GLENEAGLES, Scotland (AP) — Chasing a maiden senior major title, Darren Clarke opened a two-shot lead at the Senior British Open after the second round at Gleneagles Friday.
Clarke, from Northern Ireland, shot a 3-under 67 that left him alone on top of the leaderboard, at 8 under. He had two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine but an excellent back nine punctuated by four birdies.
“Around the front nine today, I was so-so,” Clarke said. “My right foot slipped a couple of times but apart from that I played really nicely."
Scott Parel of the United States was two back after an up and down 68.
A group of seven players with nine major championships between them was three strokes off the lead. It included four-time winner Bernhard Langer, Padraig Harrington, Ernie Els, David Frost, 2016 champion Paul Broadhurst, Stephen Ames and Jerry Kelly.
Colin Montgomerie, 2018 champion Miguel Angel Jiménez, Miguel Angel Martin, Steven Alker and Glen Day were four shots off the lead.
------
British Senior Open
At Kings Course
Auchterarder, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,859; Par: 70
2nd Round
Darren Clarke65-67—132
Scott Parel66-68—134
Stephen Ames64-71—135
Paul Broadhurst65-70—135
Ernie Els66-69—135
David Frost67-68—135
Padraig Harrington66-69—135
Kent Jones65-70—135
Jerry Kelly65-70—135
Bernhard Langer67-68—135
Steven Alker68-68—136
Glen Day64-72—136
Miguel Angel Jimenez69-67—136
Miguel Angel Martin66-70—136
Colin Montgomerie70-66—136
Stuart Appleby70-67—137
Clark Dennis69-68—137
Garry Houston68-69—137
Thongchai Jaidee66-71—137
Mauricio Molina68-69—137
Marco Dawson69-69—138
Ken Duke69-69—138
Simon Khan66-72—138
Corey Pavin69-69—138
John Senden67-71—138
Y.E. Yang73-65—138
Markus Brier67-72—139
Mark Brown72-67—139
Adilson Da Silva69-70—139
Retief Goosen70-69—139
Richard Green67-72—139
James Kingston70-69—139
Paul Lawrie69-70—139
Prayad Marksaeng68-71—139
Dicky Pride66-73—139
Jean-Francois Remesy69-70—139
Michael Watson74-65—139
Charlie Wi73-66—139
Doug Barron69-71—140
Andre Bossert70-70—140
Andrew Butterfield67-73—140
Tom Gillis70-70—140
Scott Henderson69-71—140
David Morland71-69—140
Peter O’Malley71-69—140
Phillip Price69-71—140
Thomas Bjorn67-74—141
Michael Campbell71-70—141
Stephen Dodd69-72—141
Andy Oldcorn70-71—141
Greg Owen69-72—141
Harry Rudolph73-68—141
Paul Streeter70-71—141
Ian Woosnam71-70—141
Russ Cochran73-69—142
Trevor Foster71-71—142
Harrison Frazar69-73—142
Rafael Gomez76-66—142
Joakim Haeggman71-71—142
John Kemp73-69—142
Cliff Kresge72-70—142
Thomas Levet69-73—142
Paul McGinley71-71—142
Kirk Triplett72-70—142
Woody Austin70-73—143
Alex Cejka70-73—143
Richard Dinsdale72-71—143
Carlos Franco72-71—143
Michael Jonzon71-72—143
Wes Short72-71—143
Yoshinobu Tsukada70-73—143
Barry Lane71-WD
Missed Cut
Shane Bertsch73-71—144
John Bickerton69-75—144
Bill Breen69-75—144
Jose Coceres74-70—144
Thomas Goegele73-71—144
Shaun Micheel72-72—144
Tim Petrovic68-76—144
David Shacklady70-74—144
Rusty Strawn72-72—144
Sean Whiffin70-74—144
Peter Wilson71-73—144
Gary Wolstenholme71-73—144
Jose Manuel Carriles74-71—145
Fran Quinn71-74—145
Jason Ripley74-71—145
Vijay Singh72-73—145
Ken Tanigawa71-74—145
Steen Tinning75-70—145
Simon Edwards74-72—146
Ignacio Feliu73-73—146
Alan McLean74-72—146
Euan Mcintosh75-71—146
Michele Reale70-76—146
Todd Sapere75-71—146
Norio Shinozaki69-77—146
Alastair Archibald74-73—147
Peter Baker76-71—147
Roger Chapman74-73—147
Philip Golding72-75—147
Ricardo Gonzalez72-75—147
Brian Keenan73-74—147
Rob Labritz75-72—147
Jose Maria Olazabal73-74—147
Andrew Raitt72-75—147
Darren Charlton73-75—148
Gabriel Hjertstedt73-75—148
Mike McCoy75-73—148
Jarmo Sandelin75-73—148
John Wade73-75—148
Paul Wesselingh72-76—148
Carlo Alberto Acutis75-74—149
Jonathan Barnes78-71—149
David Duval75-74—149
Peter Fowler73-76—149
Steven Green72-77—149
Glenn Joyner73-76—149
Sandy Lyle72-78—150
Jeff Lyons75-75—150
Jeev M. Singh75-75—150
Christopher Williams73-77—150
Emanuele Canonica72-79—151
James Crampton73-78—151
Sean Fitzgerald76-75—151
Kumar Kami76-75—151
Robert Allenby76-76—152
Andrew Welsford77-75—152
Mark Ashworth78-75—153
Len Mattiace74-79—153
Robert Maxfield76-77—153
Mark Stevenson77-76—153
Nicolas Beaufils75-79—154
Rich Beem77-77—154
Bob Cameron80-74—154
Roger Sabarros77-77—154
Neil Connolly78-77—155
Niclas Fasth78-78—156
Roger Tuddenham75-83—158
Jeff Warne76-82—158
David Carter78-81—159
Robert Gerwin II78-81—159
Richard Barnes80-80—160
Bradley Rollinson81-82—163
