ERIE - The Grove City College volleyball team earned two victories Saturday at the Penn State Behrend Invitational, finishing off a 3-0 performance at the two-day event. Grove City opened Saturday's play with a 25-11, 25-16, 17-25, 25-15 win over Fredonia State. The Wolverines then pulled out a five-set win over Behrend in Saturday's finale at the Junker Center, 25-21, 25-22, 14-25, 20-25, 15-11).
All-Tournament honoree Anna DeGraaf paced Grove City (3-5) with 13 kills against Fredonia State. The junior middle blocker posted a .310 hitting percentage for the match.
Freshman Bella Costa posted 11 kills while senior Faith Keating and junior Eloise Augustine both chipped in five kills.
Sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr tallied 17 assists and freshman Brooklyn Wirebaugh recorded 14 assists. Wirebaugh also served three of Grove City's 11 aces. Costa, Kerr and junior Gabby Lucas all had two aces.
DeGraaf led Grove City with four blocks while senior Robyn Collier had three blocks. All-Tournament honoree Keating had a team-leading 20 digs. Costa collected 19 digs and Lucas finished with 13 digs.
Keating pounded out 16 kills in Saturday's nightcap against Penn State Behrend. DeGraaf added nine kills on 20 total attacks while Augustine and Costa each contributed eight kills.
Wirebaugh led Grove City with 22 assists while Kerr distributed 19 assists. Lucas served four aces, Kerr had three aces and Keating added two service aces in the victory.
Defensively, Collier led Grove City with six total blocks. DeGraaf recorded four blocks and sophomore Audrey Donnelly added three blocks. Lucas recorded a team-leading 27 digs while Costa tallied 18 digs. Keating (14) and Kerr (12) also had double-digit dig performances.
Grove City had eight team kills and only one error on its 12 attacks in the fifth set.
Winners of three straight, Grove City returns to action next Friday and Saturday with three matches at Thiel College in Greenville. Friday, Grove City faces Alma at 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Wolverines play Brockport State and Thiel at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.
MEN'S SOCCER
GRANVILLE, Ohio - The Grove City College men's soccer team played its third consecutive match decided by a one-goal differential as the Wolverines dropped a 2-1 decision Saturday afternoon at Denison in a non-conference match at the Big Red's Barclay-Thomsen Field.
Grove City (2-2) grabbed an early 1-0 lead when junior defender Clay Meredith headed in a corner kick 2:09 into the match. Sophomore midfielder John-Luc Harbour recorded the assist, his first of 2022.
The Wolverines carried the lead into the second half but Denison (2-0-2) tied the match at 49:43 on Ethan Miracle's goal. Denison's Ben Goeller broke the tie at 80:45 when he scored off an assist from Jake Krueger.
Each team had six shots on goal in the match. Denison held a 24-13 advantage in total shots. The Big Red had nine corner kicks while Grove City accumulated eight corners.
Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock made four saves for Grove City.
Last Saturday, Grove City earned a 1-0 win over Lancaster Bible. Wednesday, the Wolverines dropped a 3-2 decision at Oberlin.
Grove City's four-match road trip continues this Wednesday with a non-conference tilt at Penn State Behrend. The match will start at 4:30 p.m. in Erie.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - The Grove City College women's soccer team dropped a 3-2 decision Saturday afternoon to Linfield in the consolation match of the North Central College Tournament at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium. Linfield's Laney Green converted a penalty kick with seven minutes remaining to break a 2-2 tie.
An own goal at 22:37 gave Grove City (2-2) a 1-0 lead, which the Wolverines held until the final minute of the first half. Linfield's Janae Lewis tied the match at 44:04 by scoring her third goal of the season.
Linfield took its first lead, 2-1, when Callie Kawaguchi scored at the 66:29 mark.
Grove City countered less than two minutes later, however, as sophomore forward Natalie Merrick scored at 68:19. Sophomore midfielder Lexi Zook assisted Merrick's goal. It is Merrick's second goal of the season and Zook's first collegiate assist.
Linfield (2-1-1) outshot Grove City, 21-9. Linfield had eight shots on goal while Grove City had four. Linfield also held a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman made five saves for the Wolverines.
Grove City returns to action Wednesday night at Carnegie Mellon for a 7 p.m. non-conference match.
THIEL
ALTOONA – The Thiel College men's soccer team lost to the Penn State Altoona Lions, 4-1, on Saturday.
The Tomcats would hold strong for a majority of the first half. However, the Lions would find the breakthrough just two minutes before halftime. After the Tomcats made it 2-1 midway through the second half, the Lions would score two answered goals to pull away.
For the Tomcats, junior midfielder Neko Hatton scored his first goal of the season. Jacob Sirofchuck (Mercer High) earned his first assist of the season on the goal. In net, Noah Brieck and Nick Kristian combined for nine saves in the match.
For the Lions, Luke Hall recorded two goals. Luca Andreello also recorded a goal. Goalkeeper Ethan Firth made three saves in the win.
The Tomcats are back in action on Tuesday when they take on the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets in their home opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
