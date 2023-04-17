GROVE CITY — The Presidents’ Athletic Conference honored three Grove City College spring sports athletes with weekly recognition Monday evening.
The Grove City baseball team produced a pair of honorees as sophomore pitcher Evan Umland earned Pitcher of the Week and freshman center fielder Nick Sampson captured Rookie of the Week.
Freshman attack Kobi Bui earned Rookie of the Week in men’s lacrosse.
Umland and Sampson helped Grove City to a 4-0 week in conference play last week as the Wolverines (21-7, 8-2 PAC) swept doubleheaders with both Geneva and Bethany.
Umland threw a four-hitter Wednesday at Geneva in Grove City’s 7-1 Game 2 win. He allowed no earned runs or walks in his nine innings. The right-hander struck out six, allowed only four singles and retired the side in order in five innings, including the ninth.
Umland is 5-2 with a team-leading 2.72 earned run average this season. He has two complete games, along with three saves. Umland has struck out 39 men in 43 innings while allowing only 41 hits and nine walks.
Sampson went 9 for 18 (.500) with nine runs scored, two triples, a double, eight runs batted in and three steals in four games. He posted a .571 on-base percentage and a .778 slugging average for the week. Sampson went 4-for-6 with a triple, double and five runs batted Wednesday in a 20-6 Game 1 win over Geneva. He capped the week by going 2 for 3 with a triple, two walks and four runs scored Saturday in a 12-2 Game 2 win vs. Bethany.
Sampson is hitting .359 this season and ranks second on the team with 29 runs scored. He also owns a .454 on-base percentage and five stolen bases.
Bui recorded a career-high seven points Saturday in Grove City’s 16-4 home triumph over conference foe Chatham. He finished with two goals and a season-best five assists, along with two ground balls. Bui assisted on four first-quarter goals, helping the Wolverines take a 7-0 lead in the opening period.
Bui leads Grove City (6-7, 5-0 PAC) with 48 points this season. He ranks second on the squad with 33 goals and 15 assists. Bui has 11 goals and eight assists during Grove City’s current four-game win streak.
The men’s lacrosse team will host No. 8 Washington & Lee at 3 p.m. Friday in non-conference play at Robert E. Thorn Field. Meanwhile, the baseball team will visit Saint Vincent for a conference doubleheader at 1 p.m. in Latrobe. Grove City carries a five-game win streak into the twinbill while Saint Vincent has won eight straight games.
WESTMINSTER
Westminster graduate student Madison Brown was named the PAC Softball Pitcher of the Week Monday night.
Brown was 2-0 with a shutout in two complete games last week, helping Westminster post a 5-1 overall record and a 3-1 mark in the PAC.
She finished the week with a 0.50 earned-run average (ERA) and 19 total strikeouts. In Saturday’s 2-0 Game 1 shutout of Saint Vincent College, Brown yielded four hits, all singles, while fanning eight. She did not issue a walk against the Bearcats. Brown allowed one run (1 earned) on five hits with five strikeouts in Wednesday’s 3-1 Game 1 win at Grove City College. She started the week with two shutout innings and two strikeouts in an 8-0 (5 inn.) victory at Pitt-Greensburg.
Brown is 9-4 with a 1.57 ERA this season with 71 strikeouts and just six walks. Her ERA ranks second in the PAC while her six walks are a league low.
Westminster (21-7, 11-3 PAC) will step out of conference this week, traveling to Hiram College on Wednesday (3 p.m.) and the University of Mount Union on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).
• Men’s Lacrosse — Westminster senior attack Nick Hubner was named the PAC Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for the second-straight week Monday night.
Hubner totaled nine goals and two assists last week for 1-1 Westminster. He had a pair of goals in Wednesday’s 10-5 loss to conference rival Saint Vincent College before finishing with seven goals and two assists Saturday in a 20-8 Senior Day victory over Thiel College, setting the program’s single-season goals record against Thiel.
He has 42 goals in 13 games this season, eclipsing the previous program high of 39, set by Ryan Shorts in 2017. Hubner added four ground balls and a pair of caused turnovers against the Tomcats.
Hubner’s 42 goals lead the PAC while his 49 points (42G, 7A) rank sixth.
Westminster (7-6, 3-2 PAC) is back in action Saturday at Bethany College. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
• Women’s Lacrosse — Westminster College freshman attack Emma Brazier is the PAC Women’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week.
Brazier totaled 12 points on nine goals and three assists last week for the 1-1 Titans. In Friday’s 24-17 league win over Thiel College, she finished with six goals and a pair of assists to go along with three ground balls, two draw controls and a caused turnover. She had three goals, one assist and three draw controls in Wednesday’s 11-10 PAC loss to Saint Vincent College.
Through 12 games (12 starts) this season Brazier has 32 points on 24 goals and eight assists. She has added 26 draw controls, nine ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Westminster (3-9, 1-4 PAC) will travel to Washington & Jefferson College Wednesday. The opening draw is slated for 6 p.m.
• Men’s Tennis — The Titans were dealt a 6-2 PAC loss on Monday by Saint Vincent College at Greensburg Racquet Club.
Saint Vincent improved to 7-6 overall and 4-2 in the PAC. Westminster fell to 3-8 overall and 2-4 in league play.
The No. 6 singles match between freshman Ryan Crissman and Kyle Murray did not finish. Crissman was leading the match 6-4, 5-4.
Senior Jimmy Oberlin and junior Jacob Mack scored an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles over Jack Citrone and Sam Butler. Mack posted a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles against Butler.
Westminster hosts Allegheny College Wednesday for a 3:30 p.m. match.
