GROVE CITY - The Grove City College men's swimming and diving team returned to action Saturday afternoon by securing a 167-112 victory over visiting Penn State Behrend in a non-conference dual meet at James E. Longnecker Pool. Grove City swimmers won 11 total events in Saturday's meet.
Freshman Will Sterrett picked up three wins while senior Elias Griffin, senior Mac Hancock and freshman Caleb Einolf all contributed two wins.
Sterrett won the 1000 in a time of 10 minutes, 35.97 seconds. He then added wins in the 200 backstroke (1:59.32) and 200 individual medley (1:58.91).
Griffin swept the breaststroke, posting a winning time of 59.81 seconds in the 100 and then a 2:12.87 performance in the 200 breaststroke. Hancock earned two sprint wins, taking the 50 free in 21.32 seconds and recording a winning time of 48.41 seconds in the 100 free.
Sterrett, Griffin, Einolf and Hancock opened Saturday's meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:34.50. Hancock anchored Grove City's winning 200 free relay (1:28.35), which also featured freshman Nathan Beukema, freshman John Remaniak and sophomore Jacob Vannoy.
The Wolverines return to action next Saturday with a Presidents' Athletic Conference dual meet at Washington & Jefferson. The meet will start at 1 p.m.
WOMEN
GROVE CITY - The Grove City College women's swimming and diving team won 14 events Saturday on the way to a 180-99 home victory over Penn State Behrend in a non-conference dual meet at James E. Longnecker Pool. The Wolverines earned their third straight overall win and are now 5-1 overall.
Four Grove City performers captured multiple wins in Saturday's competition. Sophomore Kamryn Kerr swept the diving events for the Wolverines, winning 1-meter diving with a six-dive score of 221.30 points and then recording a winning score of 237.15 on the 3-meter board.
Senior Sarah Gann swept the butterfly for Grove City. She won the 100 butterfly in 1 minute, 4.24 seconds and added a winning time of 2:23.66 in the 200 fly.
Fellow senior Rachel Ledford captured both backstroke events. She won the 100 back in 1:03.47, then won the 200 backstroke in 2:18.02.
Senior Rachael Wallace captured the 200 free in a time of 2:04.32. Wallace then won the 200 individual medley with a winning time of 2:19.24.
Senior Reese Trauger won the 50 free (25.41) while junior Liz Hasse won the 100 free in 57.03 seconds. Junior Hannah Millar won the 200 breaststroke (2:45.35) and freshman Sarah Janicki captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.35.
Millar, Trauger, junior Emma Otten and sophomore Sarah Kuchma opened the swimming portion of the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:56.76. Trauger, Ledford, Gann and senior Madi Tipple closed out the team victory by winning the 200 free relay (1:44.38).
Grove City returns to Presidents' Athletic Conference action next Saturday with a 1 p.m. dual meet at Washington & Jefferson.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
GROVE CITY - The Grove City College women's basketball team dropped a 59-48 decision Saturday afternoon to visiting Washington & Jefferson (15-1, 11-0 PAC) in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at the Grove City College Arena. Grove City (8-7, 8-2 PAC) led 37-33 entering the fourth quarter but W&J went 7 for 11 (64 percent) from the field over the final 10 minutes. Grove City hit 4 of 18 (22 percent) of its field goal attempts in the final quarter.
Sophomore guard Mara Polczynski led Grove City with 13 points and senior guard Megan Kallock added 10 points.
W&J led 23-18 at halftime and pushed the lead to 28-18 two minutes into the third quarter. Grove City then countered with a 19-5 run to take its first lead of the second half. Sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High) sparked the run with a three-point play. Polczynski sandwiched a pair of field goals around a Kallock layup, cutting W&J's lead to 30-27.
Junior forward Kat Goetz tied the game at 33 with a jumper in the paint. Freshman guard Emily Garvin put Grove City ahead by grabbing a defensive rebound and then scoring a fast-break layup. Sophomore center Kiley Ingram pushed the lead to 37-33 when she scored off a Goetz assist in the final minute.
Grove City finished the game 20 of 71 (28 percent) from the field. W&J went 20 of 53 (38 percent). Grove City held a 47-45 edge on the glass, paced by Goetz's season-high 15 rebounds. Junior center Katie Baller recorded seven rebounds.
Grove City had 12 turnovers while W&J committed 13 turnovers.
Meghan Dryburgh led W&J with 22 points. W&J led 10-5 after one quarter.
Grove City begins a three-game road swing Wednesday night at conference foe Saint Vincent.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
GROVE CITY - Sophomore guard Jonah Bock bombed in 26 points and sophomore forward Ben Cano (Greenville High) posted a career-high 15 points Saturday afternoon but the Grove City College men's basketball team dropped an 84-83 decision to visiting Washington & Jefferson in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at the Grove City College Arena.
Grove City trailed 84-81 in the final minute but trimmed the lead to one when sophomore guard Chase Yarberough put back his own miss. W&J's J.R. Mazza then missed two free throws, giving the Wolverines a chance to win in the closing moments. However, W&J's Matt Seidl forced a turnover with 2.4 seconds left. Seidl also went 0 for 2 at the foul line, but Grove City could not get off a shot before time expired after gaining the defensive rebound.
Yarberough grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds for Grove City, including 11 at the offensive end. Thirty-three of Grove City's 65 total rebounds came at the offensive end. Grove City out-rebounded conference co-leader W&J, 65-27. Bock added nine boards and Cano collected six rebounds.
Grove City finished the game 30 of 76 (40 percent) from the floor while W&J (12-4, 9-2 PAC) hit 30 of 67 (45 percent) field goal attempts.
Senior Joshua McCray recorded three assists for Grove City, as did sophomore forward John Ward and freshman guard Mike Christenson.
Bock went 7 for 12 from behind the three-point line. He also buried seven three-point goals Nov. 22 at Saint Vincent and against Pitt-Bradford in non-conference play December 30.
Nick Gearhart led W&J with 22 points. The game featured six ties and eight lead changes. Grove City led 45-41 at halftime.
Grove City (6-9, 4-6) hosts Saint Vincent at 6 p.m. Wednesday in conference action.
WESTMINSTER-THIEL
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
GREENVILLE - Senior Natalie Murrio totaled 20 points, five rebounds and four assists to lead the Westminster College women's basketball team to a 70-61 Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) victory at Thiel College Saturday afternoon.
Westminster (11-5, 7-4 PAC) had three players finish in double figures. Junior Mariah Vincent (Kennedy Catholic) finished with a career-high 16 points, knocking down 5-of-6 three-point field goals. Junior Caitlyn Condoleon added a season-high 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Senior Lindsay Bell chipped in with eight points and seven rebounds. Junior Katie Fitzpatrick added six points and five rebounds.
Saturday was Murrio's sixth game this season with 20 or more points. Her 15.5 points per game scoring average currently ranks fifth in the conference.
Condoleon's three-point field goal with 3:25 to go in the first quarter gave Westminster a 19-11 lead. The Titans led by three, 22-19, heading into the second. With a half-minute to go in the first half, Condoleon hit another three-pointer to extend the Westminster lead to 11, 41-30. The Titans lead 41-33 at the break and 58-48 after three quarters.
Thiel trimmed Westminster's lead to six, 67-61, with under three minutes to play in the fourth before Murrio drilled a pair of free throws down the stretch to secure the nine-point road win.
Destiny Johnson led Thiel with a game-high 21 points to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Westminster shot 51.9 percent (2-854) from the floor and 50.0 percent (7-14) from three-point range. The Titans finished with a 37-25 rebounding advantage.
Westminster travels to league-leading Washington & Jefferson College Wednesday. Tipoff at Salvitti Family Gymnasium is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Tomcats will host the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets Wednesday. The PAC game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
GREENVILLE – The Thiel College men's basketball team won a Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) game against the Westminster Titans, 83-70, Saturday afternoon.
The Tomcats opened the game on an 11-4 run before Westminster had a 9-2 run of their own to tie the score at 13. The Tomcats the broke off a 7-0 run, forcing the Titans to take a timeout.
The Tomcats took a 45-31 lead into halftime, shooting 55% from the floor and 78% from three-point range.
The Tomcats never trailed in the second half, having a lead of at least seven points for the entirety of the half.
Thiel was led by freshman Elijah Harden (Kennedy Catholic High) who recorded a game-high 22 points, including five three-pointers. Harden also added three rebounds and two assists. Junior's Rayshod Hooper and Marlon Ellerbee recorded 14 and 12 points each, respectively. Hooper also added a game-high 11 rebounds to give him his first double-double of the season, while Ellerbee added a game-high five assists. Senior Beni Lavodrama recorded 14 points to go along with six boards and four steals. Freshman Rudy Hyppolite added nine points and seven rebounds.
Westminster was led by Andrew Clark who recorded a team-high 19 points. Clark also had a game-high four blocks. Reese Leone recorded 17 points, while Tyler James added 12 points and eight rebounds.
The Tomcats are back in action Wednesday night when they travel to Waynesburg for a Presidents' Athletic Conference game. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
