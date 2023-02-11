GROVE CITY
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
GROVE CITY - The Grove City College women's basketball team dropped a 63-61 decision Saturday to visiting Allegheny in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at the Grove City College Arena. The setback snaps Grove City's six-game win streak.
Grove City (14-9, 14-4 PAC) trailed 63-52 with three minutes left before scoring the final nine points of the game. Sophomore guard Ashley Durig made the first of two free throws and after missing the second attempt, junior forward Kat Goetz put back the miss, cutting the lead to 63-55.
Senior guard Megan Kallock recorded a three-point play on the next possession, cutting the lead to five points with two minutes later. Kallock's three-pointer with 1:11 remaining capped the nine-point spurt.
Grove City had a chance to tie or win on the final possession of the game but an open three-point attempt from the top of the key hit off the front of the rim and Allegheny's Alexis Caldwell snared the defensive rebound.
Kallock led Grove City with 24 points. Goetz added 10 points. Grove City finished the game 25 of 70 (36 percent) from the field. Allegheny made 25 of 69 (36 percent) field goal attempts.
Grove City out-rebounded Allegheny, 49-45. Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski collected a team-leading 10 rebounds while Goetz had eight boards. Sophomore forward Hayley Fenchel added seven rebounds.
Polczynski also had six assists and three blocks. Grove City had 16 turnovers while Allegheny turned over the ball 12 times.
Grove City led 17-14 after one quarter. Allegheny forged a 32-32 tie at halftime. The Gators then outscored Grove City, 21-15, in the third period.
Emily Lauer led Allegheny (12-12, 11-8) with 23 points.
Grove City honored Kallock and senior center Nina Cano (Greenville High) prior to the game as part of Senior Day festivities.
The Wolverines close the home schedule Wednesday at 6 p.m. against conference foe Thiel.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
GROVE CITY - The Grove City College men's basketball team concluded its 2022-23 home schedule Saturday afternoon by dropping a 70-64 decision to visiting Allegheny on Senior Day in PAC action at the Grove City College Arena.
Grove City (10-13, 8-10 PAC) trailed 65-56 with two minutes remaining but whittled the lead to four. Sophomore guard Jonah Bock scored after recording a steal at midcourt while freshman guard Kyle Randle buried a three-pointer on the Wolverines' next possession.
Allegheny's Caden Hinckley went 3 of 4 at the foul line to push the lead to seven, 68-61, but senior guard Joshua McCray drained a three-pointer with 13 seconds left. Allegheny's Ryan Lang then sealed the win by hitting a pair of foul shots.
Sophomore guard Chase Yarberough paced Grove City with 16 points while Bock finished with nine.
Grove City shot 36 percent (24 of 67) from the floor while Allegheny (16-8, 14-5) converted 23 of 59 (39 percent) field goal attempts. Allegheny entered the game with the conference's top team field goal percentage (46.2).
Freshman forward Christian Suceveanu led Grove City with seven rebounds. Sophomore center Russ Gump added five rebounds. Allegheny held a 46-38 edge in rebounding.
Bock dished out five assists. Sophomore forward John Ward added three assists. Yarberough blocked three shots.
Grove City had 11 turnovers while Allegheny turned over the ball 13 times. Grove City led 33-30 at halftime.
Hinckley led Allegheny with 18 points.
Grove City honored senior center Josh Bryan and McCray prior to Saturday's game as part of Senior Day.
The Wolverines will visit Thiel at 6 p.m. Wednesday in conference action.
MEN'S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
BEREA, Ohio - The Grove City College men's indoor track and field team continued its preparation for the upcoming Presidents' Athletic Conference Championships by competing Friday night in Baldwin Wallace's Mid-February Meet at Lou Higgins Center.
Two Grove City field performers earned runner-up finishes at Friday's meet. Freshman Landon Haggart (Grove City High) cleared 5 feet, 11 inches to take second in the high jump. Meanwhile, freshman Michael Chambers took second in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet.
Sophomore Andrew Coffee helped lead Grove City on the track by taking third in two events. He posted a third-place time of 8.54 seconds in the 55 hurdles and also finished third in the 400 meters with a time of 57.22 seconds.
Junior Gabe Dunlap took third in the long jump with a leap of 20 feet. Freshman Tucker Owens placed third in the pole vault by clearing 10-0. Dunlap also finished fourth in the high jump, clearing 5-7.
Also for Grove City, freshman Eddie Luckey earned fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 39-1/2. Freshman Alex Barbetta placed fourth in the 55 hurdles (9.82) while sophomore Will Herman finished fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:09.26.
Herman, senior Bergen Weiner, junior Wesley Dorst and freshman David Coul (Hickory High) took fourth in the 1600 relay with a time of 3:50.41. Freshman Greg Wilson earned fourth in the pole vault (9-6) and added a fifth-place finish in the 200 meters with a time of 24.22 seconds.
Haggart claimed fifth in the triple jump (38-5 3/4). Freshman Luke Roberts took fifth place in the 3000 with a time of 9:29.79.
Grove City returns to action next Saturday at the Mount Union Tune-Up in Alliance, Ohio.
WOMEN'S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
BEREA, Ohio - The Grove City College women's track and field team recorded several top finishes Friday night at Baldwin Wallace's Mid-February Open, held at the Lou Higgins Center.
Freshman Annie Vannoy earned Grove City's lone win Friday night by taking the long jump. She posted a best leap of 16 feet, 3 1/2 inches. Vannoy also took second in both the triple jump (32-5 1/2) and 400 meters. She posted a time of 1 minute, 3.93 seconds in the 400.
Sophomore Britta Lagerquist placed third in the 400 (1:07.07) while senior Hailey Weinert cleared 9 feet to take third in the pole vault.
Senior Alaina Post captured third in the 3000 meters with a time of 11:51.38. Sophomore Julia Bauer, sophomore Abigail Gehman, senior April Hanchosky and sophomore Sabrina Bergey combined to take third in the 1600 relay with a time of 5:16.56.
Sophomore Tori Stewart took fifth in the long jump with a mark of 13-11 3/4. She also marked at 31-4 1/2 in the triple jump, good for fifth. Freshman Olivia Landis took fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:48.96.
Grove City returns to action next Saturday at the Mount Union Tune-Up in Alliance, Ohio.
WESTMINSTER
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio--The Westminster College women's basketball team earned a 58-41 PAC victory at Franciscan University Saturday afternoon.
Westminster improved to 14-9 overall and 10-8 in league play with Saturday's win. Franciscan fell to 3-19 overall and 2-16 in the PAC.
Senior Natalie Murrio led three Westminster players in double figures with 16 points, going 6-of-12 from the field. She added three rebounds and three assists.
Junior Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic High) had 15 points and three rebounds. She made a career-high five three-pointers. Senior Lindsay Bell registered a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double, her eighth of the season.
Senior Camden Hergenrother, making her first appearance since Jan. 5, had four points, two rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocked shots. Junior Katie Fitzpatrick totaled four points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Madison Doan had 16 points and five rebounds for Franciscan.
Westminster finished with a 48-34 rebounding advantage.
Westminster jumped out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run midway through the period. A Vincent three-pointer with 1:45 to go in the second stretched the Titans' lead to 13, 28-15, and the Titans went into the break up 10, 28-18.
The Titans limited the Barons to six third quarter points and went into the fourth sporting a 39-24 lead.
Westminster build a 23-point fourth quarter lead on a Murrio three-pointer with just under four minutes left in regulation.
On Wednesday, Westminster will host Chatham University at Ron Galbreath Court inside Buzz Ridl Gymnasium. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
