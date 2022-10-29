GROVE CITY - The Grove City College women's soccer team earned a 2-0 victory Saturday afternoon at Don Lyle Field over visiting Washington & Jefferson in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 Presidents' Athletic Conference Championship Tournament. The third-seeded Wolverines (11-6-1) will now visit No. 2 Franciscan in Wednesday's semifinals. Sixth-seeded W&J concludes the season with a 5-6-6 overall record.
Following a scoreless first half, Grove City broke through at the 62:22 mark when freshman defender Karly Keller received a pass from sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist and directed the ball into the net for her first collegiate goal.
Lagerquist helped seal the win by scoring an unassisted goal with 5:00 remaining in the match. Lagerquist dribbled from the right wing, beat a pair of defenders and then blasted the ball into the net for her team-leading 10th goal of the season.
Grove City's defensive corps limited W&J to three total shots and only one shot on goal. Sophomore Courtney Lisman made one save as Grove City recorded its fifth shutout of the season. Grove City has blanked four of its last six opponents.
Grove City recorded 18 total shots, including eight shots on goal. Grove City held a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.
Lagerquist also leads Grove City with seven assists and 27 points this season.
Winners of nine straight, the Wolverines will visit Franciscan. The time of Wednesday's match will be announced Saturday night by the conference office. The Barons received a bye into the semifinals of the six-team tournament.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
WAYNESBURG - The Grove City College volleyball team closed the 2022 regular season Saturday afternoon by rolling to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-15 Presidents' Athletic Conference road victory over Waynesburg at Rudy Marisa Field House. Saturday's win gives Grove City (18-9, 8-2 PAC) the No. 2 seed, along with a quarterfinal round bye, in next week's six-team conference tournament.
Grove City posted a .242 hitting percentage in the match, recording only nine hitting errors on the afternoon. Sophomore Audrey Donnelly and freshman Bella Costa each recorded nine kills for the Wolverines. Senior Faith Keating and junior Katie Pry both added six kills.
Sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr totaled 18 assists and freshman Brooklyn Wirebaugh added 15 assists. Each setter also served two aces. Junior Anna DeGraaf also served a pair of aces.
DeGraaf and Donnelly each recorded two blocks. Keating and junior Grace Kim each chalked up 19 digs. Junior libero Gabby Lucas recorded 18 digs and Costa collected nine digs.
Grove City has won four straight matches, eight of its last nine outings and 18 of its last 22 matches. The Wolverines will host a conference tournament semifinal match Thursday evening in the Grove City College Arena.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio - The Grove City College women's swimming and diving team improved to 2-0 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference by securing a 103-85 victory Saturday at conference foe Franciscan. Grove City swimmers won 11 events, including both relays.
Sophomore Emma Plank helped lead Grove City (2-0 overall) by winning three individual events. Classmate Sarah Kuchma added two individual wins.
Plank won the 200 freestyle in 2:06.29 seconds, then took the 500 in 5:42.42. She then took first in the 200 individual medley with a winning time of 2:24.84. Kuchma swept the butterfly for Grove City. She won the 100 fly in 1:04.52 and posted a winning time of 2:27.64 in the 200 butterfly.
Juniors Katie Goodwill and Emma Otten combined to sweep the backstroke. Goodwill won the 100 backstroke in 1:12.20 while Otten recorded a winning time of 2:25.92 in the 200 backstroke.
Sophomore Alex Frank won the 50 free (27.42) and freshman Sadie Shofestall prevailed in the 100 free with a time of 59.70 seconds.
Grove City also won both relay events. Goodwill, Frank, Kuchma and freshman Sarah Janicki opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:04.33. Shofestall, Frank, Plank and sophomore Olivia Getek closed Saturday's matchup by winning the 200 free relay (1:48.22).
The Wolverines step out of conference competition next Saturday with a double dual meet in Geneseo, N.Y. Grove City will face host Geneseo State, along with Fredonia State.
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
LATROBE – The Grove City College men’s cross country team earned fifth out of 11 teams Saturday afternoon at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships, hosted by Saint Vincent College. Grove City finished the meet with 114 points. Franciscan won the event with 41 team points.
Two Grove City rookie runners earned All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors in recognition of their respective performance at Saturday’s meet.
Freshman Michael Singley took 12th overall by completing the 8,000-meter course in 26:41.88 seconds. Singley earned Second Team All-PAC honors.
Meanwhile, freshman Caleb Hawke (Grove City High) captured Honorable Mention All-PAC after taking 19th place. Hawke recorded a time of 27:08.98.
Senior Noah Callinan earned 24th place with a time of 27:26.76 while freshman Luke Kendrew finished 29th in 27:44.10.
Sophomore Nathan Striebel placed 30th (27:49.43), one spot ahead of freshman Luke Roberts. Roberts took 31st with a time of 27:51.86.
Sophomore Alex Hemmerlin (Grove City High) rounded out Grove City’s scoring lineup with a time of 28:05.71, good for 38th place.
Franciscan’s Miguel Diaz won the individual race with a time of 25:27.08. A total of 122 men competed in the event.
Grove City will host its annual Twilight 5K Friday night at Robert E. Thorn Field.
