gerard’s career earnings on tour went from $0 to $411,600. His plans for the next few weeks might be changing based on this finish.

“I’ve got to go book some flights and hotel rooms, swipe the credit card," said Gerard, who came into the week ranked 472nd in the world. “We'll see what happens.”

Defending champion Sepp Straka (68) was in a group tied for ninth at 9 under, with all four of his rounds in the 60’s. Also in that group: Shane Lowry, who had a chance to win the Honda last year and finished with an even-par 70.

“I played lovely, and I just couldn’t get it going," Lowry said.

Divots: It was the first playoff for both Kirk and Cole. ... Jhonattan Vegas had the round of the day with a 64, getting to 5 under. He started birdie-birdie-eagle, made a 50-footer for double bogey on the par-3 15th after his tee shot found the water, then made a 36-footer for another eagle to cap the round. ... Billy Horschel (72) battled through sinus issues and finished 2 under for the week, after having a share of the first-round lead. The Florida native still hasn’t won a tour event in Florida, now 0 for 40.

––––––

Honda Classic Scores

At PGA National Golf Club Champion Course

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,125; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on first playoff hole)

x-Chris Kirk (500), $1,512,00069-62-66-69—266

Eric Cole (300), $907,20067-66-66-67—266

Tyler Duncan (190), $571,20067-67-68-66—268

Ryan Gerard (135), $403,20069-63-71-67—270

Shane Lowry (93), $284,76068-68-65-70—271

Ben Martin (93), $284,76069-64-70-68—271

Sepp Straka (93), $284,76069-68-66-68—271

Justin Suh (93), $284,76066-64-70-71—271

Ben Taylor (93), $284,76067-65-69-70—271

David Lingmerth (72), $218,40069-68-68-67—272

Dylan Wu (72), $218,40071-68-67-66—272

Zach Johnson (62), $184,80068-67-71-67—273

Cameron Percy (62), $184,80069-68-66-70—273

Ryan Brehm (51), $134,40067-74-64-69—274

Jim Herman (51), $134,40071-70-67-66—274

Kramer Hickok (51), $134,40071-68-66-69—274

Lee Hodges (51), $134,40071-69-67-67—274

Stephan Jaeger (51), $134,40071-69-67-67—274

Adrian Meronk (51), $134,40067-69-70-68—274

Brandon Wu (51), $134,40071-68-70-65—274

Byeong Hun An (39), $87,36070-65-67-73—275

MJ Daffue (39), $87,36074-67-68-66—275

Ben Griffin (39), $87,36069-71-66-69—275

Robby Shelton (39), $87,36073-67-66-69—275

Jhonattan Vegas (39), $87,36069-72-70-64—275

Harrison Endycott (32), $64,68072-65-71-68—276

Scott Harrington (32), $64,68069-67-72-68—276

Min Woo Lee (32), $64,68068-69-73-66—276

Kevin Chappell (21), $46,00672-68-69-68—277

Brett Drewitt (21), $46,00671-70-67-69—277

Dylan Frittelli (21), $46,00671-65-72-69—277

Chesson Hadley (21), $46,00669-66-69-73—277

Garrick Higgo (21), $46,00675-66-66-70—277

William McGirt (21), $46,00673-66-67-71—277

Andrew Novak (21), $46,00669-68-69-71—277

Davis Riley (21), $46,00671-67-67-72—277

Kevin Roy (21), $46,00672-68-66-71—277

Matt Wallace (21), $46,00667-68-69-73—277

Danny Willett (21), $46,00669-70-68-70—277

Aaron Wise (21), $46,00669-72-70-66—277

Carson Young (21), $46,00665-70-73-69—277

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (11), $27,76868-71-67-72—278

Will Gordon (11), $27,76868-71-70-69—278

Billy Horschel (11), $27,76865-73-68-72—278

Mark Hubbard (11), $27,76869-71-70-68—278

Sungjae Im (11), $27,76867-71-70-70—278

Taylor Pendrith (11), $27,76869-69-69-71—278

Adam Schenk (11), $27,76867-68-71-72—278

Erik Barnes (7), $20,52472-67-69-71—279

Akshay Bhatia (7), $20,52471-65-74-69—279

Zac Blair (7), $20,52471-70-69-69—279

Adam Svensson (7), $20,52470-66-69-74—279

Jimmy Walker (7), $20,52474-65-69-71—279

Trevor Werbylo (7), $20,52470-71-67-71—279

Joseph Bramlett (5), $18,98465-73-74-68—280

Brice Garnett (5), $18,98469-64-70-77—280

Tano Goya (5), $18,98468-66-73-73—280

Kelly Kraft (5), $18,98471-66-70-73—280

Brandon Matthews (5), $18,98469-69-71-71—280

Padraig Harrington (4), $18,31272-68-69-72—281

Matthias Schwab (4), $18,31275-66-67-73—281

Kyle Stanley (4), $18,31268-73-71-69—281

Anders Albertson (3), $17,38872-69-71-70—282

Ryan Armour (3), $17,38870-69-71-72—282

Pierceson Coody (3), $17,38866-75-71-70—282

Trace Crowe (3), $17,38872-69-70-71—282

Seonghyeon Kim (3), $17,38868-73-70-71—282

Vincent Norrman (3), $17,38872-69-70-71—282

J.T. Poston (3), $17,38873-68-69-72—282

Kevin Tway (3), $17,38869-71-71-71—282

Bill Haas (2), $16,46472-68-70-73—283

J.B. Holmes (2), $16,46469-70-74-70—283

Augusto Nunez (2), $16,46470-70-69-74—283

Trevor Cone (2), $15,87671-70-70-73—284

Jason Dufner (2), $15,87668-70-73-73—284

Harry Hall (2), $15,87668-70-71-75—284

Webb Simpson (2), $15,87671-70-66-77—284

Tyson Alexander (2), $15,45670-70-75-71—286

Cody Gribble (2), $15,28871-70-73-73—287

Geoff Ogilvy (2), $15,12068-73-73-75—289

