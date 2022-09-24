PITTSBURGH - The Grove City College volleyball team's seven-match win streak ended Saturday afternoon as the Wolverines dropped a pair of non-conference decisions at Carnegie Mellon. Host CMU earned a 25-20, 25-16, 25-15 victory in Saturday's opener at Wiegand Gym. Marietta then pulled out a 25-23, 25-22, 25-21 victory over the Wolverines in the nightcap.
Senior Faith Keating and junior Anna DeGraaf both posted a team-high nine kills against Marietta. Junior Eloise Augustine added eight kills for Grove City (7-7).
Freshman setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh distributed 17 assists and sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr added 16 assists. Both setters each served three aces. Junior libero Gabby Lucas served a pair of aces.
DeGraaf helped lead Grove City's defensive efforts with five blocks. Keating added two blocks. She also had a team-leading 21 digs while Lucas tallied nine digs.
DeGraaf and sophomore Audrey Donnelly both recorded six kills against Carnegie Mellon. Senior Robyn Collier added five kills. Kerr led Grove City with 15 assists.
Lucas led the defense with 15 digs. Wirebaugh posted 10 digs. Donnelly tallied a pair of blocks.
Grove City will visit La Roche for a 6 p.m. non-conference match Tuesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio - The Grove City College women's soccer team dropped to 0-1-1 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference with a 6-1 setback Saturday afternoon at conference foe Franciscan.
Grove City jumped out to a 1-0 lead 8:46 into Saturday's match when senior forward Hailey Weinert scored off an assist from sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist.
However, Franciscan (6-3, 2-0 PAC) scored six unanswered goals. Claire Salyer tied the match at 19:04 while Juliana Rubino scored at 24:39 to give Franciscan the lead. Tania Davidson added a goal 32 seconds later. Rubino closed the scoring with three second-half goals.
Each team had seven shots in the first half. Franciscan ended the game with a 21-13 edge in total shots, including 15-9 advantage in shots on goal. Franciscan had three corner kicks while Grove City netted one.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman made a season-high nine saves in goal for the Wolverines (2-5-1).
Grove City hosts conference rival Westminster at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Don Lyle Field.
NOTE: THIS ROUNDUP WILL BE UPDATED AS INFO IS SUBMITTED TO THE HERALD.
