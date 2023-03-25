GROVE CITY - The Grove City College women's lacrosse team earned a 12-6 home victory Saturday afternoon over visiting Alfred in non-conference action at Robert E. Thorn Field in the Wolverines' final tune-up before the start of Presidents' Athletic Conference action next week.
Senior attack Madison Nazigian, sophomore midfielder Abby Roetering and sophomore midfielder Mara Polczynski all fired in three goals for Grove City while senior midfielder Meredith Basham added a pair of goals. Sophomore attack Meah Groves also scored in Saturday's win.
Basham and Polczynski both scored unassisted goals in the first three minutes to help Grove City jump out to a 2-0 lead. Nazigian later scored twice in the quarter to give Grove City a 4-1 lead after 15 minutes. Polczynski and freshman attack Grace Forry each assisted Nazigian in the first quarter.
Polczynski posted a pair of unassisted goals in the second quarter, extending the lead to 6-1. Grove City led 7-1 at halftime after Groves scored off an assist from junior attack Madeline Dunda.
Grove City led 9-3 after three quarters. Basham scored 37 seconds into the fourth quarter and Roetering helped seal the win with a pair of goals in the period.
Polczynski finished with two assists. Roetering also had an assist, as did sophomore attack Sarah Pindel and sophomore defender Amber Wartman.
Polczynski led Grove City with nine ground balls. Sophomore defender Sarah Jackson picked up six ground balls and Roetering tallied five ground balls.
Roetering caused three turnovers. Jackson, Polczynski, Wartman and sophomore defender Emily Arnold all caused two turnovers. Overall, Grove City coerced Alfred into 33 turnovers. Grove City committed 28 turnovers.
Nazigian recorded five draw controls and Wartman had three draw controls.
Sophomore goalie Elyse Kiggins stopped 10 shots to earn the victory. Grove City outshot the Saxons, 34-24.
The Wolverines (2-6) will open conference play Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Saint Vincent.
MEN'S LACROSSE
YORK, Pa. - The Grove City College men's lacrosse team made its final preparation for the bulk of its conference schedule by dropping a 20-8 decision Saturday afternoon at No. 14 York (Pa.).
Sophomore attack Matt Blythe fired in four goals for Grove City while freshman attack Kobi Bui added two goals. The Wolverines also received goals from junior attack Griffen Agawa and freshman midfielder Boden Davidson.
Freshman attack Rigdon Greene recorded a team-leading two assists. Davidson, senior midfielder Brett Gladstone and sophomore midfielder Trey Zabroski all added assists.
Bui and freshman Andrew Glasgow both recorded a team-leading four ground balls. Blythe and senior long stick midfielder Addison Bennett both caused two turnovers.
York outshot the Wolverines, 54-24. Each team had 23 turnovers.
Senior Jack Petit made two saves in the first half. Junior Danny Stone stopped six shots over the final 30 minutes.
Grove City (2-7, 1-0 PAC) visits Saint Vincent in Presidents' Athletic Conference action Wednesday at 4 p.m. Seven of Grove City's final eight games will be conference games.
THIEL COLLEGE
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
MEADVILLE – The Thiel College women's lacrosse team was defeated on the road Saturday 22-10 by the Allegheny Gators in the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) opener for both teams.
Destiny Johnson led Thiel with six goals. Ashlyn Wightman recorded seven draw controls and scored three goals.
Allegheny's Senna Perelman led all players with 10 points (8G, 2A) while Lauren Petrarca tallied eight points (6G, 2A).
Annie Boyd made 10 saves for the Tomcats. Sarah Thorman made three saves for the Gators in the first half.
The Tomcats will host the Chatham Cougars next Saturday at Alumni Stadium. The PAC game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
