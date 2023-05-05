NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College earned the top seed and hosting rights for this weekend’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Softball Championship Tournament.
Westminster finished the regular season 27-11 overall and 16-4 in the league. The Titans won their first and only PAC title in 2005. It is the program’s fifth time hosting the league’s championship tournament (2007, 2013, 2016, 2022, 2023).
Westminster has been a championship tournament qualifier in 17 of the last 20 years.
The double-elimination portion of the championship tournament gets underway Friday in New Wilmington. Admission to all tournament games is $5 for adults and $2 for students, with students at PAC host institutions admitted for free with valid identification
Third-seeded Allegheny College (24-10) and No. 2 Waynesburg University (26-8) will play the opening game at 10 a.m. Top-seeded Westminster and No. 4 Geneva College (22-15), the winner of Thursday’s play-in series, will meet in the second opening-round game at noon.
The losers of Friday’s opening-round tilts will meet in elimination Game E at 2 p.m., followed by the winners of the two opening-round games (Game F) facing off at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, the winner of Game E will meet the loser of Game F in an 11 a.m. elimination game for the right to play for the conference title against the Game F winner at 1 p.m. If both teams have one loss at that point, the “if necessary” game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The winner of this year’s championship tournament title will secure the league’s automatic qualifying bid to the Division III Softball Championship, with teams and regional site selections announced on Monday, May 15.
Regional round play is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, May 19-21 and the Super Regionals will be played Friday-Saturday, May 26-27.
The eight teams advancing from the Super Regionals will participate in the Division III Championship finals, slated for Thursday-Wednesday, June 1-7 at Taylor Field in Marshall, Texas.
GROVE CITY
BEAVER FALLS — The Grove City College softball team closed the 2023 season Thursday afternoon by dropping a 7-3 decision to Saint Vincent in the play-in round of the PAC Championship Tournament, held at Geneva College.
Grove City (21-15) trailed 3-0 in the second inning before cutting into the deficit. Junior left fielder Lauren McNeill led off with a single and later scored when sophomore right fielder Annika Rinehart singled to right field.
The Wolverines trimmed the lead to 3-2 later in the second inning when senior shortstop Lexi Buck scored on a sacrifice fly from senior first baseman Janessa Dawson.
Saint Vincent took its 3-0 lead by scoring three times with two outs in the first inning. The Bearcats again scored three two-out runs in the top of the fifth inning to extend their lead to 6-2.
Grove City answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth when sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart singled, stole second and scored when sophomore DP Brooke Brodie singled to left field.
Linhart led Grove City’s nine-hit attack by going 3 for 4. Dawson also doubled for the fifth-seeded Wolverines.
Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino pitched into the seventh inning for the Wolverines. She allowed seven runs in six total innings. Dawson retired all three batters that she faced in the seventh inning.
Sixth-seeded Saint Vincent fell to No. 4 seed Geneva in Thursday’s nightcap, 5-3. Geneva advances to the double-elimination portion of the conference tournament, which will be held Friday and Saturday in New Wilmington.
Buck, Dawson, first baseman Michaela Ban, outfielder Clare Moran and catcher Emily Smyth will graduate from the program.
Grove City’s 21 wins this year are the most in program history.
• Women’s Lacrosse — Only a brief, two-goal flurry early in the fourth quarter Thursday night from top-seeded Washington & Jefferson prevented GCC from earning its second straight Presidents’ Athletic Conference Tournament title game berth as the Wolverines closed the 2023 season with a 9-8 setback at W&J in the conference tournament semifinals at Alexandre Stadium in Washington, Pa.
Fifth-seeded Grove City carried an 8-7 lead into the fourth quarter but W&J’s Emily Heck scored to tie the game with 10:06 left. Heck scored 60 seconds later to break the 8-8 tie.
Grove City trailed 5-4 at halftime but sophomore midfielder Abby Roetering tied the game with 12:18 remaining in the third quarter after receiving an assist from sophomore midfielder Mara Polczynski. Polczynski then broke the 5-5 deadlock with an unassisted goal at the 4:56 mark.
Senior midfielder Madison Nazigian and sophomore defender Sarah Jackson scored unassisted goals in a 42-second span later in the third quarter to give Grove City an 8-6 advantage.
Nazigian led Grove City with four goals while Polczynski posted a five-point night with two goals and three assists. Sophomore attack Meah Groves added an assist for Grove City.
Nazigian, sophomore defender Emily Arnold and sophomore goalie Elyse Kiggins all collected three ground balls. Sophomore defender Amber Wartman recorded four draw controls. Jackson caused two turnovers.
Kiggins matched a season high by stopping 12 shots. W&J outshot Grove City, 28-25. Grove City had 23 turnovers while W&J finished with 18 turnovers.
W&J will host second-seeded Allegheny in Saturday’s title game. W&J downed Grove City in the 2022 conference title bout.
Grove City will lose senior midfielder Meredith Basham to graduation. Nazigian, who scored a Grove City-record 80 goals this season, plans to exercise her remaining year of eligibility in 2024. The 2023 season marked the second season of intercollegiate varsity women’s lacrosse at the College.
THIEL
GREENVILLE — The Thiel College Department of Athletics announced Thursday that 42 student-athletes were recently inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society.
Chi Alpha Sigma is a nonprofit organization established to recognize college student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition. Chi Alpha Sigma was founded in 1996 by then DePauw University head football coach Nick Mourouzis.
Chi Alpha Sigma recognizes college student-athletes who receive a varsity letter in their sport, achieve junior academic standing or higher after their fifth full-time semester, and earn a 3.4 or higher cumulative grade-point average.
Locals included on the list are soccer player Ethan Hause (Greenville High), cross country and track and field athlete Hannah Jones (Commodore Perry High), and wrestling standing Bryce McCloskey (Reynolds High).
Thiel College was designated as a member of Chi Alpha Sigma in 2010. Since then, a total of 317 Thiel student-athletes have been inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma.
• Women’s Soccer — Thiel head coach Carl Dei Cas recently announced the hiring of Sam Lauris as the program’s assistant coach.
A graduate of Norwin High School, Lauris arrives at Thiel with 25 years of coaching experience. He was the head men’s soccer coach at Penn-State New Kensington, as well as the assistant women’s soccer coach at Seton Hill U.
Lauris played collegiate soccer at Saint Vincent, where he was a four-year starter and a three-year captain. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Saint Vincent.
Prior to Thiel, Lauris served as the trainer of club coaches and the assistant director of coaching at Norwin Soccer Club.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Softball — The Slippery Rock University softball team saw its historic season come to an end with a pair of one-run losses in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday at Veterans Park in Quakertown.
After falling 8-7 to Shippensburg in eight innings earlier in the day Thursday, The Rock were eliminated from the tournament with a 4-3 loss to Mercyhurst in the nightcap to end the season with a 29-24 record, marking the most wins in program history.
Mercyhurst, which capped a perfect 5-0 season against SRU and was the only team in the PSAC West to sweep The Rock, improves to 33-20 and moves on to Friday’s action in the tournament.
Slippery Rock played three one-run games in the tournament, opening with an 11-10 win Wednesday over the No. 1 ranked team in the Atlantic Region, East Stroudsburg, which was the first postseason win for the program since 1983.
The Rock bowed out of the tournament in heartbreaking fashion Thursday, losing in the final inning by one run in both games. SRU took Shippensburg to extra innings in the early game Thursday before losing 8-7 on a walk-off bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth inning.
SRU took a 3-2 lead over Mercyhurst in the bottom of the sixth inning in its second game of the day, only to see the Lakers score two runs in the top of the seventh to earn a comeback 4-3 win in the elimination game.
Junior Alyssa Nehlen (West Middlesex High) plays for Shippensburg. She had one hit and was hit by a pitch against SRU. She holds the school record in HBP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.