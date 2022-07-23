GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Darren Clarke's bid for a first senior major title wobbled as he lost his overnight two-shot lead at the Senior British Open and Paul Broadhurst pulled level at 9 under overall after the third round on Saturday.
Clarke needed a birdie on the last hole to catch Broadhurst, who posted a 4-under 66 to Clarke's 69 at Gleneagles.
“I’ve gone out there and I’ve played nicely all day. I’ve given myself chance after chance. I’ve hit good putts," Clarke said. “I’ve hit 17 greens leading the tournament and played lovely. At least one decided to go in at the last.”
Clarke dropped shots on the 12th and 13th holes but steadied himself to stay in contention for another trophy after winning the British Open's Claret Jug in 2011.
“It would be pretty cool to have both of them sitting beside each other," he said. “I would love to win the Senior Open as well as the main Open.”
But Clarke and Broadhurst face a tough final round on Sunday with New Zealand’s Steven Alker and American Jerry Kelly — both senior major champions — in a tie for third and only one behind them at 8 under.
Four-time major champion Ernie Els and three-time major winner Padraig Harrington are three strokes off the pace at 6 under, along with Colin Montgomerie, Stuart Appleby and Thongchai Jaidee.
“Just look at the leaderboard, some top names right behind me," Broadhurst said. "I’m under no illusions, I’m going to have to go out and shoot a number tomorrow.”
------
BRITISH SENIOR OPEN
At Kings Course
Auchterarder, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,859; Par: 70
3rd Round
Paul Broadhurst 65-70-66—201
Darren Clarke 65-67-69—201
Steven Alker 68-68-66—202
Jerry Kelly 65-70-67—202
Stuart Appleby 70-67-67—204
Ernie Els 66-69-69—204
Padraig Harrington 66-69-69—204
Thongchai Jaidee 66-71-67—204
Colin Montgomerie 70-66-68—204
James Kingston 70-69-66—205
Bernhard Langer 67-68-70—205
Clark Dennis 69-68-69—206
Charlie Wi 73-66-67—206
Y.E. Yang 73-65-68—206
Doug Barron 69-71-67—207
Mark Brown 72-67-68—207
Alex Cejka 70-73-64—207
Miguel Angel Jimenez 69-67-71—207
Mauricio Molina 68-69-70—207
Marco Dawson 69-69-70—208
Garry Houston 68-69-71—208
Kent Jones 65-70-73—208
Simon Khan 66-72-70—208
Paul Lawrie 69-70-69—208
Andy Oldcorn 70-71-67—208
Scott Parel 66-68-74—208
Phillip Price 69-71-68—208
Stephen Ames 64-71-74—209
Ken Duke 69-69-71—209
Retief Goosen 70-69-70—209
John Kemp 73-69-67—209
Prayad Marksaeng 68-71-70—209
Miguel Angel Martin 66-70-73—209
David Morland 71-69-69—209
Corey Pavin 69-69-71—209
Ian Woosnam 71-70-68—209
Woody Austin 70-73-67—210
Adilson Da Silva 69-70-71—210
Tom Gillis 70-70-70—210
Peter O'Malley 71-69-70—210
John Senden 67-71-72—210
Michael Watson 74-65-71—210
Andre Bossert 70-70-71—211
Harrison Frazar 69-73-69—211
Richard Green 67-72-72—211
Paul McGinley 71-71-69—211
Thomas Bjorn 67-74-71—212
Markus Brier 67-72-73—212
Andrew Butterfield 67-73-72—212
Russ Cochran 73-69-70—212
Stephen Dodd 69-72-71—212
Carlos Franco 72-71-69—212
David Frost 67-68-77—212
Cliff Kresge 72-70-70—212
Greg Owen 69-72-71—212
Jean-Francois Remesy 69-70-73—212
Michael Campbell 71-70-72—213
Glen Day 64-72-77—213
Richard Dinsdale 72-71-70—213
Wes Short 72-71-70—213
Paul Streeter 70-71-72—213
Rafael Gomez 76-66-72—214
Dicky Pride 66-73-75—214
Kirk Triplett 72-70-72—214
Trevor Foster 71-71-73—215
Scott Henderson 69-71-75—215
Yoshinobu Tsukada 70-73-72—215
Joakim Haeggman 71-71-74—216
Thomas Levet 69-73-74—216
Harry Rudolph 73-68-77—218
Michael Jonzon 71-72-76—219
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.