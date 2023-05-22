TRAFFORD, Pa. —The Grove City College men’s athletic program and Allegheny College women’s athletic program captured their respective Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) All-Sports Trophy races for the 2022-23 academic year.
The all-sports trophies are annually awarded to the schools which perform the best across the board in league competition. First-place finishes are worth 11 points, runner-up finishes are worth 10 points. Last place is worth one point.
Trailing by 10.5 points after the winter season, Grove City used two conference titles and two other top three finishes to edge Washington & Jefferson College by just 2.5 points to win the Men’s All-Sports Trophy.
It’s the second trophy in the last three years for the Wolverines and their 12th in program history.
After winning the league title in swimming and diving in the winter, Grove City won PAC championships this spring in lacrosse and outdoor track and field, while adding a runner-up showing in tennis and third place in baseball.
The Wolverines men’s golf team added a fourth place finish to help the program total 97.5 points. W&J totaled 95 points for the year after winning league crowns in baseball and golf and placing third in outdoor track and field.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Lacrosse — Westminster College Director of Athletics Jason Lener announced Monday afternoon that the interim tag on head women’s lacrosse coach Bria Braddock has been removed and Braddock will continue at the College as its head coach.
“When Coach Braddock joined us in September, despite the interim label, she really approached all parts of the job with a motivated, long-term mindset,” said Lener. “She did a phenomenal job of pulling the team together, setting small and meaningful goals for herself and the program this year while always looking to move the program forward competitively. We really feel our student-athletes have accepted her as a leader and couldn’t be more confident Bria has what it takes to ensure her student-athletes have an enriching college experience.”
Braddock, a Beaver Falls native, stepped into the interim role last September after spending time as an assistant coach at Blackhawk High School in 2021 and 2022. She helped lead the Cougars to a 27-4 overall record, a WPIAL Class 2A runner-up finish in 2021 and a semifinal finish in 2022. Braddock has been coaching with the girls program at True Lacrosse Pittsburgh since 2019.
Braddock earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and minor in child development from Westminster in 2020. A three-time First Team All-PAC selection, she was named the league’s defensive player of the year after helping Westminster claim the conference’s first-ever women’s lacrosse title in 2019. That team went 15-3 overall and 7-0 in the PAC while going on to earn a 16-8 win over Notre Dame of Maryland University in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Championship. Braddock continued her playing career at Chatham University in the spring of 2021, earning the league’s defensive player of the year award for the second time.
Braddock is currently pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Geneva College.
“I felt incredibly fortunate to have been given the opportunity to step in as the interim head coach this past season and am beyond grateful Jason has given me the opportunity to continue to lead the program,” said Braddock. “This past year was invaluable and I am so proud of how much the team has grown.”
Westminster went 5-11 overall and 3-6 in the PAC this season.
• Men’s Golf — Recent Westminster College graduate Jacob Stuckert was recognized as an NCAA Division III PING All-Region selection last week, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
Stuckert was one of 15 players from Region 3 to be honored.
Stuckert and classmate Sam Napper finished in a fifth-place tie at the PAC Championship, helping the Titans to a third-place finish.
Both players registered a 303 through the 72 championship holes and earned First Team All-PAC. This spring, Stuckert tied for fifth with a two-round score of 150, firing a 75 on day one and a 75 on day two. Stuckert, a two-time First Team All-PAC selection, was fifth after the two fall rounds with a 153 (74-79).
