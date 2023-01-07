MEADVILLE - The Grove City College women's basketball team earned its sixth straight Presidents' Athletic Conference victory by earning a 68-58 win Saturday afternoon at Allegheny in conference play at the Wise Center.
Senior guard Megan Kallock fired in a game-high 23 points to help pace Grove City (7-6, 7-1 PAC). Junior forward Kat Goetz poured in 13 points and sophomore guard Mara Polczynski added 11 points.
Grove City rallied from an 18-10 deficit in the second quarter to forge a 27-27 tie by halftime. Polczynski's driving layup with two seconds left in the half tied the game at intermission.
Grove City took the lead for good in the third quarter by assembling a 13-4 run over the final five minutes of the period. Goetz broke a 33-33 tie with a jumper. After a Kallock foul shot, sophomore guard Nevaeh Ewing buried a three-pointer to give Grove City a 39-33 lead.
Polczynski hit a pair of free throws and followed with a three-point play to give the Wolverines their largest lead to that point, 44-35. Kallock's putback on the final possession of the quarter gave Grove City a 46-37 lead after 30 minutes.
Goetz, Kallock and Polczynski helped sew up the win in the final minute by each going 2 for 2 at the line.
Goetz led Grove City with nine rebounds. Polczynski added five rebounds as the Wolverines earned a 46-32 edge on the glass. Grove City shot 23 of 59 (39 percent) for the game while Allegheny sank 24 of 58 (41 percent) attempts from the field.
Polczynski also had six assists and five steals. Kallock recorded three thefts. Grove City turned over the ball 18 times and Allegheny had 20 turnovers.
Emily Lauer led Allegheny (5-8, 5-4 PAC) with 18 points.
Grove City concludes its busy start to 2023 when the Wolverines host Chatham at 6 p.m. Monday in conference action. It will be Grove City's fourth game in seven days.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
MEADVILLE - The Grove City College men's basketball team dropped a 74-55 decision Saturday afternoon at Allegheny in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at the David V. Wise Center. Grove City held Allegheny to a season-low 36 percent (25 of 69) shooting from the field. However, Allegheny hit 14 of 34 three-point attempts.
Sophomore guards Jonah Bock and Chase Yarberough each posted nine points for Grove City. Senior guard Joshua McCray, freshman guard Daniel Penosky and freshman forward Christian Suceveanu all added six points each.
Grove City trailed 35-20 late in the first half but pulled to within 35-24 by halftime. Sophomore forward John Ward drilled a jumper with 54 seconds left in the half and sophomore center Russ Gump added two free throws. Senior center Josh Bryan cut the lead to nine on the first possession of the second half by scoring in the paint.
However, Allegheny doubled the lead on a three-pointer by Ryan Lang and Caden Hinckley's three-point play.
Bryan, McCray and Yarberough each had five rebounds for the Wolverines. Allegheny (8-6, 6-3 PAC) outrebounded Grove City, 43-41. Ward and Yarberough both dished out three assists. The Wolverines finished with 13 turnovers. Allegheny had eight turnovers. Grove City shot 22 of 63 (35 percent) from the floor.
Ryan Lang led Allegheny with 27 points.
Grove City (6-8, 4-5 PAC) returns to action next Saturday at 3 p.m. when the Wolverines host conference foe Washington & Jefferson.
Note: This will be updated as games are reported to The Herald. The Thiel basketball teams visited Chatham while the Westminster teams hosted Franciscan.
