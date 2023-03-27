PITTSBURGH — The Penn State Behrend women’s track & field team opened up the outdoor season with a 13th place finish at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational in Pittsburgh over the weekend.
Freshman Julia Balaski (Mercer High School) won the javelin. Coming fresh off basketball season, she threw 38.10m to win the event and set a new school record.
Behrend returns to action on Saturday at the Slippery Rock Invitational.
SLIPPERY ROCK
Former Kennedy Catholic standout Maceo Austin announced on Twitter Monday that he plans to play hoops at SRU after graduating from Duquesne University.
Austin, who scored 1,971 career points at Kennedy Catholic and won four state championships, has sat out the last two seasons at Duquesne.
Austin’s Twitter post:
“First off, I’d like to thank God because without him none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank everyone who has helped me throughout this process. With that being said, I am happy to announce that after I graduate from Duquesne this spring, I will be attending Slippery Rock University to get my masters & get back on the court.”
ASHLAND
ANNVILLE, Pa. — Ashley Bartels of Grove City is one of eight Lebanon Valley College students named to the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) 2023 Winter Sportsmanship Team.
Bartels, a graduate of Grove City Area High School and a member of the women’s indoor track and field team, is pursuing a bachelor of science in business administration at The Valley.
Bartels competed at eight meets this indoor season and broke the school record in the weight throw. The senior finished second at the MAC Championships with a mark of 15.68 meters (51’5.5”) and then threw a career best mark of 16.06 meters (52’8.25”) to finish sixth at the AARTFC Championships.
One student-athlete in each sport was nominated by their coach for inclusion on the team, which recognizes student-athletes who exemplify great character and demonstrate the act of sportsmanship both and off the field. They represent their team, institution and the conference with high integrity, and exhibit respect for themselves, teammates, coaches and opponents.
GROVE CITY/WESTMINSTER
• Baseball — The Wolverines opened its 20-game Presidents’ Athletic Conference schedule Monday by taking both ends of a conference doubleheader at Westminster.
GCC (14-4, 2-0 PAC) rallied for a 4-2 win in the opener, then stormed to an 11-0 victory in Game 2. The 10-run mercy rule stopped the second game after seven innings.
Senior pitcher Tate Ostrowski matched a career high in Game 1 as he struck out 13 men in 7 2/3 innings. In Game 2, sophomore pitcher David Leslie fired a one-hit shutout.
Ostrowski yielded two runs in the bottom of the first inning but blanked Westminster (5-10, 0-2 PAC) for the duration of his outing. Grove City forged a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning when sophomore third baseman Mally Kilbane belted a two-run double that scored sophomore left fielder Nico Rodriguez and sophomore shortstop Luke Vittone.
GCC surged ahead in the seventh inning when sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich doubled home Kilbane and freshman center fielder Nick Sampson.
Kilbane went 3 for 3 with two doubles. Each team had five hits in the opener.
Ostrowski (5-0) allowed five hits and walked two men. Sophomore Evan Umland earned his second save of the season by retiring all four batters he faced.
Grove City took early control of Game Two by scoring seven runs on four hits in the second inning. Sophomore DH Shane Cato opened the scoring by singling home junior first baseman Markus Williams and Minnich. Junior second baseman Lucca Baccari followed with a run-scoring single that plated senior catcher C.J. Saylor. Williams, Minnich and Saylor all walked to begin the inning.
Sampson pushed the lead to 4-0 by driving in Cato with a single. Kilbane capped the inning with a bases-clearing double that scored Sampson, Vittone and Baccari.
Cato launched a solo homer in the third inning, extending the lead to 8-0. Vittone scored on a Minnich groundout in the fourth inning. Cato scored on a fifth-inning error while Williams closed the scoring in the sixth inning by doubling in Minnich.
Vittone went 2 for 4 in Game 2.
Leslie allowed only a leadoff single to Westminster shortstop Logan Murgenovich in the fourth inning. Leslie (2-1) struck out three men and walked two while recording his first collegiate shutout.
Ostrowski’s 22 career wins rank third in program history, trailing only John Bini and Mike Herringshaw. Bini won 27 games from 2016 to 2019 while Herringshaw recorded 23 wins from 2007 to 2010. Umland is tied for second all-time at Grove City with eight saves. Austin Wacker also recorded eight saves from 2017 to 2020. Justin Miller (2004-07) holds the program record with 12 career saves.
Kilbane leads Grove City with a .426 batting average, eight doubles and 19 runs batted in.
Grove City pitchers have 159 strikeouts in 149 innings this year.
The Wolverines will host No. 3 Baldwin Wallace at 3 p.m. today in non-conference action at Jack Behringer Field.
Westminster travels to Meadville to play Allegheny in a doubleheader Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
• GCC freshman outfielder Nick Sampson was named the PAC Rookie of the Week on Monday. Sampson went 4-for-7 and reached base in seven of his 10 plate appearances in Grove City’s sweep last Monday at La Roche.
In a 7-4 win in Game 1, he went 3-for-5 and scored a run. In game 2, a 16-2 Wolverines victory, Sampson drew a bases-loaded walk and laced a two-run double in the first three innings to help Grove City take a big lead. He finished the game 1-for-2 with three walks, three RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base.
GROVE CITY
• PAC Honors — The PAC honored two Grove City College spring sports athletes Monday evening in recognition of their respective performances last week. Freshman center fielder Nick Sampson captured Rookie of the Week honors in baseball while sophomore defender Amber Wartman earned Defensive Player of the Week in women’s lacrosse.
Sampson went 4 for 7 and reached base in 7 of his 10 plate appearances last Monday in Grove City’s road sweep of La Roche. Sampson went 3 for 5 with a run scored in the opener, helping Grove City to a 7-4 win. In Game 2, a 16-2 Grove City triumph, Sampson doubled, walked three times, scored three runs and knocked in three runs. He also a stole a base.
Sampson is hitting .340 with seven doubles this season for Grove City, which improved to 14-4 overall and 2-0 in the conference Monday afternoon with a doubleheader sweep of host Westminster.
Wartman recorded seven ground balls, five caused turnovers and four draw controls in a 1-1 week for the Wolverines. She collected six ground balls and caused three turnovers in Wednesday’s non-conference game at John Carroll. Wartman then won three draw controls, forced a pair of turnovers, had one ground ball and assisted on a goal in Grove City’s 12-6 win over Alfred Saturday.
Wartman ranks second on the team with 15 draw controls while her 10 caused turnovers rank third. She has contributed three goals and two assists in her eight starts.
The women’s lacrosse team opens its conference schedule Tuesday at Saint Vincent. The game will start at 4 p.m. in Latrobe.
• Softball — The Wolverines opened their 20-game PAC campaign Monday afternoon by splitting a doubleheader at longtime rival Geneva. After dropping a 9-3 decision in the opener, Grove City rebounded for a 12-9 victory in Game 2.
Grove City posted four runs in the top of the first inning in the nightcap, then added five more runs in the second inning as the Wolverines stormed out to a 9-0 lead. Senior shortstop Lexi Buck cracked a two-run single in the first inning to give the Wolverines their 4-0 lead.
Sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart tripled home senior first baseman Janessa Dawson to push the lead to 5-0 in the second inning. Junior catcher Emily Smyth doubled in Linhart, further extending the lead.
Buck capped the rally with a bases-clearing double that scored junior DP Lauren Harris, junior left fielder Lauren McNeil, and sophomore third baseman Rachel Zona.
Geneva whittled the lead to 9-3 but Grove City posted three more runs in the fourth inning. Sophomore right fielder Annika Rinehart drove in Zona with a double. Buck scored Grove City’s 11th run on a wild pitch and Rinehart later scored while Geneva had Linhart caught in a rundown.
Dawson went 3 for 5 to help pace Grove City’s 14-hit attack. Linhart, Rinehart and Smyth all finished 2 for 4.
Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino threw a complete game in the circle to secure the win. She struck out five in seven innings.
McNeil and senior first baseman Michaela Ban both went 2 for 3 in the opener for Grove City (7-7) while junior DP Erin Mulholland finished 2 for 4.
Rinehart drove in McNeil in the second innning with a sacrifice fly. Dawson singled in Buck in the fourth inning while an error allowed sophomore center fielder Ella Krarup (Wilmington High) to score.
Dawson threw a complete game, yielding six earned runs in six innings. She struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Grove City will host Bethany in a conference doubleheader Thursday at 3:30 p.m. That will be Grove City’s 2023 home opener at College Field.
THIEL
• Softball — The Tomcats lost a pair of PAC games Sunday to the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets. Waynesburg won the first game 7-0 and the second game 11-4.
Waynesburg’s Sydney Wilson threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts in the first game.
Kylie Heid, Dani Ficeti (Greenville High, played softball for Jamestown, co-op) and Kayla Roddy each recorded a single in Game 1.
Roddy struck out six batters in seven innings for the Tomcats.
The Tomcats led 1-0 in the first inning of Game 2 after Julianna Sloan hit an RBI single down the left field line.
Waynesburg tied the game in the second inning, but Thiel took a 2-1 lead in the third after Kylee Yothers hit an RBI single to center field. Thiel extended its lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning when Sloan hit a 2-RBI double to left center field.
Waynesburg scored 10 runs over the fifth and sixth innings without allowing Thiel to score another run to secure the conference sweep.
Sloan went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two doubles in the second game.
Wilson earned the win in Game 2 in 3 2/3 innings of relief work. Lauren Bonner (Reynolds High) allowed six earned runs on nine hits in six innings.
The Tomcats are scheduled to play the Penn State Fayette Nittany Lions on the road Tuesday. The first game of the non-conference doubleheader will begin at 3 p.m
• Baseball — Thiel opened PAC play with a pair of losses to the Chatham Cougars on Sunday. The Tomcats lost 14-7 in Game 1 and 13-7 in Game 2.
In the opener, the Tomcats amassed six hits. Chatham took the lead in the third inning with five runs. In the bottom of the third, the Tomcats responded with three runs of their own. The Cougars added four runs in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Chatham had three innings with four or more runs.
The Tomcats were led by Seth Johnson and Michael Aches, who each recorded two RBI’s. The other three Tomcat runs were scored on wild pitches. Aidan Ochs, Chase Morrison, Mike Sittig and Colton Brightwell all recorded hits.
Travis Harvey got the start on the mound for the Tomcats. He went 3.2 innings, striking out five and walking four. Cole Sherwin, Nathan Doutt, Blake Gibson, and Josh Ickes (Greenville High) pitched in relief, combining for five strikeouts.
For the Cougars, Jake Bredl went 2-for-5 with six RBI’s. Nico Cuello, Benny Dottle and Brandon Griener all recorded two RBI’s.
Dom Costellic got the start for the Cougars, going 2.1 innings and giving up two runs. Eric Paulin went 4.1 innings, striking out six and walking seven. Costellic also earned the win.
In Game 2, Chatham started the game off strong, scoring three runs in the first inning. The Cougars would have a 7-0 lead before the Tomcats cut the lead to 7-6 in the bottom of the fifth inning. But Chatham would add six more runs to take the conference win.
The Tomcats were led by Nick Jacobs, who went 2-for-4 including 2 RBIs and a home run. JT Gerle went 3-for-5 with two RBI’s, while Nick Guarnieri, Seth Johnson, and Mike Siitig all recorded one RBI.
Alec Katon got the start on the mound for the Tomcats, going five innings, striking out six and walking three. Josh Daum, Charlie Luedtke, Ian Mills, and Ethan Bintrim pitchd in relief, combining for four strikeouts.
Drew Schreck got the start for Chatham, going 4.1 innings giving up six runs (five earned). Zack Oddi earned the save, going 4.2 innings, striking out five and only giving up one run.
The Tomcats return to action Tuesday when they host Bethany in a doubleheader. The first game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
• Men’s Tennis — Thiel lost a non-conference match Sunday to the Penn State Altoona Lions, 9-0.
Joey Toth topped Eli Flinchbaugh, 6-1, 6-3, at first singles.
Toth and Casey Hess teamed to defeat Flinchbaugh and Nathaniel Udell, 8-3, at first doubles.
Thiel is scheduled to open PAC play at 4 p.m. Wednesday when they host Geneva.
