GREENVILLE — Thirteen Grove City College men’s lacrosse players scored goals Tuesday afternoon as the Wolverines opened Presidents’ Athletic Conference play with a 27-4 road win over Thiel at Alumni Stadium. Grove City led 6-1 after one quarter, then doubled the lead to 12-2 by halftime.
Seven men posted multi-goal efforts for Grove City. Sophomore attack Matt Blythe fired in a team-leading five goals for the Wolverines while freshman attack Mac Faircloth pumped in four goals. Freshman attack Rigdon Greene and freshman midfielder Ryan Walton each scored three times.
Junior midfielder Luke Jayne, sophomore midfielder Trey Zabroski and freshman midfielder Boden Davidson all scored twice. The Wolverines also received goals from senior faceoff specialist Max Chmura, senior midfielder David Kraus, junior midfielder Griffen Agawa, freshman midfielder Kobi Bui, freshman midfielder Ryan Evans and freshman defender Sam Stevenson.
Blythe, Faircloth and sophomore attack Zachary Hougan all assisted three goals. Bui, Jayne and sophomore midfielder Alec Jones all tallied two assists. Davidson, Kraus, Zabroski, senior midfielder Brett Gladstone and freshman midfielder Jackson Kennedy also chalked up assists.
Blythe recorded two goals and two assists in the first eight minutes while Hougan recorded three assists in the first 9:14 to help Grove City (1-3, 1-0 PAC) bolt to a 5-0 lead.
The Wolverines outshot Thiel (2-4, 0-1 PAC) 49-27. Thiel had 22 turnovers while Grove City turned over possession 19 times.
Chmura won 10 of 15 faceoffs while freshman Sean Mahoney won 8 of 10 opportunities. Zabroski led Grove City with nine ground balls. Chmura and Mahoney both had five ground balls while freshman long stick midfielder Ryan Ledermann reocrded four ground balls.
Freshman goalie Tyler Gladstone made 13 saves in his collegiate debut for the Wolverines, earning the win.
Chase Lawler led Thiel with three goals while Bennett Medyn scored the other.
Grove City will visit Southern Virginia in non-conference action Saturday at noon.
Thiel plays Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y., at 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Baseball — The PAC honored two Grove City College baseball players Monday evening in recognition of their performances late last week in central Florida.
Sophomore pitcher Evan Umland earned the league’s Pitcher of the Week while first-year sophomore pitcher David Leslie captured Rookie of the Week.
Umland fired a five-hit shutout Friday against Saint Mary’s (Minn.), as the Wolverines completed a doubleheader sweep in Davenport, Fla. He struck out five men, walked one and permitted only five singles in his seven innings. Umland allowed only one man to reach base over the final three innings in Grove City’s 2-0 victory.
Umland is 2-1 with one save and an 0.57 earned run average this season.
Leslie posted six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of relief last week. He closed out Grove City’s 9-5 Game One win Friday over Saint Mary’s by striking out two men in a perfect seventh inning. Saturday, Leslie worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings for his first collegiate save, as the Wolverines topped Carthage 5-2. He struck out four and did not issue a walk.
Leslie now has 15 strikeouts in 10 innings. Overall, Grove City’s pitching staff has fanned 69 men in 65 innings.
The Wolverines (5-3 overall) return to action Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. against Trine.
• Women’s Water Polo — The Grove City College women’s water polo team concluded its Spring Break trip to Southern California by dropping a 10-9 decision Monday night at Cal Tech. Grove City trailed 6-5 at halftime but rallied to take an 8-7 lead after three periods.
Three Grove City players posted multi-goal efforts, led by a four-goal performance from senior Reese Trauger. Senior Tia Kannel and sophomore Kamryn Kerr both scored twice. Junior Clarie Lochstet also scored for the Wolverines. Trauger added an assist.
Kerr blocked two shots while Trauger recorded six steals.
Freshman Lea Steen made 12 saves while Kannel stopped eight shots during her stint in goal.
Grove City returns to action March 18-19 with four Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III Eastern Division games at Penn State Behrend.
THIEL
• Baseball — The Tomcats defeated the Wheaton Thunder, 2-1, in a non-conference game Monday in Fort Pierce, Fla.
It was a defensive battle throughout the game, but the Tomcats prevailed in the end.
Wheaton took the lead in the top of the eighth inning when Matthias Haggerty doubled, driving in a run. But the Tomcats responded in the bottom of the eighth when Seth Johnson drove in freshman Aidan Ochs.
The Tomcats had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the ninth when a wild pitch brought Michael Aches home for the winning run.
Alec Katon started the game on the mound for the Tomcats. Through six innings, he allowed no runs on four hits. Katon recorded eight strikeouts and only walked two batters.
Nate Lucas relieved Katon in the seventh inning and finished the game for the Tomcats to earn the win. Lucas struck out five while only giving up one hit and one run.
The Tomcats pitching staff combined for 13 strikeouts and only three walks.
Thiel was led by Seth Johnson, who went 3-for-4 including a double and the game-tying RBI. Nick Jacobs and Chase Morrison both went 1-for-2.
Wheaton was led by Haggerty, who went 2-for-4 including an RBI, while Kyle Wu went 2-for-3.
Wheaton’s Jared Kloth went seven innings, striking out three and giving up eight hits.
• On Tuesday, Thiel dropped an 8-7 non-conference contest against the Wilkes Colonels.
Wilkes got on the board first, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the first inning. But the Tomcats responded in the top of the second on a Wilkes error.
Wilkes opened up a 6-1 lead, before Chase Morrison drove in Michael Aches. Freshman Calvin Cackowski then drove in two runs to make the score 6-4.
Going into the top of the ninth inning, the Tomcats trailed 8-4. But Nick Jacobs drove in two runs on a double, and Aches drove in a run to make it 8-7, which is how the game would end.
Jacobs went 2-for-4 and recorded two RBI’s. Morrison and Cackowski also went 2-for-4, with Cackowski recording two RBI’s.
Freshman Ian Mills started the game on the mound for the Tomcats. He went 3.0 innings and gave up five runs. Charlie Luedtke relieved Mills, and pitched 4.1 innings, giving up six hits and three runs. Luedtke also struck out seven. Garrison Martin finished the game on the mound for the Tomcats.
For Wilkes, AJ Brosious went 2-for-3 and recorded two RBI’s. Darren Kerdesky also recorded two RBI’s. Tegan Shortlidge went 6.0 innings for the Colonels, giving up four runs and striking out three giving him the win. Sawyer Kemp gave up three runs. Mike Show closed out the game for the Colonels to earn the save.
The Tomcats look to bounce back against Kenyon today. The non-conference game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
• Softball — Thiel went 1-1 Monday during play in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Thiel began the day with a 6-4 win over the King’s Monarchs in eight innings. Tied up 2-2 after seven innings, the Tomcats plated four runs in the top of the eighth to earn their first win of the season.
Dani Ficeti (Jamestown High) drove in Thiel’s first run in eighth on a sacrifice fly to right field. Julianna Sloan scored the second run on a wild pitch. The third and fourth runs were scored on a bunt by Makenna Oswalt.
Sloan drove in Thiel’s first run of the game on a single through the left side in the third inning, but King’s tied up the game in the bottom of the third.
Ficeti gave the Tomcats a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a solo home run over the left field fence, but the Monarchs scored a run in the bottom of the inning to force another tie.
Kylee Yothers went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, a run scored and one RBI. Ficeti hit a solo homer and tallied two RBIs. Sloan went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and one RBI.
Kayla Roddy earned the win. She allowed three earned runs on nine hits in eight innings. Roddy struck out four batters and allowed two walks.
Thiel fell to the Widener Pride in the second game Monday, 14-5.
Ficeti led the Tomcats at the plate with three RBIs and a double. Mila Brdar drove in two runs on a pair of singles.
The Tomcats will resume play in the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic today. Thiel faces Eastern Nazarene at 3 p.m. and DeSales at 5 p.m.
CARLETON COLLEGE
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Carleton freshman Gabe Nichols (Grove City High) will compete at the 2023 NCAA Division III Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
Nichols earned his spot in the field after winning the mile run at the Wartburg Qualifier, a last-chance meet, last Saturday.
He jumped from the mid 30s to 15th on the national performance list and enters the NCAA Championships as the No. 12 seed.
