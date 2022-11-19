GROVE CITY - A balanced offensive attack helped lift the Grove City College women's basketball team to a 95-56 home win Saturday afternoon over Geneva in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at the Grove City College Arena.
Four players scored in double figures for Grove City (1-3, 1-0 PAC). Senior guard Megan Kallock, senior center Nina Cano (Greenville High) and sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High) all fired in 13 points.
Meanwhile, junior center Katie Baller tossed in a season-high 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Sophomore guard Jaden Davinsizer added nine points and freshman guard Reese Hasley chipped in eight points.
Grove City finished the game 34 of 70 (49 percent) from the field. Grove City led 22-9 after one quarter, then broke open the game with a 36-point second quarter. The Wolverines led 58-21 at halftime, then pushed the lead to 81-28 after 30 minutes.
Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski grabbed a team-leading six rebounds, helping Grove City post a 47-22 edge on the glass. Sophomore center Kiley Ingram added five rebounds.
Polczynski also had five assists. Kallock tallied three steals while Cano had two blocks.
Grove City finished with 19 turnovers. Geneva (1-4, 1-1 PAC) had 27 turnovers. Grove City never trailed.
Mia San Nicolas led Geneva with 13 points. The Tornadoes shot 31 percent (18 of 59) from the floor.
Grove City will host Saint Vincent at 6 p.m. Tuesday in conference play.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
GROVE CITY - The Grove City College men's basketball team opened Presidents' Athletic Conference play Saturday afternoon with a 66-44 setback to visiting Geneva in the Grove City College Arena.
Sophomore guard Jonah Bock fired in a team-leading 15 points for Grove City (1-3, 0-1 PAC) while senior center Josh Bryan added eight points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Grove City shot 7 of 29 (24 percent) from the field in the first half as Geneva claimed a 27-15 lead after 20 minutes. For the game, Grove City finished 19 of 60 (32 percent) from the field.
Sophomore forward John Ward secured seven rebounds and sophomore guard Chase Yarberough added five rebounds for Grove City, which had a 33-31 rebound advantage.
Yarberough also had four assists. Grove City finished with 11 turnovers while Geneva (3-0, 2-0 PAC) had six turnovers.
Geneva shot 27 of 48 (56 percent) for the game. Lyle Tipton led Geneva with 30 points.
The Wolverines return to action Tuesday at Saint Vincent. That conference game will begin at 7 p.m. in Latrobe.
WESTMINSTER
LATROBE – Camden Hergenrother hit for a game- and season-high 23 points Saturday afternoon, as Westminster College women’s basketball team remained undefeated via a 59-42 Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over Saint Vincent College.
At the Carey Center, the Titans had to rally from a 12-10 first-quarter deficit. Ultimately, Westminster outscored the host Bearcats, 20-8, during the decisive fourth frame.
In addition to Hergenrother – who had 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals and connected on 5 of 11 attempts from beyond the arc – Westminster was led by her classmate, senior Lindsey Bell, who bucketed 16 points and hauled down 8 rebounds.
Also, junior Katie Fitzpatrick and newcomer Gracie Schill each snared 7 rebounds and Caitlyn Condoleon added a half-dozen caroms.
The Titans (4-0 overall, 2-0 PAC) of taskmaster Rosanne Scott shot just 21 of 52 from the field (40.4%), plus 7 for 24 from 3-point range, but converted 10 of 15 free-throw attempts (66.7%), led by Schill’s 4-for-4 shooting.
Madison Weber, Ella Marconi and Emily Thompson tallied 11, 10 and 9 points, respectively, for Saint Vincent (1-1, 2-2). But the Bearcats bucketed just 18 of 55 (32.7%) floor shots (2 for 12 from the 3-point line), and got to the line just 9 times, converting 4. Weber also went for a team-high 8 rebounds and Alana Winkler handed out a handful of assists.
Westminster made 17 miscues; Saint Vincent a dozen.
Westminster welcomes Washington & Jefferson College in a 6 p.m. PAC tipoff on Tuesday at Buzz Ridl Gymnasium/Ron Galbreath Court.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
LATROBE – Westminster College men’s basketball team poured in 42 second-half points Saturday afternoon en route to a 68-62 Presidents’ Athletic Conference victory over Saint Vincent College.
At the Carey Center, the visiting Titans rallied from a 34-26 halftime deficit and remained undefeated overall and in PAC play at 4-0, 2-0, respectively.
Westminster went 14 for 26 (54%) from the field during the second half after an 11-for-25 (44%) first-half performance.
There were a handful of deadlocks and 7 lead changes.
Junior Reese Leone led the Titans with a season-high 24-point performance that included a 9-for-17 shooting effort. Leone connected on half of his eight 3-point attempts.
Also for Titans’ taskmaster Kevin Siroki, junior swing-guard Andrew Clark collected a 16-point, 7-rebound, 3-steal, 3-assist, 2-blocked shots line, and senior Jordan Zupko contributed 8 points and 5 rebounds. Senior Austin O’Hara chipped in 7 points and 5 rebounds, and newcomer Quincy Jones hauled down a half-dozen rebounds.
Westminster went 25 for 51 (49%) from the floor – 6 for 18 (33%) from 3-point range – and converted 12 of 16 freebies (75%). The Titans turned over the ball 19 times and were outrebounded, 35-34.
Saint Vincent (4-1, 1-1) was led by first-year standout Jaden Gales’ 18-point, 9-rebound performance, Tayler McNeal’s 14 points and Logan Kavoski’s 13 markers. But the Bearcats bucketed only 22 of 56 (39.3%) of their floor shots – 9 of 27 (33%) during the second half – and converted 13 of 18 free throws (72.2%). They committed 17 miscues.
The Titans travel to Washington, Pa., Tuesday to meet Washington & Jefferson College for a 6 p.m. PAC contest.
PENN STATE SHENANGO
MEN'S AND WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The men's and women's basketball teams played at Penn State York on Saturday.
The men fell to 0-3 in the PSUAC and 0-7 overall with a 94-68 loss.
The women's team moved to 3-0 in the PSUAC and 4-1 overall with a 52-47 win.
This will be updated when Penn State York or Shenango posts the stats.
Note: This will be updated as colleges send releases to The Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.