Britain Golf Senior Open

Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke plays a shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the British Senior Open at Sunningdale Golf Course in Sunningdale, England, on July 24, 2021. The AP has not shot pictures during the first two days of this year’s event.

 JOHN WALTON | PA via AP

GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Chasing a maiden senior major title, Darren Clarke opened a two-shot lead at the Senior British Open after the second round at Gleneagles Friday.

Clarke, from Northern Ireland, shot a 3-under 67 that left him alone on top of the leaderboard, at 8 under. He had two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine but an excellent back nine punctuated by four birdies.

“Around the front nine today, I was so-so,” Clarke said. “My right foot slipped a couple of times but apart from that I played really nicely."

Scott Parel of the United States was two back after an up and down 68.

A group of seven players with nine major championships between them was three strokes off the lead. It included four-time winner Bernhard Langer, Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, David Frost, 2016 champion Paul Broadhurst, Stephen Ames and Jerry Kelly.

Colin Montgomerie, 2018 champion Miguel Angel Jiménez, Miguel Angel Martin, Steven Alker and Glen Day were four shots off the lead.

------

British Senior Open

At Kings Course

Auchterarder, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,859; Par: 70

2nd Round

Darren Clarke65-67—132

Scott Parel66-68—134

Stephen Ames64-71—135

Paul Broadhurst65-70—135

Ernie Els66-69—135

David Frost67-68—135

Padraig Harrington66-69—135

Kent Jones65-70—135

Jerry Kelly65-70—135

Bernhard Langer67-68—135

Steven Alker68-68—136

Glen Day64-72—136

Miguel Angel Jimenez69-67—136

Miguel Angel Martin66-70—136

Colin Montgomerie70-66—136

Stuart Appleby70-67—137

Clark Dennis69-68—137

Garry Houston68-69—137

Thongchai Jaidee66-71—137

Mauricio Molina68-69—137

Marco Dawson69-69—138

Ken Duke69-69—138

Simon Khan66-72—138

Corey Pavin69-69—138

John Senden67-71—138

Y.E. Yang73-65—138

Markus Brier67-72—139

Mark Brown72-67—139

Adilson Da Silva69-70—139

Retief Goosen70-69—139

Richard Green67-72—139

James Kingston70-69—139

Paul Lawrie69-70—139

Prayad Marksaeng68-71—139

Dicky Pride66-73—139

Jean-Francois Remesy69-70—139

Michael Watson74-65—139

Charlie Wi73-66—139

Doug Barron69-71—140

Andre Bossert70-70—140

Andrew Butterfield67-73—140

Tom Gillis70-70—140

Scott Henderson69-71—140

David Morland71-69—140

Peter O’Malley71-69—140

Phillip Price69-71—140

Thomas Bjorn67-74—141

Michael Campbell71-70—141

Stephen Dodd69-72—141

Andy Oldcorn70-71—141

Greg Owen69-72—141

Harry Rudolph73-68—141

Paul Streeter70-71—141

Ian Woosnam71-70—141

Russ Cochran73-69—142

Trevor Foster71-71—142

Harrison Frazar69-73—142

Rafael Gomez76-66—142

Joakim Haeggman71-71—142

John Kemp73-69—142

Cliff Kresge72-70—142

Thomas Levet69-73—142

Paul McGinley71-71—142

Kirk Triplett72-70—142

Woody Austin70-73—143

Alex Cejka70-73—143

Richard Dinsdale72-71—143

Carlos Franco72-71—143

Michael Jonzon71-72—143

Wes Short72-71—143

Yoshinobu Tsukada70-73—143

Barry Lane71-WD

Missed Cut

Shane Bertsch73-71—144

John Bickerton69-75—144

Bill Breen69-75—144

Jose Coceres74-70—144

Thomas Goegele73-71—144

Shaun Micheel72-72—144

Tim Petrovic68-76—144

David Shacklady70-74—144

Rusty Strawn72-72—144

Sean Whiffin70-74—144

Peter Wilson71-73—144

Gary Wolstenholme71-73—144

Jose Manuel Carriles74-71—145

Fran Quinn71-74—145

Jason Ripley74-71—145

Vijay Singh72-73—145

Ken Tanigawa71-74—145

Steen Tinning75-70—145

Simon Edwards74-72—146

Ignacio Feliu73-73—146

Alan McLean74-72—146

Euan Mcintosh75-71—146

Michele Reale70-76—146

Todd Sapere75-71—146

Norio Shinozaki69-77—146

Alastair Archibald74-73—147

Peter Baker76-71—147

Roger Chapman74-73—147

Philip Golding72-75—147

Ricardo Gonzalez72-75—147

Brian Keenan73-74—147

Rob Labritz75-72—147

Jose Maria Olazabal73-74—147

Andrew Raitt72-75—147

Darren Charlton73-75—148

Gabriel Hjertstedt73-75—148

Mike McCoy75-73—148

Jarmo Sandelin75-73—148

John Wade73-75—148

Paul Wesselingh72-76—148

Carlo Alberto Acutis75-74—149

Jonathan Barnes78-71—149

David Duval75-74—149

Peter Fowler73-76—149

Steven Green72-77—149

Glenn Joyner73-76—149

Sandy Lyle72-78—150

Jeff Lyons75-75—150

Jeev M. Singh75-75—150

Christopher Williams73-77—150

Emanuele Canonica72-79—151

James Crampton73-78—151

Sean Fitzgerald76-75—151

Kumar Kami76-75—151

Robert Allenby76-76—152

Andrew Welsford77-75—152

Mark Ashworth78-75—153

Len Mattiace74-79—153

Robert Maxfield76-77—153

Mark Stevenson77-76—153

Nicolas Beaufils75-79—154

Rich Beem77-77—154

Bob Cameron80-74—154

Roger Sabarros77-77—154

Neil Connolly78-77—155

Niclas Fasth78-78—156

Roger Tuddenham75-83—158

Jeff Warne76-82—158

David Carter78-81—159

Robert Gerwin II78-81—159

Richard Barnes80-80—160

Bradley Rollinson81-82—163

