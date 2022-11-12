JERSEY CITY, N.J. - The Grove City College volleyball team closed the 2022 season Saturday afternoon with a 26-24, 26-24, 22-25, 26-24 setback to longtime rival Penn State Behrend in the quarterfinals of the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Championship Tournament, hosted by New Jersey City University.
Junior Anna DeGraaf and freshman Bella Costa both recorded a team-leading 10 kills for third-seeded Grove City (18-11 overall). Junior Eloise Augustine posted seven kills and senior Robyn Collier added six kills.
Sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr distributed 24 assists. Freshman Brooklyn Wirebaugh tallied 16 assists. Costa served four aces while DeGraaf and Wirebaugh each had three aces. Grove City finished the match with 11 aces as a team.
Junior libero Gabby Lucas led the Wolverine defense with 20 digs. Senior Faith Keating recorded 14 digs and Kerr had 13 digs. DeGraaf had three blocks and Collier notched a pair of blocks.
No. 6 seed Behrend will play No. 2 seed Cabrini in Sunday's semifinals.
Collier, Keating and Katie Pry will graduate from the Grove City program.
MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
LATROBE - Two relay victories and a pair of double winners helped lift the Grove City College men's swimming and diving team to a 142-120 victory Friday night at Saint Vincent in Presidents' Athletic Conference dual meet action.
Senior Elias Griffin swept the breaststroke while freshman Will Sterrett added wins in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley.
Griffin won the 100 breaststroke in 59.68 and then posted a victorious time of 2:13.60 in the 200 breaststroke. Sterrett touched first in the 100 backstroke (52.98) and recorded a winning effort of 1:57.11 in the 200 IM.
Grove City opened Friday's meeting with a win in the 200 medley relay. Freshman Caleb Einolf, senior Mac Hancock, freshman Logan Myers and freshman Sam Thayer combined for a time of 1:39.52.
Sterrett, Einolf, Hancock and freshman Nathan Beukema closed out the win by taking the 200 free relay in 1:29.77.
Grove City returns to action next Saturday with a non-conference home meet against Rochester. The meet will start at 1 p.m. in James E. Longnecker Pool.
WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING
LATROBE - The Grove City College women's swimming and diving team improved to 3-0 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference by earning a 158-122 win Friday night at conference rival Saint Vincent. Grove City (4-1 overall) won seven swimming events and also earned a victory in 1-meter diving.
Senior Rachael Wallace picked up three of Grove City's victories Friday night. She won the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:00.62 and also prevailed in the 200 butterfly (2:14.24). Wallace completed her night by winning the 200 individual medley in 2:18.14.
Senior Sarah Gann won the 500 free in 5:41.90 while classmate Rachel Ledford prevailed in the 1000 (11:50.23).
Freshman Annika Albright took the 200 free (2:04.33) while classmate Sarah Janicki won the 200 breaststroke in 2:38.49.
Sophomore diver Kamryn Kerr qualified for the NCAA Regional Championships with an 11-dive total of 404.50 points. She won 1-meter diving with 176.55 points early in the meet. Saint Vincent does not have a 3-meter board, so in place of 3-meter diving competition, Kerr completed an 11-dive program on the low board. She recorded 227.95 points in her final six dives.
Grove City will host Rochester at 1 p.m. next Saturday in non-conference action James E. Longnecker Pool.
WESTMINSTER
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A splendid season was short-circuited Saturday afternoon.
Westminster College women’s soccer squad was whitewashed by Amherst College, 3-0, in the NCAA Division III Championship tournament’s opening round.
The Presidents’ Athletic Conference champion Titans of taskmaster Girish Thakar concluded the campaign 14-4-2 overall.
At Rochester Institute of Technology’s Tiger Stadium, New England Small College Athletic Conference kingpin Amherst (17-2) assumed a 2-0 margin at intermission.
NESCAC Player of the Year Patrice Kum, assisted by Isabel Stern, scored at the 9:34 mark for Amherst. Then Liza Katz connected for the Mammoths’ second score of the first half at the 34:16 juncture. Her goal was unassisted.
Amherst’s Ally Deegan added a second-half score at 44:28, assisted by Charlotte McGuire and Ella Johnson.
The Mammoths enjoyed a 15-3 edge in shots (11-2 on goal). Mika Fisher (59:18) and Katya Besch (2 saves in 30:42) shared the shutout in goal.
For Westminster, first-year standout Morgan Murphy made 3 saves in 83:41, and sophomore Lauren Gross also saw action in goal.
Westminster seniors included Julia Redilla, Sophia Kaplan, Kaitlyn Pietrusinksi, and Stacey Badman.
Westminster was making its 5th appearance in the NCAA Tournament under Thakar’s tutelage.
