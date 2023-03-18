ERIE - The Grove City College women's water polo team opened its 2023 Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III East conference schedule Saturday by earning two victories at Penn State Behrend. The Wolverines topped host Behrend in Saturday's opener, 19-11, then secured a 10-2 victory over Utica in the Junker Center pool.
Grove City led Behrend at halftime, 9-8, before breaking open Saturday's opener. The Wolverines scored seven times in the fourth quarter to sew up the win.
Four Grove City players scored three or more goals, led by a career-high seven goals from senior Tia Kannel. Sophomore Kamryn Kerr fired in five goals while senior Reese Trauger scored four times. Freshman Kiley Sill added three goals in the opener.
Sill and Kerr both recorded three assists while Kannel assisted on two goals. Trauger also tallied an assist.
Trauger led the Grove City defense with six steals. Kannel, Kerr and Sill all added two steals apiece.
In goal, freshman Lea Steen stopped eight shots to earn her first collegiate victory.
Another balanced scoring effort helped pace Grove City against Utica. Senior Emory Shepson (Grove City) paced Grove City with a career-high four goals while Sill chalked up her second three-goal performance of the day. Steen, sophomore Sam Logue and sophomore Mikayla Zablocki also scored.
Zablocki recorded a career-high three assists while junior Clarie Lochstet and sophomore Riley McCullough each assisted two goals. Kannel, Kerr, Logue, Sill and Trauger all added assists.
Trauger led the Wolverines with four steals. Steen had three thefts. Steen stopped nine shots to secure her second win of the day.
Grove City will face Connecticut College at 9:15 a.m. Sunday in Erie.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
OSWEGO, N.Y. - The Grove City College women's lacrosse team dropped a 19-4 decision Saturday afternoon at Oswego State in non-conference action.
Senior midfielder Madison Nazigian scored twice to help pace Grove City while senior midfielder Meredith Basham and junior attack Madeline Dunda also scored. Dunda added an assist for the Wolverines, who played their third of four straight games away from home.
Basham also caused three turnovers to help pace the Grove City defense.
In goal, sophomore Elyse Kiggins and freshman Mia Gallagher each played 30 minutes. Kiggins made five saves while Gallagher had three saves.
Oswego State outshot Grove City, 33-9. Grove City had 24 turnovers while the Lakers had 14 turnovers.
Grove City will visit John Carroll at 4 p.m. Wednesday in non-conference play.
MEN'S LACROSSE
GROVE CITY - The Grove City College men's lacrosse team dropped a 14-12 decision Saturday afternoon to visiting Messiah (6-2) in non-conference action at snowy Robert E. Thorn Field. Grove City rallied from a 9-4 deficit to take a 12-9 lead in the fourth quarter but the Falcons rallied over the final 11 minutes.
Junior midfielder Luke Jayne fired in a team-leading four goals for Grove City while senior attack Brett Gladstone and freshman attack Kobi Bui each scored three times. Junior midfielder Griffen Agawa and freshman attack Rigdon Greene also scored for Grove City.
Grove City trailed 9-4 with one minute left in the first half when Greene scored after receiving an assist from sophomore forward Matt Blythe. In the third quarter, Jayne scored twice after Bui opened the second half with a goal as the Wolverines pulled to within 9-8 after 45 minutes.
Bui scored the tying goal 17 seconds into the fourth quarter, following an assist from senior midfielder David Kraus. Gladstone broke the 9-9 tie by scoring with 13:01 left. Bui and Gladstone later scored in a 10-second span to give the Wolverines a 12-9 lead with 11:43 remaining.
Agawa, Gladstone, freshman midfielder Jackson Kennedy and senior defender Brock Simmons also had assists for the Wolverines.
Kraus led Grove City with four ground balls. Gladstone, senior long stick midfielder Addison Bennett and senior goalie Jack Petit all picked up three ground balls.
Senior defender Cody Adams caused two turnovers. Messiah finished the game with 14 turnovers while Grove City turned over possession 17 times. Messiah won 15 faceoffs while Grove City won 14.
Grove City outshot the Falcons, 41-38. Messiah held a 28-25 edge in shots on goal. Petit made 14 saves for Grove City.
The Wolverines will visit Denison at 7 p.m. in non-conference play Wednesday.
