MEADVILLE - The Chatham men's basketball team won its second-ever PAC championship with a 76-73 win over the Allegheny Gators at the David. V Wise Center on Saturday night. With the win, the Cougars receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.
Graduate wing Nick Bomar led the way with 16 points on 6-7 shooting. Sophomore guard Isaiah Smith scored 14 points, all in the first half, with three triples and three assists to go along. Blaine Gartley scored 12 points and pulled down seven boards. Gartley was named PAC Tournament MVP. Senior Marcos Cintron (Grove City High) had 12 points and six rebounds and freshman forward James Thomas (Sharpsville High) dropped eight points and pulled down nine rebounds.
Both offenses came out scorching hot, with the Gators leading 16-12 after just five minutes of play. The two high-powered offenses kept up the scoring throughout the first half, but it was the Cougars who went into the break with a one-point lead, thanks in part to Smith, who netted 14 points in the first half. It was as tight as can be for the entirety of the second half, as there were eight lead changes in the half and neither team led by more than six points.
Chatham won the rebound battle 38-33. The Cougars shot 50% (9-18) from deep and 45.9% (28-61) from the field.
The Cougars will await their draw in the NCAA Tournament. The selected Division III Championship teams as well as the first and second round site selections will be announced Monday, February 27. First and second round games are scheduled for Friday-Saturday, March 3-4.
