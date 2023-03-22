BEAVER FALLS — The Grove City College men’s tennis team opened Presidents’ Athletic Conference play Wednesday by picking up an 8-1 victory at Geneva in conference play at Brady’s Run Park.
After taking two of the three doubles matches, Grove City (5-3, 1-0 PAC) swept the six singles matches to secure the team victory.
Singles
1. Ryne Talko (GRO) def. Briaden Smalley (GEN), 6-1, 6-0.
2. Gavin Miller (GRO) def. Jacques Guillembeet (GEN), 6-3, 7-6.
3. Benjamin Jones (GRO) def. Nick Heidengren (GEN), 6-0, 6-0.
4. Jameson Sposato (GRO) def. Jadon Hooke (GEN), 6-2, 6-0.
5. Josiah Newton (GRO) def. Owen Landis (GEN), 6-0, 6-2.
6. Isaac DeMan (GRO) def. Jalen Landis (GEN), 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Guillembet/Smalley (GEN) def. Newton/Talko (GRO), 8-7.
2. Miller/Sposato (GRO) def. Hooke/Daniel Ray (GEN), 8-0.
3. Jones/Adam Scharnagl (GRO) def. Heidengren/David Clark (GEN), 8-3.
• Women’s Lacrosse — GCC concluded a four-game road trip Wednesday by dropping an 18-10 decision to John Carroll in non-conference play at Don Shula Stadium in University Heights, Ohio.
Grove City pulled to within 11-7 by halftime as the Wolverines scored the final three goals of the second quarter. Senior midfielder Madison Nazigian fired in the first two goals of the surge while sophomore midfielder Mara Polczynski scored a woman-down goal with 23 seconds left in the half.
However, John Carroll regained control with a 6-0 scoring edge in the third quarter.
Nazigian fired in a team-leading four goals while Polczynski scored her first two goals of the season. Sophomore midfielder Abby Roetering also scored a pair of goals. The Wolverines also received goals from senior midfielder Meredith Basham and junior attack Madeline Dunda.
Dunda also assisted two Grove City goals. Sophomore defender Emily Arnold and freshman attack Haylie Porter each recorded an assist.
Roetering and sophomore defender Amber Wartman both led Grove City with six ground balls. Roetering caused a season-high five turnovers and Wartman caused three turnovers.
Arnold won four draw controls and sophomore defender Sarah Jackson recorded three draw controls.
John Carroll held a 41-26 edge in total shots, along with a 35-20 edge in shots on goal. Grove City had 27 turnovers and the Blue Streaks committed 17 turnovers.
Sophomore goalie Elyse Kiggins stopped 12 shots in 45 minutes of action. Freshman Mia Gallagher made five saves in the fourth quarter.
• Men’s Lacrosse — The Grove City College men’s lacrosse team opened a three-game road swing Wednesday night with a 23-9 setback at No. 12 Denison in non-conference action at Deeds-Piper Stadium in Granville, Ohio.
Five men scored for Grove City, led by a three-goal outing from senior midfielder Brett Gladstone. Junior midfielder Luke Jayne and sophomore attack Matt Blythe both scored twice while junior midfielder Griffen Agawa and freshman attack Kobi Bui added goals.
Agawa, Bui, sophomore midfielder Trey Zabroski and freshman attack Rigdon Greene all assisted goals.
Freshman defender Andrew Glasgow caused two turnovers and picked up three ground balls. Senior goalie Jack Petit also had three ground balls.
Petit made 17 saves for Grove City. Denison outshot Grove City, 61-19. Grove City had 17 turnovers while Denison totaled 16 turnovers. The Big Red led 6-2 after one quarter, then pushed the lead to 11-4 by halftime.
Denison edged Grove City in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, 14-13, in York, Pa.
The Wolverines’ road trip continues Saturday coincidentally at York. Saturday’s non-conference game with No. 14 York will start at 1 p.m.
• Softball — GCC opened its northern schedule Wednesday evening by taking both ends of a non-conference doubleheader at Houghton (N.Y.). Grove City pounded out 15 hits on the way to a 13-5 win in the opener. In Game Two, Grove City collected 11 hits as the Wolverines completed the sweep with a 5-3 win.
Grove City collected seven extra-base hits in Game One, including three doubles from junior catcher Emily Smyth. Smyth went 3 for 5 with four runs batted in to help pace Grove City in the opener. Sophomore third baseman Rachel Zona had a career-best three hits in four at-bats.
Sophomore second baseman Maci Linhart tripled, singled and scored three runs. Senior first baseman Janessa Dawson and junior DP Lauren Harris both doubled and singled while junior left fielder Lauren McNeil added a double.
All nine of Grove City’s offensive starters scored at least one run and eight of the nine players had at least one hit. Sophomore right fielder Annika Rinehart walked three times and did not have an official at-bat in Game 1.
Grove City quickly grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Smyth doubled home Linhart. Smyth’s two-run double in the second inning brought home Linhart and Dawson. McNeil then doubled in Smyth to give Grove City a 5-0 lead.
Houghton whittled Grove City’s lead to 7-5 in the third inning but the Wolverines countered with a three-run outburst in the fifth frame. Dawson and sophomore pinch runner Ella Krarup (Wilmington High) scored on Linhart’s triple while Smyth’s third double of the game scored Linhart.
Grove City sealed the win with three more runs in the top of the seventh. Senior shortstop Lexi Buck singled in Harris and Zona followed with a single that scored McNeil. Buck later scored on an error.
Junior pitcher Kaitlyn Constantino earned the win after giving up four earned runs in seven innings. She struck out six, improving to 3-3 on the season.
An unearned run in the bottom of the fourth gave Houghton a 1-0 lead in Game 2. Grove City quickly answered, though, as senior first baseman Michaela Ban laced a game-tying single that scored Linhart. McNeil later scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
McNeil’s three-run double in the sixth inning scored Linhart, Dawson and senior pinch runner Clare Moran.
Ban, Dawson, Linhart and McNeil all had two hits in Game Two. Harris added a double.
Dawson struck out eight in seven innings to earn the pitching victory. She yielded one walk and one earned run.
Grove City (6-6) will host Mount Aloysius at 3 p.m. Thursday in non-conference action at College Field. It will be the Wolverines’ home opener.
THIEL
• Baseball — The Tomcats dropped a pair of non-conference games on the road to the Penn-State Altoona Lions in Altoona on Tuesday. The Tomcats lost 8-1 in the opener and fell 8-5 in the nightcap.
In Game 1, the Tomcats only amassed three hits. Aidan Ochs, Nick Guarnieri, and Michael Aches all recorded one hit a piece. Ochs also recorded an RBI.
Alec Katon got the start on the mound. He went four innings, walking five and striking out one while giving up four runs. Garrison Martin and Nathan Doutt pitched in relief.
Penn-State Altoona was led by Jonathan Rauch who went 2-for-3 including two RBI’s. Grant Barberich went 3-for-3 and recorded three RBI’s.
Mack Meengs started for the Lions on the mound, going five innings, striking out three and walking four.
In Game 2, the Tomcats took a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Altoona answered with three runs of their own in the third, cutting the Tomcats lead to 4-3.
Alttona took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking a 8-4 lead. Nick Guarnieri homered in the sixth inning to make the score 8-5.
The Tomcats outhit the Lions in game two 11-7.
Thiel was led by Colton Brightwell, who went 3-for-4 including two RBI’s. Mike Sittig went 2-for-3 with one RBI, and Seth Johnson went 2-for-4.
Charlie Luedtke started the game on the mound, going 3.1 innings. He struck out one and walked four. Ethan Bintrim finished the game on the mound, striking out two and not giving up a run.
Timothy Richard led the Lions, going 3-for-4 and four RBI’s. Corey Chamberlain went 2-for-3.
Jonathan Rauch started for the Lions, going five innings, striking out four and walking two. He also gave up four runs.
• Softball — Thiel lost a pair of non-conference games Tuesday to the Mount Union Purple Raiders. Mount Union won the first game 11-1 and the second game 13-1.
Dani Ficeti (Greenville High/played softball for Jamestown, co-op) led the Tomcats with a solo home run over the left field fence in the second inning of the first game. It was her second homer of the season and her team-leading 12th RBI.
Kendyll Cahill struck out five batters in the first game to earn her fifth win of the season. She struck out five batters without allowing a walk.
Makenna Oswalt drove in Thiel’s run in the second game in the fourth inning on a double to right center field. Lauren Bonner (Reynolds High) also doubled in the second game.
The Tomcats are scheduled to begin PAC play Saturday when they host Waynesburg at Tomcat Park. Game 1 is at 1 p.m.
• Women’s Tennis — The Thiel College women’s tennis team defeated the Ursuline Arrows Tuesday, 7-2.
Thiel won all three doubles matches. Natalie Zgurich and Payton Blankenbeckley won 8-0 at first doubles over Chloe Lewanski and Payton Lewanski.
Toby Atwood and Reagan Hayne (Greenville High) defeated Gabrielle Kelson and Shelia Poindexter 8-1 at second doubles. Emily Peters and Megan Harding (Sharon High) also won 8-1 at third doubles over Mika Westfall and Alexandra Pignatiello.
Zgurich won 6-2, 6-0 over Payton Lewanski at No. 1 singles while Atwood topped Kelson 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Hayne defeated Pignatiello 6-4, 6-1 at fourth singles while Peters won 7-5, 6-1 over Poindexter at fifth singles.
WESTMINSTER
• Softball — The Titans earned a non-conference split Tuesday against the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, winning the first game 8-0 (5 inn.) and the second game 11-0 (5 inn.).
Westminster moved its season record to 8-4 with Tuesday’s wins. Pitt-Bradford fell to 4-10.
Game 1: Westminster, leading 2-0 after four full innings, erupted for six runs in the fifth inning to score its first rule rule win of the day.
Senior first baseman Mackenzie Latess drove in senior outfielder Brooke Atkins with a sacrifice fly before senior outfielder Emma Gurley doubled in senior outfielder Ashley Wire to push the Titans’ lead to 4-0. Four-straight walks to graduate student starter Madison Brown, junior pinch hitter Elizabeth Malczak (Grove City High), senior shortstop Alexis Yates and Atkins ended the game at 8-0.
Brown picked up her third win of the season after her four-hit shutout. She fanned five over her five innings of work.
Gurley went 2-for-3 with a double, a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Atkins went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Game 2: Latess smacked a two-run double to left in the bottom of the first before tacking on another run on a error to go up 3-0. Wire delivered a two-run single in the second before Latess’ sacrifice fly upped the lead to 6-0.
In the fourth, freshman third baseman Elliana Hsieh scored on a Pitt-Bradford fielding error before a Latess RBI single extended the Titans’ lead to 8-0. The next batter, sophomore catcher Mia Meholick delivered a three-run home run to stretch the lead to 11-0. It was her first home run of the year.
Senior reliever Abbegail Froehlich forced three groundouts in the top of the fifth to end the game. Sophomore starter Sydney Lokay struck out four and walked two in her 4.0 innings. The two pitchers did not allow a hit over the five innings. It was Lokay’s first collegiate victory.
Latess finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs and a run scored. Atkins was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored.
