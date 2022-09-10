ERIE — The Grove City College volleyball team earned its first victory of the 2022 season Friday evening by picking up a 26-24, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 triumph over Oswego State in the opening night of the Penn State Behrend Invitational, held in the Junker Center.
Grove City’s defensive efforts played a pivotal part in Friday’s win as sophomore Audrey Donnelly posted a career-high 10 blocks, including six solo blocks. Senior Robyn Collier posted three blocks and junior Anna DeGraaf added a pair of blocks.
Offensively, junior Eloise Augustine paced Grove City with nine kills. DeGraaf and freshman Bella Costa both posted seven kills. Collier contributed five kills.
Augustine served three aces and Costa added two aces. Freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh recorded 15 assists and sophomore Kennedy Kerr set 12 assists.
Four Grove City players produced double-digit dig totals, led by Costa’s 13. Junior Gabby Lucas recorded 11 digs while Wirebaugh and senior Faith Keating each added 10 digs.
Donnelly’s 10-block performance is the first for a Grove City player since Dalaney Algiere had 10 blocks September 25, 2014 at Saint Vincent. Donnelly is the sixth Grove City player to record 10 or more blocks in a game, joining Liz Sparks (three times), Carlie Roberts (three times), Sarah Gardner, Krista Summers and Algiere.
The Wolverines return to action today with a pair of matches at Penn State Behrend. Grove City faces Fredonia State at 1 p.m., then plays the hosts at 3 p.m. in the tournament finale.
• Women’s Soccer — Grove City College fell to 2-1 overall Friday afternoon as Centre (4-0) earned a 4-1 win over the Wolverines at North Central College’s Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.
Grove City trailed 2-0 early in the second half before breaking through at the 58:04 mark. Sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist cut the lead in half by scoring her second goal of the season after receiving an assist from senior midfielder Melia Lamie (Grove City High).
Centre sewed up the win with a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes. Maggie Corbett scored at 80:26 and Meg Ralston added an insurance goal at 85:39. The Colonels took a 1-0 lead on E.J. Bryant’s goal at 16:06. Megan Sidaway also scored 1:51 into the second half for Centre.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman recorded a season-high eight saves for Grove City. Centre held a 20-10 edge in total shots, including a 12-4 advantage in shots on goal. Centre had seven corner kicks and Grove City tallied five corners.
Grove City will face Linfield (Ore.) at noon today in the consolation match. Host North Central defeated Linfield in Friday’s first match, 2-1. It will be the first-ever meeting between the Wolverines and Linfield.
• Men’s Cross Country — GCC returned to action Friday evening by competing in the Saint Vincent College Invitational. Grove City earned 265 team points to place ninth out of the 15 competing schools. Host Saint Vincent won the event with a team score of 27.
Grove City’s top seven men finished within nine positions and less than two seconds separated Grove City’s top six men. Sophomore Jonah DeWitt paced Grove City by taking 69th place with a time of 30 minutes, 30.70 seconds. Freshman Luke Kendrew took 70th in a time of 30:31.93, one spot ahead of classmate Jacob Colbert. Colbert posted a time of 30:32.02.
Freshman Caleb Hawke (Grove City High) earned 72nd overall in 30:32.08. Fellow rookie Calvin Doolittle finished 73rd (30:32.35) while freshman Michael Singley took 74th with an identical time of 30:32.35.
Sophomore Nathan Striebel earned 77th overall with a time of 30:54.74.
Saint Vincent’s Tim Patterson won the event in 26:11.48. One-hundred and twenty-eight men competed in Friday’s event.
The Wolverines return to action next Saturday at the Allegheny Invitational in Meadville.
• Women’s Cross Country — The Wolverines placed seventh Friday evening at the 13-team Saint Vincent Invitational. The Wolverines accumulated 160 team points at the meet. Division I Saint Francis won the event with 54 points and host Saint Vincent placed second with 83 team points.
Sophomore Lydia Bennett paced Grove City by placing 10th overall. She posted a time of 24 minutes, 44.47 seconds.
Four teammates joined Bennett in the top 50. Freshman Audrey Karwowski earned 33rd overall with a time of 27:15.08. Sophomore Julia Bauer recorded a time of 27:32.52, good for 41st. She finished one spot ahead of sophomore Emma Fiscus, who clocked in at 27:37.46.
Sophomore Alayna Stiansen crossed in 44th with a time of 27:42.07.
Senior Eliz Slabaugh placed 61st in a time of 29:13.37. Sophomore Kaylynn Johnson took 62nd place (29:13.45).
Geneva’s Carmen Medvit won the race with a time of 23:22.86. The race featured 106 competitors.
Grove City returns to action next Saturday at the Allegheny Invitational in Meadville.
THIEL
LATROBE — The Thiel College men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the PAC Preview hosted by Saint Vincent College on Friday.
The men’s team finished 10th. The women’s team finished 11th.
For the men, senior Quintin Weaver paced the Tomcats with a 16th place finish in a personal best time of 27:42. Junior Matt Beuermann finished 76th in 30:54. Senior Legion Lake and junior Austin Krieger both posted personal best times of 31:43 and 31:47, giving them 93rd and 96th place finishes, respectively. Freshman Nathaniel Turner (32:08) and freshman Tristan Mylnarek (35:34) placed 99th and 124th, respectively.
For the women, junior Hannah Jones (Commodore Perry High) paced the Tomcats with a 78th place finish in 30:21. Freshman Brooke Griffith (30:36) and senior Jade Rhoads (30:55) placed 79th and 83rd, respectively. Sophomore Ava Kidder (31:34) and junior Lillianna Briscoe (31:59) finished 90th and 93rd, respectively.
Thiel’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the Allegheny Classic next Saturday.The men will begin at 10 a.m. and the women will begin at 10:45 a.m.
• Women’s Volleyball — Thiel opened play in the two-day Pam Briggs Classic Friday with losses to nationally-ranked Otterbein (3-0) and Earlham (3-2) in Westerville, Ohio.
Friday’s matches took place at the Riker Center on the campus of Otterbein. The tournament is co-hosted with Capital, where Thiel will face Defiance at 10 a.m. and Hanover at noon today.
The Otterbein Cardinals, ranked No. 15 in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division III Coaches Poll, defeated the Tomcats in straight sets (25-13, 25-6, 25-15).
Maria Torres paced the Tomcats with 12 kills and six digs against the Cardinals. Brooke Talbot tallied 17 assists while Danielle Aulet had 10 digs.
Earlham defeated Thiel in five sets in the final match of the day (25-16, 21-25, 25-13, 21-25, 15-11).
Raquel McDonald led Thiel with 10 kills against the Earlham Quakers while Mya Storll and Jordyn Liedike recorded seven kills apiece. Talbot handed out 32 assists to go along with 12 digs. Aulet and Erica Gregory registered 24 and 14 digs, respectively.
