PAC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
GROVE CITY
WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Grove City College baseball team advanced to the winner’s bracket final in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championship Tournament by rallying for a 6-5 victory over Saint Vincent in the opening round of the tournament, held Thursday at Washington & Jefferson College’s Ross Memorial Park.
Second-seeded Grove City will now face top-seeded W&J at noon today in the second day of action in the three-day event. W&J defeated fourth-seeded Westminster in Thursday’s lidlifter, 8-4.
Grove City (30-9) trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the seventh but stormed back to tie the game. Sophomore third baseman Mally Kilbane sparked the comeback with a solo home run to left, his third hit of the game.
Following a walk to senior catcher C.J. Saylor, junior first baseman Markus Williams cracked a one-out book-rule double to left field.
Sophomore DH Shane Cato then bounced a game-tying single through the right side of the drawn-in infield, scoring Saylor and Williams.
Grove City surged ahead in the bottom of the eighth when Kilbane doubled in sophomore shortstop Luke Vittone.
In the top of the ninth, winning pitcher Evan Umland struck out a pair of Saint Vincent batters to secure the victory.
Grove City took a 2-1 lead in the second inning when Williams and Saylor scored on a two-run single from junior second baseman Lucca Baccari.
Kilbane finished 4 for 5 to help lead Grove City’s 13-hit attack. Williams and senior right fielder Anthony Tambellini both went 2 for 4 while freshman center fielder Nick Sampson also had two hits.
Umland (7-3) pitched two hitless innings of relief to earn the win. Senior pitcher Tate Ostrowski allowed two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out three and yielded six hits. Senior Robby Randolph recorded the final two outs of the seventh inning.
Saint Vincent will face Westminster in an elimination game at 3 p.m. today. The Saint Vincent-Westminster winner will then play the losing team from the Grove City-W&J clash in today’s third game, which will start at 6 p.m.
Grove City and W&J split their conference doubleheader April 3 at W&J. The Wolverines won the opener, 13-6, while W&J won Game Two, 2-1.
This is the first 30-win season in Grove City history. Kilbane is hitting .474. His 64 hits are one away from tying the school record set by Matt Waugaman in 2016. Micah Burke tied the mark with 65 hits during the 2019 season.
WESTMINSTER
WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Westminster College baseball team suffered an 8-4 opening game loss to Washington & Jefferson College on day one of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship Tournament Thursday.
Top-seeded W&J (29-12) is hosting the four-team, double-elimination championship tournament at Alexandre Stadium.
Westminster, the No. 4 seed, fell to 20-19 with Thursday’s loss. The Titans will play at 3 p.m. today in the championship tournament’s first elimination game against the loser of No. 2 Grove City College and No. 3 Saint Vincent College.
Junior right fielder Carter Chinn (Grove City High) drilled a one-out solo home run in the first inning to give Westminster a 1-0 lead. Chinn also homered against W&J in last year’s Game A loss.
W&J responded with a pair of two-out runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 2-1.
Sophomore third baseman Braeden Campbell led off the second with a single to right and later scored on a sacrifice fly by junior first baseman Jake Dockum. Junior shortstop Logan Murgenovich delivered a two-out RBI single that scored junior catcher Chase Tomko (West Middlesex High) to give Westminster a 3-2 lead.
The Presidents plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to go up 4-3 before posting single runs in both the third and fourth innings. After scoreless fifth and sixth innings and leading 6-3, W&J scored twice in the seventh to go up 8-3.
Junior left fielder Matthew Randza was hit by a pitch with one out in the eighth and later scored on Tomko’s sacrifice fly.
W&J outhit Westminster 14-8. Seven of W&J’s eight runs were scored with two outs.
Campbell went 3-for-4. It was his 12th multi-hit game this season. Chinn’s first inning home run was his first of the season. He is riding a 14-game hitting streak.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Golf — Westminster College wrapped up its third and final round at the NCAA Division III Championship Thursday. The four-day event was played at the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla. Oglethorpe University and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission served as hosts.
Westminster shot a 360 during its third round on the El Campeon Golf Course. Westminster and the State University of New York at Cortland tied for 26th with a three-round score of 1086.
Thursday’s third round was paused at 6 p.m. due to weather. Twelve teams have not completed the third round.
Senior Kasey Clifford tied for 91st after firing an 84 Thursday. She posted a three-round score of 258. Junior Sierra Richard and freshman Alyssa Rapp tied for 120th with three-round scores of 269. Richard shot a 91 Thursday while Rapp fired an 87.
Junior Morgan Byers and freshman Olivia Kana tied for 141st with three-round scores of 300. Byers shot a 105 Thursday while Kana posted an 88.
Westminster earned its fifth-straight PAC title on April 22.
Twenty-four conferences were awarded automatic qualification and the remaining five teams competing were selected on an at-large basis from conferences and the independent institutions. Six individuals, not from selected teams, also were selected for the championships. The championships will consist of both team and individual competition conducted concurrently. Following 54 holes of competition, the field will be cut to the top 15 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams to compete the final day. In the team competition, the low four scores from each team for each day will count in the team’s total score.
• Men’s Tennis — The Titans’ tennis team had three players named All-PAC on Thursday.
Senior Jimmy Oberlin earned Second Team All-PAC at first singles. Junior Jacob Mack was an Honorable Mention All-PAC pick at second singles.
Oberlin and senior George Oliver were Honorable Mention All-PAC at first doubles.
Oberlin has been named All-PAC three times in his career, earning honorable mention in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He was selected to the league’s sportsmanship team in 2021-22 and 2022-23 and claimed a spot on the All-Tournament Team this spring. Oberlin finished the season with a No. 1 singles record of 2-11 overall and went 1-6 in league play.
Mack, a three-time Honorable Mention All-PAC selection, finished the season 9-5 overall and 5-3 in the PAC. He was 7-2 at No. 2 singles.
The Oberlin-Oliver pairing finished the season 2-4 overall and 1-1 in league play at No. 1 doubles.
Westminster concluded its season with a 4-10 record, falling in the quarterfinal round of the PAC Championship Tournament.
• Women’s Track & Field — Select members of the Westminster College women’s outdoor track and field team competed in Allegheny College’s Marty Goldberg Gator Invitational in Meadville on Thursday.
Sophomore Lexi Shiderly won the shot put with a top throw of 12.47 meters (40-11). Junior Madison Conley won the pole vault after clearing 3.48 meters (11-05).
Graduate student Erynn Daubenmire finished second in the javelin with a top throw of 37.79 meters (124-06). Freshman Shelby Rambo was third in the discus with a best throw of 39.25 meters (128-09).
Westminster is scheduled to compete at Baldwin Wallace University’s Harrison Dillard Twilight today. Events are scheduled to get underway at 1 p.m.
• Men’s Track & Field — Select members of the Westminster College men’s outdoor track and field team competed in Allegheny College’s Marty Goldberg Gator Invitational Thursday.
Junior Anthony Kamenski was second in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.39 seconds. Senior Deondre McKeever was second in the long jump with a top mark of 6.47 meters (21-02.75).
Westminster will compete today at Baldwin Wallace University’s Harrison Dillard Twilight.
THIEL
• Men’s Tennis — Thiel College junior Eli Flinchbaugh was named an All-PAC Men’s Tennis Honorable Mention selection on Thursday.
Flinchbaugh was recognized for his play at first singles. He was a Second Team selection in 2022.
Senior Christian Kemp was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team.
