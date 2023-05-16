GROVE CITY — Eleven Grove City College baseball players earned All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference recognition Tuesday afternoon, through voting by the conference’s 11 head coaches. Grove City placed five men on the conference’s First Team, three on the Second Team and three more men on the Honorable Mention list.
Additionally, freshman center fielder Nick Sampson captured the conference’s Newcomer of the Year award.
Senior pitcher Tate Ostrowski, senior catcher C.J. Saylor, sophomore DH Shane Cato, sophomore third baseman Mally Kilbane and sophomore pitcher David Leslie all earned First Team honors.
Sophomore pitcher Evan Umland and sophomore shortstop Luke Vittone joined Sampson on the Second Team. Junior second baseman Lucca Baccari, junior first baseman Markus Williams and sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich all earned Honorable Mention All-PAC.
Sampson took over as Grove City’s starting center fielder prior to the start of the season and finished his rookie campaign with a .352 batting average. He scored 41 runs this year, fourth-best on the team, while adding nine doubles and four triples. Sampson also went 6 for 6 in stolen bases and hit .374 in conference play.
Ostrowski went 9-1 this season with a conference-leading 105 strikeouts. He had six games with 10 or more strikeouts this year. The right-hander posted a 3.20 earned run average while allowing only 64 hits in 81 2/3 innings. Opposing hitters hit only .215 against Ostrowski in 2023. He had 58 strikeouts in 42 innings during his six conference starts.
Ostrowski concluded his career with a 26-4 record, along with a program-record 288 strikeouts. His 26 wins rank second all-time at the College while his .867 winning percentage is first in program annals.
Saylor led the conference with 51 runs batted in and seven triples this year. He led Grove City in slugging percentage (.622), total bases (92) and extra-base hits (19) while hitting .351 overall. Saylor shared the team lead with 48 runs scored.
Saylor owns Grove City’s career record with 13 triples. He ranks second all-time with 139 runs scored and sixth with 159 hits. He hit a career-best six home runs this season, giving him 13 for his career. Saylor is tied for fifth on Grove City’s career home run list.
Cato saw time at third base, shortstop and left field before taking over as Grove City’s primary designated hitter. Cato hit .316 this season with four home runs and 39 runs batted in. He hit three home runs and knocked in 25 runs during conference play.
Kilbane led the conference with a .444 batting average, along with a .549 on-base percentage. Kilbane clubbed a team-leading 15 doubles and knocked in 40 runs for the season. His 64 hits rank third on Grove City’s single-season list.
In conference play, Kilbane hit .506 with 10 extra-base hits. He recorded a .623 on-base percentage during the conference schedule. The 2022 Newcomer of the Year in the conference, Kilbane also went 2-0 in seven pitching appearances this spring.
Leslie went 5-2 with a 2.49 earned run average in seven starts against conference competition this year. A first-year sophomore who missed 2022 due to injury, Leslie struck out 41 men and allowed only 35 hits in 47 innings during conference play.
Overall, Leslie went 6-3 with a 4.06 ERA. He added three saves in his 16 total appearances, which included 11 starts.
Umland led Grove City with 18 total appearances this season. The second-year right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.34 ERA. Umland notched three saves and also completed three of his six starts. He posted 53 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 67 1/3 innings.
In conference play, Umland went 4-1 with two saves and a 3.25 ERA. He fanned 31 men and walked only six batters in 44 1/3 conference innings.
Vittone ignited Grove City’s lineup from the leadoff spot this season. He shared the team lead with 48 runs scored and stole a team-leading 16 bases. For the season, he hit .309 with five home runs and 25 runs batted in. He switched from second base to shortstop prior to the start of the conference schedule.
Baccari traded places with Vittone in the middle of the infield and earned his first All-PAC honor. Baccari hit .257 this year with one home run, four triples and 31 runs batted in. He added three sacrifice bunts.
Williams made 40 starts at first base this year, solidifying the Grove City infield. He hit .364 this season with 11 doubles, a pair of home runs and 31 runs batted in. His 55 hits and .364 batting average both ranked second on the team. Williams also led the team with five sacrifice flies
Minnich began the 2023 season as Grove City’s DH but quickly took over as the full-time starter in right field. He tied for second on the team with 40 runs batted in and finished with a .348 average. Minnich also cracked a dozen extra-base hits this year. In conference play, he hit .376 with 26 RBIs.
Grove City set a single-season program record with 31 wins this year. The Wolverines finished 31-12 overall and 16-4 in the conference.
WESTMINSTER
• Baseball — The baseball program had eight players earn All-PAC honors Tuesday afternoon.
Rising seniors Kolton Banfi, Carter Chinn (Grove City High) and Logan Murgenovich earned Second Team All-PAC.
Recent graduates Brandon Cooper and Seth Schrader, rising senior Logan Exler and rising juniors Braeden Campbell and Jake Vitale were named Honorable Mention All-PAC.
Hunter Stellato, a right-handed pitcher that graduated May 13 with a bachelor’s degree in child and family studies, was named to this year’s PAC Sportsmanship Team.
It is Banfi’s first All-PAC selection. A right-hander, he went 5-2 with two complete games and a 3.69 earned-run average (ERA) in six starts (12 appearances). Banfi was named the PAC’s Pitcher of the Week on April 3. He finished the season seventh in the PAC in ERA (3.69) and wins (5) and ninth in innings pitched (61.0) and strikeouts (47).
It is Chinn’s first All-PAC selection. A first baseman, he hit a team-high .342 in 34 games (31 starts) with 10 doubles, four triples, a home run, 25 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He posted an on-base percentage of .461 and a slugging percentage of .526. In 17 league appearances (14 starts) he ranked second in batting average (.473), on-base percentage (.565) and OPS (1.310) and third in slugging percentage (.745). Chinn was an All-Tournament Team selection in 2022. He had a 14-game hitting streak this season and finished the year reaching base safely in 19-straight games.
Murgenovich has been All-PAC three times, claiming Second Team honors in 2022 and 2023. A shortstop, Murgenovich hit .338 in 40 games (40 starts) with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 32 RBIs and 36 runs scored. He was a perfect 7-for-7 in stolen bases. Murgenovich finished with an on-base percentage of .453 and a slugging percentage of .468. He had 17 multi-hit games this season, including a pair of four-hit efforts, and finished the year reaching base safely in 14-straight games. He was an All-Tournament Team pick in 2022.
It is Cooper’s first All-PAC selection. He hit .328 in 38 games (38 starts) with six doubles, two triples, four home runs, 27 RBIs and 38 runs scored. Cooper, an outfielder, registered a .482 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage. In 20 PAC starts he finished fifth in the league in on-base percentage (.482) and walks (30).
Schrader, an outfielder and two-time All-PAC selection, hit .337 in 27 games (26 starts) with seven doubles, 19 RBIs and 18 runs scored this season. In 119 career games (111 starts) he hit .322 with 23 doubles, six triples, three home runs, 93 RBIs and 81 runs scored. Schrader also swiped 22 bases in his career.
It is Exler’s first All-PAC selection. A left-hander, he finished 5-3 with two complete games and a 3.51 ERA in eight starts (10 appearances). Exler struck out a combined 28 in 56.1 innings.
It is Campbell’s first All-PAC selection. A third baseman, he was named to the All-Tournament Team after hitting .600 (6-10) in the Titans’ two games at this year’s championship tournament. Campbell hit .338 in 38 games (37 starts) with three doubles, two triples, a home run, 21 RBIs and 31 runs scored. He posted an on-base percentage of .419. Campbell had 13 multi-hit games this spring and finished the season with an 11-game hitting streak.
Vitale, a left-hander and two-time All-PAC selection, went 5-4 with a combined shutout and a 4.93 ERA in 12 starts (12 appearances). He fanned 77 in 65.2 innings, ranking third in the league. Vitale has 118 strikeouts in 21 career appearances (20 starts).
Westminster, the No. 4 seed in this year’s PAC Championship Tournament, ended its season 20-20. It was the second-straight year the Titans entered the championship tournament as the No. 4 seed. Westminster finished as the runner-up in 2022.
THIEL
• Baseball — Thiel’s Chase Morrison, Seth Johnson and Nick Guarnieri were named to the All-PAC baseball teams Tuesday.
A junior catcher, Morrison was named to the All-PAC Second Team. He was second on the team in RBIs (23) and third in batting average (.310). He also raked in 40 hits, good for third on the team.
A senior outfielder, Johnson led the team in batting average (.323) and hits (50). Johnson also led the team with 155 at-bats, which is the fifth most in the PAC. Johnson was also first on the team in stolen bases (5) and third in RBIs (21). Johnson also led the team in doubles (12) and triples (2).
A senior designated hitter, Guarnieri led the team in walks with 32, which was the second-best mark in the PAC. He also led the team in on-base percentage (.442) and tied for second with two home runs.
Senior infielder Michael Aches was named to the PAC Sportsmanship team. Aches recorded a .222 batting average and garnered 14 hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.