• Softball —The Westminster College softball team posted a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) sweep of Bethany College Monday afternoon, winning game one 7-0 and game two 3-0.
Westminster (15-5, 7-1), winner of 10 of its last 11 games, hosts PAC rival Geneva College Thursday. First pitch of the doubleheader scheduled for 1 p.m.
Game 1: Westminster 7, Bethany 0 — Graduate student Madison Brown pushed her season record to 6-3 with the shutout in Monday’s opener. She allowed four hits and struck out three. Her run-scoring double gave Westminster a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
Senior left fielder Ashley Wire went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Junior designated player Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High) went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and a pair of runs scored. Senior center fielder Brooke Atkins finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored. Senior first baseman Mackenzie Latess went 0-for 2 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. She is the PAC leader in RBIs with 36. Second second baseman Mia Greco went 1-for-3, delivering a two-run single in the fourth that stretched Westminster’s lead to 4-0.
Wire produced a two-out, two-run single in the fourth before Latess’ RBI groundout in the bottom of the fourth closed the scoring.
The Titans finished with 10 hits, including four doubles.
Game 2: Westminster 3, Bethany 0 -— Malczak improved to 8-1 this season with the game two shutout. She allowed six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Wire went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Her RBI single in the third gave Westminster a 1-0 lead before Lattess’ two-out, two-run home run pushed the lead to 3-0.
Yates went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Atkins, sophomore third baseman Sydney Lokay and sophomore right fielder Sarah Eisenhuth had base hits.
• Men’s Golf — The Titans, behind terrific individual performances by seniors Jacob Stuckert and Sam Napper, won the team title Sunday afternoon at the Thiel College Invitational.
The event was held at the Avalon Country Club at Buhl Park. Four teams participated in the event. Westminster finished with a team score of 300, edging runner-up Grove City College by one stroke (301).
Malone University’s Luke Gutman was the medalist and teammate Alex Micale was the runner-up. Both were playing as individuals.
Five players finished the round with a two-over 72. The tie was broken by a scorecard playoff.
Stuckert and Napper were two of the players that carded 72s on Sunday. Sophomore Ellian Ascencio finished 14th with a seven-over 77. Senior Calen Cummins and sophomore Gavin Batdorff tied for 15th after posting nine-over 79s.
The Titans will host their annual Westminster Spring Invitational on Monday at the Avalon Field Club at New Castle. Rounds begin at noon.
THIEL
• Men’s Golf — Patrick Belback (Reynolds High) led Thiel with a score of 92 to tie for 33rd on Sunday at the Thiel Invitational.
Brock Newsome finished 35th (94) while Nick Voytko (Kennedy Catholic High) finished 37th (114).
GROVE CITY
• Baseball — Grove City College split a PAC doubleheader Monday at league-leading Washington & Jefferson. Grove City (15-6, 3-1 PAC) handed W&J its first league setback of the season in the opener, 13-6. The Presidents (15-6, 5-1 PAC) pulled out a 2-1 win over Grove City in the nightcap.
Grove City broke open the opener by scoring eight runs in the top of the second inning. Junior first baseman Markus Williams opened the scoring by belting a two-run home run, his first clout of the season. Sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich, who earlier scored on the Williams’ homer, capped the outburst with a three-run blast to center field.
Junior second baseman Lucca Baccari added a run-scoring single in the inning while sophomore third baseman Shane Cato scored on a groundout by sophomore shortstop Luke Vittone.
Grove City added its ninth run in the fourth inning as Vittone scored on a sacrifice fly by sophomore DH Mally Kilbane.
W&J trimmed the lead to 9-2 in fifth inning, then pulled to within 9-6 in the eighth inning. However, GCC sewed up the win with a four-run ninth inning.
Williams drove home freshman center fielder Nick Sampson to give Grove City a 10-6 lead. Senior catcher C.J. Saylor followed with a three-run home run to left field that scored Williams and sophomore pinch runner Sam DiStefano.
Sampson and Vittone both went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Williams finished 2 for 5 and scored twice.
Senior pitcher Tate Ostrowski earned his sixth win of the season by pitching into the eighth inning. Ostrowski (6-0) struck out five in seven innings. He allowed five earned runs. Sophomore Evan Umland struck out three men over the final two innings in relief.
Sophomore pitcher David Leslie fired a complete game in Game 2, his second straight complete game. He allowed two runs in eight innings while striking out five. W&J broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the ninth when Evan Sante doubled in pinch runner John Klein.
Grove City took a 1-0 lead in the third as sophomore left fielder Nico Rodriguez doubled and later scored on a Sampson groundout. Grove City finished the nightcap with five hits while W&J had six total hits.
• Softball — GCC posted 28 total runs and 39 total hits Monday afternoon in a doubleheader sweep of PAC foe Franciscan. Grove City earned a 17-0 road win in Game 1, then picked up an 11-3 victory in the nightcap. The first game went only five innings due to the eight-run mercy rule while the second game went six innings.
Sixteen different Grove City players had at least one hit in the opener as Grove City finished with 19 hits. Junior second baseman Erin Mulholland doubled and singled for the Wolverines while senior center fielder Clare Moran and sophomore right fielder Annika Rinehart both went 2 for 3.
Junior left fielder Lauren McNeil cracked a two-run double in the first inning to give Grove City an early 2-0 lead. Senior shortstop Lexi Buck singled in freshman center field Noel Anthony in the second inning, pushing the lead to 3-0.
Junior catcher Emily Smyth then doubled the lead when she blasted a three-run home run that scored Buck and senior first baseman Janessa Dawson.
Moran and sophomore third baseman Rachel Zona both drove in runs in the third inning to give the Wolverines an 8-0 lead. Sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart belted a three-run homer that extended the lead to 11-0.
Rinehart’s two-run single highlighted a four-run fourth inning. In the fifth inning, Mulholland singled in freshman Selah Severson (Grove City High while freshman Rylie Eaton (Grove City High) scored on a single from freshman catcher Kristin Tesch.
Junior Kaitlyn Constantino fired a two-hit shutout, striking out six. She recorded her second straight shutout victory.
Six Grove City players produced multi-hit outings in Game 2 as the Wolverines finished with a season-high 20 hits. Linhart went 4 for 5 while Buck, Dawson and senior DP Michaela Ban all had three hits.
Anthony, Ban, Buck, Dawson and Smyth all doubled in the nightcap. Anthony finished 2 for 4 while McNeil had two hits and a walk in four plate appearances.
Grove City trailed 2-1 after one inning but reclaimed the lead for good in the second inning. Buck scored on an error to tie the game while Rinehart scored the go-ahead run on a Linhart single. Dawson singled in Rinehart in the fourth inning to give Grove City a 4-2 lead.
The Wolverines broke open the game with four runs in the fifth inning and three more runs in the sixth. Ban’s two-run double in the fifth plated Anthony and McNeil. Buck doubled home Ban, then scored on a Linhart single.
Buck’s two-run single in the sixth brought home Anthony and McNeil. Dawson closed out the scoring by doubling in Buck.
Freshman pitcher Miranda Metro (Sharon High) earned her first collegiate victory by striking out six batters in six innings. She yielded six hits and three earned runs.
GCC (10-8, 4-2 PAC) will visit Chatham for a conference doubleheader Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
• Women’s Tennis — Grove City picked up an 8-1 victory Monday afternoon at Thiel in spring action between PAC members.
Grove City swept the three doubles matches then captured five straight-set victories in singles competition.
The Wolverines are now 12-5 overall in the 2022-23 season.
Thiel’s Reagan Hayne (Greenville High) lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and Mei Williams (Wilmington High) dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision at No. 6 singles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.