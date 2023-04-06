GROVE CITY — The Grove City College softball team earned its third Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep of the week Thursday afternoon by taking a pair of games from visiting Thiel at College Field. Grove City earned a 5-0 win in Game 1, then secured a 7-1 triumph in Game 2.
The Wolverines have won seven straight games, which is the longest win streak for the program in 11 years.
Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino fired a two-hit shutout in Game 1 to earn her conference-leading eighth win of the season. Constantino (8-3) struck out five and walked one while recording her third shutout of the season.
In Game 2, senior Janessa Dawson took a shutout into the seventh inning and allowed one unearned run in her complete game victory. Dawson also had five strikeouts and a walk in her victory.
Grove City (14-8, 8-2 PAC) took the lead in the opener by scoring single runs in each of the first two innings. Sophomore DP Brooke Brodie opened the scoring by doubling in sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart. In the second inning, sophomore third baseman Rachel Zona blasted a leadoff home run to left, giving Grove City a 2-0 lead.
Grove City sewed up the win with a three-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning. Senior Michaela Ban singled in Zona, who opened the inning with a single. Junior pinch hitter Erin Mulholland scored freshman center fielder Noel Anthony with a sacrifice fly while Dawson’s groundout later scored senior shortstop Lexi Buck.
Brodie helped lead Grove City’s 11-hit attack by going 3 for 3. Zona went 2 for 3 and Dawson finished 2 for 4.
Grove City also jumped out to 1-0 lead in the nightcap as Linhart reached on a bunt single, advanced on an error and then scored when junior catcher Lauren Harris roped a single to center.
Junior left fielder Lauren McNeil, Ban and Buck opened the second inning with consecutive singles. Anthony cleared the bases with a three-run double to left, giving the Wolverines a 4-0 lead.
In the fourth, Anthony led off with a triple and scored on a Dawson double. Dawson scored Grove City’s final run on Linhart’s sacrifice fly.
Ban doubled and singled while Anthony finished 2 for 2 as Grove City again posted 11 hits. All nine offensive starters had at least one hit for Grove City.
Zona is now 9 for her last 14, including four extra-base hits. Dawson leads the conference with 40 hits.
Grove City opened the week with a sweep Monday afternoon at Franciscan. The Wolverines then won twice Tuesday night at Chatham.
The seven-game win streak is Grove City’s longest since a nine-game run March 20-29, 2012.
The Wolverines host Westminster in conference play next Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
• Men’s Lacrosse — GCC stormed out to a 9-1 lead in the first quarter Wednesday night on the way to a 26-6 victory at Franciscan in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Trinity Health System Field.
Grove City (5-7, 4-0 PAC) scored nine straight goals in the first quarter, then extended the lead to 13-3 by halftime.
Sophomore attack Matt Blythe paced Grove City’s balanced offensive attack by scoring five times. Ten teammates joined him in the scoring column. Sophomore attack Zachary Hougan fired in four goals while senior midfielder Brett Gladstone, senior midfielder David Kraus and freshman attack Kobi Bui all scored three goals apiece.
Junior midfielder Luke Jayne and freshman attack Mac Faircloth each scored twice in Wednesday night’s win. Sophomore midfielder Trey Zabroski, freshman midfielder Boden Davidson, freshman attack Rigdon Greene and freshman midfielder Ryan Walton also scored for Grove City.
Grove City’s nine goals in the first quarter came in a span of 6 minutes, 30 seconds. Blythe scored three times in the opening period while Bui and Greene both had a goal and assist in the first quarter.
Bui, Jayne and Zabroski all had two assists, as did freshman defender Andrew Glasgow. Faircloth, Gladstone, Greene, senior defender Bailey Decker and freshman long stick midfielder Ryan Evans each assisted goals.
Gladstone and freshman defender Ryan Ledermann both caused three turnovers to help pace the Grove City defense. Grove City coerced 20 Franciscan turnovers and limited the Barons to 19 shots. Grove City outshot Franciscan, 66-19.
Zabroski led Grove City with nine ground balls. Senior Max Chmura recorded six ground balls. Gladstone and Glasgow both collected five ground balls. Chmura won 16 of 24 faceoffs while Zabroski won 7 of 10 faceoff opportunities.
Freshman goalie Tyler Gladstone made three saves to earn the win.
Grove City will host Chatham at 3 p.m. April 15 in conference play at Robert E. Thorn Field.
THIEL
• Baseball — Thiel defeated the Hiram Terriers on the road in a non-conference game, 5-3, Thursday afternoon in Hiram, Ohio.
Hiram took a 1-0 lead in the second inning before Chase Morrison hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to tie the game.
Nick Guarnieri hit an RBI double in the sixth to give the Tomcats a 2-1, before the Tomcats added two more runs.
Morrison closed out Thiel’s scoring with an RBI single in the seventh to give the Tomcats the win.
Thiel was led by Morrison, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Mike Sittig also went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Colton Brightwell, Seth Johnson and Ethan Bintrim also recorded two hits apiece.
Cole Sherwin started for the Tomcats, going six innings striking out three and only giving up two runs, giving him his first collegiate victory. Alec Katon and Travis Harvey both pitched one inning a piece and combined for three strikeouts.
Ethan Bintrim pitched the final frame, giving up one hit and no runs enroute to his third save of the season.
Hiram was led by Tanner Allison who went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Logan Gallentine went 0-for-2 with one RBI. Hal Walker Jr. also went 2-for-3.
Jack Longar started for the Terriers, pitching 4.1 innings, striking out four and allowing only one run. Landin Wescott earned the loss, pitching 1.2 innings, giving up three runs and striking out two.
The Tomcats will return to PAC play on Saturday when they travel to Geneva for a doubleheader. The conference doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
• Thiel defeated the Pitt-Greensburg Bobcats in a non-conference game, 10-9, in Greensburg on Wednesday.
The Tomcats took an early 5-0 lead, but the Bobcats responded with six of their own to take a 6-5 lead after the first inning.
The Tomcats tied it up in the third, before the Bobcats got the lead back in the fourth inning. The Bobcats had a 9-8 lead heading into the ninth inning, before Chase Morrison scored on a wild pitch, and then JT Gerle homered to give the Tomcats the lead for good.
The Tomcats were led by Ethan Bintrim, who went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one walk. Seth Johnson and Chase Morrison both went 2-for-4 and both recorded an RBI. Calvin Cackowski went 2-for-5 with an RBI, while Nick Guarnieri and Gabe Yanssens each recorded one hit a piece.
Ian Mills started for the Tomcats, before Nathan Doutt, Charlie Luedtke, Nate Lucas, Dillon Belknap and Ethan Bintrim pitched in relief. Belknap recorded his first win of the season, pitching two innings, striking out one and only walking one. Ethan Bintrim recorded his second save of the season, pitching the final frame to preserve the win.
Pitt-Greensburg was led by Colin Solinski who went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one walk. Will Thorp went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Calvin Bernard went six innings, striking out one and walking four.
• Women’s Lacrosse — The Tomcats lost a PAC game to the Washington & Jefferson Presidents Wednesday, 21-9.
Destiny Johnson led Thiel with seven points (5G, 2A). Ashlyn Wightman scored four goals while recording eight draw controls.
Amanda Effland led the Presidents with eight points (4G, 4A) to go along with six draw controls and four ground balls. Sarah Labovitz recorded six points (3G, 3A) while also contributing 10 draw controls, four caused turnovers and four ground balls.
Justina Jenkins made nine saves for Thiel. Kaitlyn Brown also made nine saves for W&J.
The Tomcats will host Franciscan next Wednesday at Alumni Stadium. The PAC game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
• Men’s Tennis — Thiel dropped a PAC match Thursday to the Saint Vincent Bearcats at the Greensburg Racquet Club, 8-1.
Nathaniel Udell led the Tomcats with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sam Butler at second singles.
Jack Citrone and Butler defeated Udell and Eli Flinchbaugh, 8-7 (1-0), at first doubles.
The Tomcats will host Westminster next Wednesday. The PAC match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.