GROVE CITY — With over two dozen returning veterans back in the fold, the Grove City College men’s soccer team has plenty of experience – and firepower – for its quest to return to the top of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Head coach Mike Dreves welcomes back a quartet of All-Conference honorees, including 2021 PAC Player of the Year Sam Belitz.
A three-time First Team All-PAC selection and CoSIDA Academic All-America selection, Belitz will be a focal point of Grove City’s offensive attack again in 2022. The senior forward led the league with 15 goals last season and has accumulated 27 career goals in 43 games.
Grove City also returns a First Team All-PAC honoree at the other end of the field, senior center back Aaron McFeaters. McFeaters enters his fourth season as a starter on the backline after helping the Wolverines hold their nine league opponents to 10 total goals in 2021. He will also likely be counted on for additional offensive punch as he tallied a career-high seven goals and 16 points in 2021.
Two returning All-PAC selections join McFeaters in Grove City’s defensive corps, junior Clay Meredith and sophomore Luke Kimmich. Meredith started 16 matches last season while Kimmich started 10 games and playing in all 18 matches. Kimmich totaled five assists, second-best on the squad.
Dreves will rely upon that trio to help lead Grove City’s traditionally stout defense.
Senior Matt Kimmich has started 31 career matches at defender while classmate Jake Smith also pursues a starting spot at defender.
Juniors Tim Prather, Samuel Giannetti and Ross Ziemianski will also contend for time in the back four, along with sophomore letterman Jacen Davis.
Grove City will feature a new starter in goal after the graduation of all-time wins leader Luke Greenway. Seniors Grant Baierl and Jesse Greyshock are battling with sophomore Jacob Clark for the starting spot. Greyshock went 4-4 last year in his 11 total appearances.
A cavalcade of veterans will comprise Grove City’s deep midfielder corps this fall. Junior Chris DeLucia returns after making 15 starts in 2021 while junior Jacob Graham looks to reclaim a starting spot after missing 2021 due to injury. Graham earned Second Team All-PAC during the Spring 2021 season as a rookie and will bolster Grove City at both ends of the field.
Junior lettermen Ari Campbell and Chris Eklund will look to earn full-time spots in 2022. Junior midfielder Matt Van Kirk returns after injuries sidelined him last year.
Sophomore John-Luc Harbour made six starts and 17 total appearances as a freshman. Fellow sophomore Fisher Berkowich made 16 appearances last year and will also compete for a starting assignment at midfielder.
Several seasoned veterans will join Belitz in Grove City’s deep group of forwards. Senior Mark Guinta has started 30 career matches up top and has seven career goals. He will be counted on for offense, along with junior Hunter Hardin, who posted four goals and three assists last fall.
Fellow junior forward Lance Lenosky played in 15 games last year while sophomore forward Jordan Rebsamen recorded four assists and a goal in his rookie campaign.
Junior Jonah Loew and second-year performer Will Rybka will also look to break into the lineup on a regular basis at forward this season.
Dreves expects several newcomers to also challenge for playing time this year.
Grove City opens the 2022 season Sept. 2 against Houghton at Don Lyle Field. Conference play begins Sept. 21 against visiting Chatham.
PAC MEN’S GOLF
GREENVILLE — After securing its second-straight PAC Championship team title last spring, the Westminster College men’s golf program has been selected as the league favorite in 2022-23, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll. The results of this year’s poll, voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, were revealed with the PAC’s Players to Watch List Friday morning.
Westminster, led by 10th-year head coach Matt Torrence, claimed four first-place votes and 68 total points to top this year’s poll.
Westminster posted a team score of 892 during last year’s 54-hole championship run. The 36-hole fall event was hosted by the Avalon Golf & Country Club in Warren, Ohio last October. The men played two rounds at Avalon Lakes last fall, where Westminster posted a team score of 585. The men played the final 18 holes of the championship at Oglebay Resort’s Speidel Golf Club in April, completing a round on the Robert Trent Jones, Sr. course. Westminster registered a team score of 307 in the spring after entering the final round with a 21-stroke lead.
The PAC team title was Westminster’s fifth. Torrence was named the PAC Coach of the Year for the second-straight year last spring.
As the winner of last year’s PAC team title, Westminster earned the conference’s automatic-qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championships. It was the program’s third all-time appearance in the Division III Championships. Westminster was 28th in the 43-team field with a two-day score of 637 (318-319). The national championships were played at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.
Washington & Jefferson College and eighth-year head coach Matt Kluck finished second in the coaches’ poll, earning a pair of first-place votes and 62 total points. W&J was the runner-up last season. W&J owns a PAC-best 20 conference titles.
Allegheny College and 22nd-year head coach Jeff Groff were third in the poll, securing three first-place votes and 61 total points. Allegheny was fourth at the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships last spring.
Allegheny announced its return to the PAC on August 23, 2021 after a 38-year run as a founding member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). Allegheny was a PAC member from 1958 through the spring of 1984 and reentered the PAC as its 11th full-time member on July 1, 2022.
Allegheny won 13 PAC team titles during its previous time as a conference member, the second-most in league history.
Thiel College posted 49 points to finish fourth and was followed by Grove City College in fifth (46), Waynesburg University in sixth (35), Geneva College in seventh (30), Saint Vincent College in eighth (28) and Bethany College in ninth (17).
The players to watch list includes a pair of All-PAC First Team selections, four All-PAC Second Team selections and one All-PAC Honorable Mention selection from last season.
W&J rising senior Colin Robinson, Westminster rising senior Jacob Stuckert and Allegheny rising sophomore Carter Hassenplug headline this year’s players to watch list.
Robinson earned PAC Player of the Year honors last spring with a three-round score of 215. He fired a five-over 76 in his final round after posting rounds of 71 and 76 last fall. In 2020 Robinson claimed the league’s player of the year and newcomer of the year awards. In June he was one of 27 players named a PING NCAA Division III Honorable Mention All-America by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
Stuckert earned First Team All-PAC honors after tying for third at last year’s championships with a 223. He fired a two-round, team-best score of 155 (76-79) at the Division III Championships.
Hassenplug earned First Team All-NCAC honors last season after posting a third-place finish with a three-round score of 225.
The players to watch list includes five members of the Spring 2022 PAC Academic Honor Roll, which recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale during their semester of competition.
In July Robinson was announced as one of the 140 players named a 2021-22 NCAA Division III Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the GCAA. Allegheny earned GCAA All-Academic Team honors for the third-straight year. It was one of 27 Division III programs to earn a team academic award last season from the GCAA.
This year’s PAC Championships will feature a 72-hole stroke play event, beginning with 36 holes played Wednesday-Thursday, October 12-13 at the Avalon Golf and Country Club. The women will play a pair of rounds at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Vienna, Ohio, while the men will complete two rounds at Avalon Lakes.
The final 36 holes of this year’s championships will be played Friday-Saturday, April 21-22, 2023 at Mill Creek Metroparks and the Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. The women will play two rounds on the North Course, while the men will play a pair of rounds on the South Course.
The All-PAC teams, along with the PAC Players of the Year and PAC Newcomers of the Year, are determined by the combined 72-hole scores from the fall and spring championships. The All-PAC teams are made up of the top 15 overall scorers (5 first team, 5 second team, 5 honorable mention). The combined 72-hole team totals determine PAC team champions and winners of the league’s automatic-qualifying bids to the Division III Championships.
Team selections for the Division III Women’s Championships will be announced Monday, May 1, while selections for the Division III Men’s Championships will be announced Sunday, May 8.
The Division III Women’s Championships are scheduled for May 9-12 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. The Division III Men’s Championships are scheduled for May 16-19 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
PAC WOMEN’S GOLF
GREENVILLE — Following its fourth-straight PAC Championships team title last spring, the Westminster College women’s golf program has been named as the league favorite in 2022-23, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll. The results of this year’s poll, voted on by the conference’s nine head coaches, were revealed with the PAC’s Players to Watch List Friday morning.
Westminster, led by sixth-year head coach Matt Torrence, claimed seven first-place votes and 71 total points to top this year’s poll.
Westminster registered a team score of 1013 during last year’s 54-hole championship. The league’s 36-hole fall event was hosted by the Avalon Golf & Country Club last October, with the women playing 36 holes at Avalon at Squaw Creek in Vienna, Ohio. Westminster posted a team score of 679 during the two fall championship rounds and carried a 59-stroke lead into April’s third and final round. Westminster finished its title run with a team score of 334 April 25 on the Red Course at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon, Pa.
The team title was Westminster’s seventh. Torrence was voted the PAC Coach of the Year for the fourth-straight year last spring.
As the winner of last year’s PAC team title, Westminster earned the conference’s automatic-qualifying bid to the NCAA Division III Championships. It was the program’s third Division III Championships appearance in the last four years. Westminster finished 27th in the 29-team field with a three-round score of 1043. The national championships were played at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston.
Allegheny College and 17th-year head coach Jeff Groff were second in the coaches’ poll, earning two first-place votes and 64 total points. Allegheny was fourth at the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships last year.
Allegheny announced its return to the PAC on August 23, 2021 after a 38-year run as a founding member of the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC). Allegheny was a PAC member from 1958 through the spring of 1984 and reentered the PAC as its 11th full-time member on July 1, 2022.
Washington & Jefferson College and eighth-year head coach Matt Kluck finished third in the poll with 55 total points. W&J has won nine PAC titles.
Thiel College was fourth with 48 points and was followed by Geneva College in fifth (44), Grove City College in sixth (36), Franciscan University in seventh (32), Saint Vincent College in eighth (26) and Waynesburg University in ninth (20).
The players to watch list features all five All-PAC First Team selections from last spring. The list also includes three All-PAC Second Team selections and four All-PAC Honorable Mention selections from last season.
Westminster rising seniors Erika Hoover (Wilmington High) and Kasey Clifford, along with Westminster rising junior Sierra Richard and W&J rising sophomore Christina McGinnis headline this year’s players to watch list.
Hoover earned PAC Player of the Year honors last season with a three-round score of 244. She also earned fall medalist honors after posting a two-round score of 159. Hoover tied for 109th (252, 78-86-88) to pace Westminster at the Division III Championships last spring.
Clifford, a two-time PAC Player of the Year (2020, 2021), finished third at the PAC Championships last season with a 54-hole score of 253. She was also recognized as the league’s newcomer of the year in 2020.
Richard and McGinnis earned the PAC Newcomer of the Year award in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Richard was last year’s runner-up with a three-round score of 252 while McGinnis posted a fourth-place finish (254).
The players to watch list includes six members of the Spring 2022 PAC Academic Honor Roll, which recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale during their semester of competition.
In July Allegheny rising senior Camille O’Halloran was named a Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar for the 2021-22 season.
This year’s PAC Championships will feature a 72-hole stroke play event, beginning with 36 holes played Wednesday-Thursday, October 12-13 at the Avalon Golf and Country Club. The women will play a pair of rounds at Squaw Creek Golf Course in Vienna, Ohio, while the men will complete two rounds at Avalon Lakes.
The final 36 holes of this year’s championships will be played Friday-Saturday, April 21-22, 2023 at Mill Creek Metroparks and the Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. The women will play two rounds on the North Course, while the men will play a pair of rounds on the South Course.
The All-PAC teams, along with the PAC Players of the Year and PAC Newcomers of the Year, are determined by the combined 72-hole scores from the fall and spring championships. The All-PAC teams are made up of the top 15 overall scorers (5 first team, 5 second team, 5 honorable mention). The combined 72-hole team totals determine PAC team champions and winners of the league’s automatic-qualifying bids to the Division III Championships.
Team selections for the Division III Women’s Championships will be announced Monday, May 1, while selections for the Division III Men’s Championships will be announced Sunday, May 8.
The Division III Women’s Championships are scheduled for May 9-12 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. The Division III Men’s Championships are scheduled for May 16-19 in Nicholasville, Ky.
THIEL
• Golf — Thiel College sophomore Alaina Harpst (Greenville High) and graduate student Luke Sadowski (Sharon High) are on the PAC players to watch list.
Harpst earned All-PAC First Team recognition following the 2021-22 PAC Championships. She was also named PAC Rookie of the Week once in April. Harpst finished fifth overall at last years PAC Championships with a score of 262.
Sadowski earned All-PAC Honorable Mention honors following the 2021-22 PAC Championships. Sadowski finished tied for 12th at the 2021-22 PAC Championships last season. He was also tabbed a player to watch prior to the 2021-22 season.
