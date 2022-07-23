PGA Championship Golf

In this AP photo file, Paul Broadhurst tees off in the Senior PGA Championship in Rochester, N.Y.

 AP

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Darren Clarke's bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior British Open and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round on Saturday.

Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke's 69 at Gleneagles.

“I’ve gone out there and I’ve played nicely all day. I’ve given myself chance after chance. I’ve hit good putts," Clarke said. “I’ve hit 17 greens leading the tournament and played lovely. At least one decided to go in at the last.”

Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open's Claret Jug in 2011.

“It would be pretty cool to have both of them sitting beside each other," he said. “I would love to win the Senior Open as well as the main Open.”

But Clarke and Broadhurst face a tough final round on Sunday with New Zealand’s Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly — both senior major champions — in a tie for third and only one behind them at 8 under.

Four-time major champion Ernie Els and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington are three strokes off the pace at 6 under, along with Colin Montgomerie, Stuart Appleby and Thongchai Jaidee.

“Just look at the leaderboard, some top names right behind me," Broadhurst said. "I’m under no illusions, I’m going to have to go out and shoot a number tomorrow.”

------

BRITISH SENIOR OPEN

At Kings Course

Auchterarder, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,859; Par: 70

3rd Round

Paul Broadhurst 65-70-66—201

Darren Clarke 65-67-69—201

Steven Alker 68-68-66—202

Jerry Kelly 65-70-67—202

Stuart Appleby 70-67-67—204

Ernie Els 66-69-69—204

Padraig Harrington 66-69-69—204

Thongchai Jaidee 66-71-67—204

Colin Montgomerie 70-66-68—204

James Kingston 70-69-66—205

Bernhard Langer 67-68-70—205

Clark Dennis 69-68-69—206

Charlie Wi 73-66-67—206

Y.E. Yang 73-65-68—206

Doug Barron 69-71-67—207

Mark Brown 72-67-68—207

Alex Cejka 70-73-64—207

Miguel Angel Jimenez 69-67-71—207

Mauricio Molina 68-69-70—207

Marco Dawson 69-69-70—208

Garry Houston 68-69-71—208

Kent Jones 65-70-73—208

Simon Khan 66-72-70—208

Paul Lawrie 69-70-69—208

Andy Oldcorn 70-71-67—208

Scott Parel 66-68-74—208

Phillip Price 69-71-68—208

Stephen Ames 64-71-74—209

Ken Duke 69-69-71—209

Retief Goosen 70-69-70—209

John Kemp 73-69-67—209

Prayad Marksaeng 68-71-70—209

Miguel Angel Martin 66-70-73—209

David Morland 71-69-69—209

Corey Pavin 69-69-71—209

Ian Woosnam 71-70-68—209

Woody Austin 70-73-67—210

Adilson Da Silva 69-70-71—210

Tom Gillis 70-70-70—210

Peter O'Malley 71-69-70—210

John Senden 67-71-72—210

Michael Watson 74-65-71—210

Andre Bossert 70-70-71—211

Harrison Frazar 69-73-69—211

Richard Green 67-72-72—211

Paul McGinley 71-71-69—211

Thomas Bjorn 67-74-71—212

Markus Brier 67-72-73—212

Andrew Butterfield 67-73-72—212

Russ Cochran 73-69-70—212

Stephen Dodd 69-72-71—212

Carlos Franco 72-71-69—212

David Frost 67-68-77—212

Cliff Kresge 72-70-70—212

Greg Owen 69-72-71—212

Jean-Francois Remesy 69-70-73—212

Michael Campbell 71-70-72—213

Glen Day 64-72-77—213

Richard Dinsdale 72-71-70—213

Wes Short 72-71-70—213

Paul Streeter 70-71-72—213

Rafael Gomez 76-66-72—214

Dicky Pride 66-73-75—214

Kirk Triplett 72-70-72—214

Trevor Foster 71-71-73—215

Scott Henderson 69-71-75—215

Yoshinobu Tsukada 70-73-72—215

Joakim Haeggman 71-71-74—216

Thomas Levet 69-73-74—216

Harry Rudolph 73-68-77—218

Michael Jonzon 71-72-76—219

Tags

Trending Video