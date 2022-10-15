GROVE CITY - The Grove City College volleyball team celebrated Senior Day in the Grove City College Arena by earning a 25-17, 25-18, 32-30 victory over visiting Saint Vincent (14-5, 4-1 PAC) in Presidents' Athletic Conference action Saturday afternoon.
Senior Faith Keating led Grove City (14-8, 4-1 PAC) with 11 kills while junior Eloise Augustine recorded nine kills. Senior Robyn Collier and junior Anna DeGraaf each contributed seven kills.
Freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh distributed 19 assists while sophomore Kennedy Kerr posted 16 assists. Junior libero Gabby Lucas added six assists.
Lucas led Grove City with a season-high 33 digs. Keating recorded 24 digs while Kerr had 14 digs. Junior Grace Kim added 12 digs. DeGraaf had a team-high three blocks and Collier added two blocks.
Grove City honored Collier, Keating and junior Katie Pry prior to Saturday's match. Pry, a three-year letterwinner, will graduate early.
The Wolverines will visit Franciscan at 7 p.m. Wednesday in conference action.
THIEL
WASHINGTON, Pa. – The Thiel College women's volleyball team won a PAC match on the road Saturday over the Washington & Jefferson Presidents, 3-2.
In a back-and-forth match, the Tomcats won the first (25-22), third (25-18) and fifth sets (15-12). W&J won 25-19 in the second set and forced a fifth set with a 25-23 win in the fourth game.
In the fifth set, back-to-back kills by Maria Torres and Jordyn Liedike gave the Tomcats a 13-11 lead. The Tomcats picked up their 14th point on a W&J attack error, setting the stage for Danielle Aulet to tally the match-winning point on a service ace.
Brooke Talbot recorded a match-best 21 kills for the Tomcats. She also contributed 23 assists, 10 digs and three blocks. Torres tallied 15 kills, 13 digs and a pair of blocks. Cassandra Bown, who owned a .706 attack percentage, registered 13 kills and three blocks. Liedike had 10 kills and led all players with five blocks.
Carlie Reynolds (Grove City High) led Thiel with 27 assists and also notched eight digs. Aulet recorded a match-high 26 digs.
Faith Fetsko paced the Presidents with 20 kills and 17 digs. Adrianna Sacramento handed out 51 assists.
Thiel improved to 6-0 in PAC play with Saturday's win.
The Tomcats (15-8, 6-0 PAC), winners of 10 of their last 12 matches, will host the Carnegie Mellon Tartans (13-3, 3-2 UAA) on Wednesday. The non-conference match will begin at 7 p.m.
