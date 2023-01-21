BEAVER FALLS - Senior guard Megan Kallock fired in a career-high 35 points while four teammates also scored in double figures Saturday to help lead the Grove City College women's basketball team to a 95-85 victory at Geneva in Presidents' Athletic Conference action at Metheny Field House.
Kallock's 35 points marks the highest total for a Grove City women's basketball player in a regulation Presidents' Athletic Conference game.
Junior forward Kat Goetz posted 14 points for Grove City (9-8, 9-3 PAC) while sophomore guard Mara Polczynski tossed in 13 points. Freshman guard Reese Hasley scored a season-high 12 points and sophomore forward Hayley Fenchel contributed a career-best 10 points.
Grove City led 49-42 at halftime but Geneva rallied to forge a 63-63 tie with four minutes left in the third quarter. Grove City reclaimed the lead for good as Kallock scored a driving layup, then added a three-point play. A Goetz jumper and two Kallock free throws helped the Wolverines take a 76-68 lead into the fourth quarter.
Geneva trimmed the lead to 77-75 early in the fourth quarter, but Grove City countered with a 7-0 run. Kallock sparked the run with a three-pointer. Following two Kallock foul shots, Polczynski hit a jumper to give Grove City an 84-75 lead with 5:50 left.
Goetz led Grove City with nine rebounds while Kallock picked off six rebounds. Sophomore forward Clara Hannon (Grove City High) added five boards as the Wolverines held a 54-44 edge on the glass.
Grove City shot 42 percent (33 of 79) from the field. Geneva went 32 of 72 (44 percent).
Polczynski recorded five assists and Hasley added three assists. Polczynski also had four steals while Goetz had three steals. Grove City forced 22 Geneva turnovers. The Wolverines committed 13 turnovers.
Mia San Nicolas led Geneva with 22 points.
Six years ago, Lexie Arkwright (Mercer High) poured in 35 points in Grove City's 82-79 overtime win at Bethany in the regular season finale. Kallock leads the conference with three 30-point games this season.
Grove City will visit Franciscan at 6 p.m. Wednesday in conference action.
MEN'S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
YOUNGSTOWN - The Grove City College men's indoor track and field team produced four top-10 finishes Friday at the Youngstown State Collegiate Invitational, held at the Watson and Tressel Training Site. Friday's meet marked the Wolverines' first competition of 2023.
Freshman Noah Byun (Grove City High) cleared 12 feet, 1 1/2 inches in the unseeded pole vault to earn seventh place overall. Meanwhile, junior Nick Gustafson earned eighth place in the shot put with a Grove City-record effort of 51-1. Gustafson broke his own school record while also finishing first among Division III competitors in the event.
Freshman Alex Mitchell posted Grove City's top finish on the track by finishing eighth in the 400 meters with a time of 50.22 seconds.
Senior James Parenti captured ninth in the weight throw with a best toss of 50-2 3/4. That mark is 3/4 inches shy of Parenti's school record.
Sophomore Ryan Lenhart captured 13th in the shot put (46-11 1/2).
Mitchell, sophomore Tyler Eagan, senior Aaron Jenks and junior Cory Boyer combined to earn 14th in the 1600 relay with a time of 3:32.98.
Freshman Landon Haggart (Grove City High) took 23rd in the triple jump (36-7 1/2). Junior J.D. Black placed 26th in the weight throw (40-11 1/2) while sophomore Dalton Foore finished 29th in the shot put (41-1 1/2).
Grove City will return to Youngstown next Friday for the YSU Mid-Major Invitational.
WOMEN'S INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
YOUNGSTOWN - The Grove City College women's indoor track and field team opened the schedule for calendar year 2023 by competing in Youngstown State's Collegiate Invitational, held Friday at the Watson and Tressel Training Site.
Junior Sydney Stainbrook (Greenville High) posted Grove City's top finish at the meet by placing sixth in the unseeded pole vault as she cleared 10 feet.
Senior Emma Vezzosi earned 16th in the long jump by marking at 17-2 1/4.
Stainbrook, Vezzosi, senior Abby Biddle (Grove City High) and sophomore Carolyn Colteryahn closed the meet by taking 20th in the 1600 relay. That foursome combined for a time of 4:35.90.
Sophomore Grace Smith earned 25th in the mile with a time of 5:24.04 while sophomore Danika Sudar placed 28th in the shot put (33-11 1/4).
Grove City returns to action next Friday at the YSU Mid-Major Invitational.
Note: This College Roundup will be updated as press releases are sent to The Herald.
