Penn State Behrend freshman Julia Balaski, former basketball and track standout at Mercer High School, helped lead Behrend to the Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) championship over the weekend in Washington, D.C.
Balaski won the javelin competition on Saturday and broke a meet record. Her throw of 36.57m broke the previous record of 35.31m.
Also for Behrend, freshman Bethany Litwiler (Reynolds High) won the 10,000m in a time of 45:29.26 and was named the CSAC Rookie of the Year.
The Behrend women won the title with 253 points. They were followed by Alfred State 207, Gallaudet 78, Cedar Crest 61, and Keystone 2.
PENN STATE DUBOIS
• Baseball — The Penn State University Athletic Conference championship season has concluded and former Lakeview High baseball and basketball star Brett Bieth was named PSUAC Player of the Week.
Penn State DuBois captured its fourth PSUAC baseball title in the last five tournaments, led in large part by Beith. In seven at bats in the championship tournament this past weekend, Beith had a .571 batting average that included a triple and a 2-run homer in the championship game.
Beith was also perfect in the field with two impressive diving catches to help his team secure the crown.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Golf — Westminster opened up the NCAA Division III Championship Tuesday afternoon. The four-day event is being played at the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.
Westminster played its opening round on the El Campeon Golf Course. The Titans sit in 23rd place with a team score of 355.
Senior Kasey Clifford and freshman Alyssa Rapp are among the 13 players tied for 72nd after posting opening-round 86s. Junior Sierra Richard is tied for 85th (87) and junior Morgan Byers is tied for 138th (96). Freshman Olivia Kana rounded out Westminster’s five-player squad by finishing tied for 146th (106).
Westminster earned its fifth-straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) title on April 22 at Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman.
• Softball — The Westminster College softball program had seven players, including a league-high four first teamers, earn All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) honors Tuesday morning.
The All-PAC teams, along with the league’s yearly award winners, were determined by vote of the league’s 11 head coaches.
Senior center fielder Brooke Atkins, graduate student pitcher Madison Brown, senior first baseman Mackenzie Latess and senior shortstop Alexis Yates earned First Team All-PAC.
Junior pitcher Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High), sophomore utility player Mia Meholick and senior left fielder Ashley Wire were Second Team All-PAC selections.
Atkins, a three-time First Team All-PAC selection, ranks second in the PAC in runs scored (41) and stolen bases (23), third in hits (64) and fourth in batting average (.438). She is the program’s all-time leader in hits (182), runs scored (135) and stolen bases (55). Atkins hit at a .432 clip in 121 career games played, totaling 39 RBIs and 135 runs scored.
This is the fourth first team selection of Brown’s career. This season she went 13-8 (22 starts) in the circle, posting a 2.14 earned-run average (ERA) in 127.1 innings pitched. Brown finished with 13 complete games, seven solo shutouts and 104 strikeouts in 2023. She owns a 54-28 career record (92 appearances, 86 starts) with a 2.01 ERA, 55 complete games, 21 shutouts and 412 strikeouts. Brown fired a perfect game vs. Thiel College on April 21.
A three-time First Team All-PAC selection, Latess was one of 141 student-athletes named to the 2023 Tucci/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Division III Player of the Year Watchlist on April 6. Her eight home runs, seven sacrifice flies and 60 RBIs lead the league, while her slugging percentage (.764) and OPS (1.204) rank second. Latess’ 55 hits and .433 batting average rank fifth and sixth in the PAC, respectively. She is the program’s all-time leader in RBIs (152) and doubles (46) and her 20 career home runs are tied for the most in program history (Jennifer Emery, 2007-10). Latess’ 60 RBIs this season currently rank second in Div. III.
Yates is a three-time All-PAC selection, earning First Team honors in 2022 and 2023. Her 55 runs scored this season are the most in the PAC while her 66 hits and 19 doubles rank second. Yates’ .437 batting average is currently fifth-best in the league. She was second in the conference in assists (92) and double plays turned (9) this season. Yates hit .404 with 65 RBIs and 115 runs scored in 124 career games.
This is the second-straight year Malczak was named Second Team All-PAC. She posted a 14-4 record and 3.04 ERA in 18 starts (21) this season and finished with 11 complete games, two shutouts and 43 strikeouts in 106 innings pitched. Through 50 career starts (59 appearances) Malczak is 40-9 with a 2.39 ERA, 32 complete games and seven shutouts.
Meholick was Honorable Mention All-PAC in 2022. She hit .327 in 40 starts this season with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 23 RBIs and 19 runs scored between appearances at catcher, third base and designated player.
Wire earned the third all-conference citation of her career. She drew the most walks in the league (21) and was third in the PAC in RBIs (33). Wire’s .483 on-base percentage ranked fourth in the conference while her 51 hits and 35 runs scored both ranks seventh. She hit .391 this season in 42 starts. Wire hit .429 with 86 RBIs and 92 runs scored.
GROVE CITY
• Softball — After helping lead GCC to a program-record 21 victories this spring, five Grove City players earned All-PAC honors.
Senior pitcher/first baseman Janessa Dawson and sophomore third baseman Rachel Zona both captured First Team All-PAC recognition. Sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart earned All-PAC Second Team. Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino and senior shortstop Lexi Buck each merited Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Dawson set Grove City’s single-season record with 60 hits this season and finished with a .469 batting average. Dawson ranked third in the conference in batting average and posted the No. 4 single-season mark in Grove City history. She clubbed a team-leading 14 doubles, knocked in 27 runs and scored 21 runs. Dawson struck out only twice in 137 plate appearances this season.
Dawson also made 13 starts in the pitcher’s circle this season, compiling an 8-6 record and a 3.54 earned run average. Dawson had 11 complete games and also made three relief appearances.
Dawson concluded her career with a .420 batting average, which ranks second all-time at the College. She also had 21 pitching wins, eighth in program annals.
Zona became Grove City’s regular starter at third base at the start of the conference schedule and concluded her sophomore season with a .397 batting average. She recorded a .500 on-base percentage overall while also belting three triples. In 20 conference games, Zona led Grove City in slugging percentage (.630) and on-base percentage (.481).
