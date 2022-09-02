WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford announced his return for the 2022 season — his sixth with the program — the Nittany Lions received a wealth of experience they hoped would translate into wins.
Since helping guide the Nittany Lions to 11 victories including one in the New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl during his inaugural season as a starter in 2019, Penn State’s fourth-year starting quarterbacks’ career has been maligned after the program recorded a .500 record over the past two seasons.
With Penn State trailing by three points with just over a minute remaining in the game, Clifford cashed in his experience by completing six of his seven passing attempts, the last completion resulting in a 10-yard go-ahead score to running back Keyvone Lee.
Penn State defeated Purdue, 35-31, on Thursday in front of 57,307 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The contest marked Clifford’s 34th as a starter.
“I’m proud of him — the experience counts,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “It showed there at the end of the game. He made some big plays, showed some toughness, took a couple of shots.”
Clifford finished the game 20-of-37 passing for 282 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.
The game-winning drive was the third of Clifford’s career.
Clifford left the game before the beginning of the third quarter after Franklin said he experienced cramps. In the first quarter, he was violently taken to the ground by his left knee, which already sports a brace. Freshman quarterback Drew Allar played one drive during Clifford’s absence and completed two of his four pass attempts.
“I’m going to leave it all on the line,” Clifford said. “Do anything in my power to make the play, to win the game. I just see myself staying in the pocket more. I have a lot of trust in the guys up front, and that’s where it starts.”
After being sacked a career-high 30 times in 2021, the Boilermakers’ defense only registered one sack of Clifford during the contest.
The win extended the Nittany Lions’ win streak against the Boilermakers to 10 games.
For two quarters, Penn State appeared to have figured out a formula to handcuff a potent Purdue passing attack that ranked second in the Big Ten behind sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell.
It only took the Boilermakers one quarter to undermine the Penn State defense’s early efforts, as Purdue outgained the Nittany Lions, 156-33, in a third quarter that gave the Boilermakers a 24-21 lead to begin the fourth quarter.
Purdue scored touchdowns on two of its three drives in the third quarter. O'Connell finished with 356 yards passing in his ninth-career 300-yard game.
On Penn State’s first scoring drive of the fourth quarter, Clifford tallied completions of 17 yards and 9 yards before connecting with KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a slant. Lambert-Smith bounced off a Purdue defender, twirled around and ran 29 yards for a touchdown that put Penn State ahead, 28-24.
The lead was short-lived, as Purdue safety Chris Jefferson intercepted a Clifford pass and returned it 72 yards for a pick-six.
“Turnovers for touchdowns are significant, but we battled back,” Franklin said. “I thought the sideline was great with him. I thought (offensive coordinator Mike) Yurcich was great with him. That’s really important, too. (Sean) knows he made a mistake — you don’t need to come to the sideline and get your head ripped off.”
Clifford passed for 140 yards in the fourth quarter, his most productive quarter of the game.
On Clifford’s first touchdown, he shuffled in the pocket before dumping off a pass to wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who made his Penn State debut after transferring in the offseason from Western Kentucky. Tinsley corralled the football at the 11-yard line before racing toward the left sideline as he ran in for the Nittany Lions' first touchdown of the 2022 season. Clifford also connected with tight end Brenton Strange for a 67-yard score just before the end of the first half, with Strange doing the heavy lifting with yards after the catch that gave the Nittany Lions a 21-10 lead at halftime.
For Tinsley, Clifford’s late-game heroics hardly came as a surprise. He said despite arriving at the program in January, he saw enough during his time with the team to know Clifford could get the job done.
“I didn’t learn anything, it’s something that we as a team already knew,” Tinsley said about Clifford, who’s also his roommate. “We have major confidence in Sean, and at the end of the day, we know he’ll get the job done.”
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI newspapers.
––––––
PENN STATE 35, PURDUE 31
Penn St. 0 21 0 14 — 35
Purdue 3 7 14 7 — 31
1st Quarter
PUR–FG Fineran 36, 3:38.
2nd Quarter
PSU–Tinsley 12 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 13:09.
PUR–Doerue 3 run (Fineran kick), 9:43.
PSU–S.Clifford 2 run (Pinegar kick), 1:44.
PSU–Strange 67 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), :02.
3rd Quarter
PUR–Doerue 2 run (Fineran kick), 11:16.
PUR–Jones 7 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 1:11.
4th Quarter
PSU–Lambert-Smith 29 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), 10:44.
PUR–C.Jefferson 72 interception return (Fineran kick), 8:29.
PSU–Lee 10 pass from S.Clifford (Pinegar kick), :57.
TEAM STATS
PSU PUR
First downs23 25
Total Net Yards406 426
Rushes-yards 32-98 22-61
Passing308 365
Punt Returns2-1 1-0
Kickoff Returns4-70 3-43
Interceptions Ret.0-0 1-72
Comp-Att-Int 22-41-1 30-59-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-6 2-17
Punts 8-46.8 7-43.4
Fumbles-Lost0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards5-56 9-93
Time of Possession 29:13 30:47
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING–Penn State: Allen 8-31, Singleton 10-31, Lee 9-30, Washington 1-4, S.Clifford 4-2. Purdue: Doerue 15-57, Downing 4-14, Sheffield 1-7, O’Connell 2-(minus 17).
PASSING–Penn State: S.Clifford 20-37-1-282, Allar 2-4-0-26. Purdue: O’Connell 30-59-0-365.
RECEIVING–Penn State: Tinsley 7-84, Lambert-Smith 4-58, Warren 3-23, Strange 2-77, Washington 2-30, Lee 2-15, Ford 1-12, Allen 1-9. Purdue: Jones 12-153, Sheffield 4-49, Rice 3-59, Durham 3-43, Thompson 3-28, Tracy 2-17, Doerue 2-10, Downing 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.