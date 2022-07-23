Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Storms could contain damaging winds. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.