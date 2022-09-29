NEW WILMINGTON — The Grove City College volleyball team capped its 2022 non-conference schedule Thursday night by earning a 25-6, 25-12, 25-12 road victory over longtime rival Westminster at Memorial Field House.
Grove City closed the first set on a 17-2 run, then overcame an early 4-1 deficit in the second set. Grove City (9-7) never trailed in the final set.
Senior Faith Keating led Grove City with 10 kills while freshman Bella Costa recorded seven kills. Juniors Eloise Augustine and Anna DeGraaf both added five kills.
Sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr and freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh each had nine assists. Costa, Kerr and Wirebaugh all served three aces.
Junior libero Gabby Lucas paced the defense with 14 digs. Keating and Wirebaugh both had nine digs. DeGraaf and sophomore Audrey Donnelly both had two blocks. Grove City’s defense limited Westminster to a -.046 hitting percentage for the match.
The 30 points yielded by Grove City marks the lowest total by an opponent since Oct. 16, 2008, when the Wolverines earned a 25-6, 25-10, 25-14 home win over Chatham.
Although both Grove City and Westminster are members of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, Thursday’s match does not count towards the conference standings. Grove City’s 10-match, single round-robin conference schedule begins Saturday morning at Geneva. The match will begin at 11 a.m.
• Men’s Golf — GCC earned second place at Thursday’s Saint Vincent Invitational, held at Latrobe Country Club. Grove City’s five-man squad produced a team total of 339. Host Saint Vincent won the event with a 323.
Grove City produced a pair of top-10 finishers at Thursday’s five-team event, led by a runner-up outing from senior Anthony Tambellini. Tambellini fired a 79 to earn second place. Meanwhile, sophomore Adam Steinmetz placed seventh with an 84.
Sophomore Aidan Allen took 11th with an 87. Senior Ben Lockwood finished 15th with an 89 while freshman Cayden Testa rounded out the lineup with a 96. Testa placed 27th.
Two Grove City men competed as individuals. Junior Andrew Solman earned 16th with a 90 while senior Austin Basham placed 32nd with a 98.
Thirty-four men competed in the tournament. Saint Vincent’s Brevin Urso earned medalist with a 76.
Grove City returns to action Sunday and Monday at the Clarion University Invitational. The event will be held at Grove City Country Club.
• Men’s Soccer — In each of its first two PAC matches this season, the Grove City College men’s soccer team had a player score a hat trick while the Wolverine defense posted a shutout.
Wednesday night, the Wolverines went back to that tried-and-true formula. The result? Another conference victory, this time, a 3-0 triumph over visiting Westminster at Don Lyle Field.
Senior forward Sam Belitz blasted in three goals, including two penalty kicks in the second half. Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock anchored a defense that allowed only five total shots and two shots on goal.
Belitz gave Grove City (5-4, 3-0 PAC) a 1-0 lead at 27:18 when he headed in a cross from junior midfielder Matt Van Kirk. Van Kirk tallied his first collegiate assist on the play.
Grove City broke open the match with two goals in less than two minutes early in the second half. Belitz buried a penalty kick at 48:36, pushing the lead to 3-0. Ninety-four seconds later, a Westminster foul in the box and subsequent yellow card resulted in another penalty kick. Belitz converted the shot into his ninth goal of the season.
Grove City outshot Westminster, 22-5, and held a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. Grove City had eight corner kicks while limiting Westminster (5-4-1, 0-2-1 PAC) to one corner.
Greyshock made two saves in posting his fourth shutout win of the season.
Belitz also recorded a hat trick last Saturday in the Wolverines’ 6-0 win at Franciscan. Last Wednesday, junior forward Hunter Hardin scored three times in the second half of a 3-0 win over Chatham in the league opener.
Belitz moved into fifth place on Grove City’s career scoring list with 36 goals. His 81 career points are No. 6 all-time at Grove City.
This is the first time since Oct. 14-21, 2017 that Grove City has posted three straight shutouts. Greyshock is the first Grove City goalkeeper with three straight shutout wins since Malcolm Blake achieved the feat five years ago. Wednesday night’s win marked Grove City’s first shutout of Westminster since a 3-0 home win Oct. 25, 2014.
Grove City steps out of conference play Saturday night to host Point Park at 7:30 p.m. at Don Lyle Field as part of Homecoming Weekend.
THIEL-WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Tennis — The Titans picked up an 8-1 PAC win over Thiel on Thursday in New Wilmington.
Gia Francisco, Ryleigh Valone, Emma Sukal, Caroline Fox, and Taylor Dlugozima (Wilmington High) picked up singles’ wins for Westminster.
Natalie Zgurich paced the Tomcats with a 6-1, 6-4 win at first singles over Sabrina Slagle. At sixth singles, Dlugozima defeated former Hounds’ teammate Mei Williams, 6-2, 6-2.
Emma Sukal and Gia Francisco defeated Zgurich and Payton Blankenbeckley 8-1 at first doubles.
Westminster hosts Saint Vincent College at 4 p.m. today while the Tomcats will face Geneva at 1 p.m. Saturday.
