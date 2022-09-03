GROVE CITY - Junior midfielder Anna Jenkins scored twice and added an assist Saturday afternoon while five teammates also scored as the Grove City College women's soccer team opened its home schedule with a 7-0 win over Mount Aloysius in non-conference action at Don Lyle Field.
Senior forward Hailey Weinert, junior forward Gianna D'Amato, sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist, sophomore forward Natalie Merrick and sophomore midfielder Grace Smith also scored for the Wolverines (2-0).
Jenkins opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 5:31. D'Amato scored unassisted at 23:12 to double the lead. Lagerquist's penalty kick goal at the 33:37 mark extended the lead to 3-0 by halftime.
Weinert scored 59 seconds into the second half, pushing the lead to 4-0. Jenkins scored an unassisted goal at 63:01, then assisted Smith's score 45 seconds later. Merrick closed the scoring with an unassisted goal at 67:00.
Grove City held a 39-2 edge in shots, including a 19-1 edge in shots on goal. The Wolverines had 10 corner kicks and did not yield a corner to Mount Aloysius (0-2).
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman made one save in 68:38 of action, earning the win. Freshman Sara Swoboda played the final 21:22 in goal to seal the shutout.
Jenkins also scored the game-winning goal Thursday in Grove City's 3-2 season-opening win at Pitt-Greensburg. Seven different Grove City players have already scored this season.
The Wolverines return to action next Friday and Saturday with a pair of matches at North Central College in Naperville, Ill. The Wolverines play Centre (Ky.) at 1 p.m. Friday. Saturday, Grove City plays North Central or Linfield.
THIEL
GREENVILLE – The Thiel College women's soccer team beat the Medaille Mavericks, 4-0, on Saturday to open the season.
The Tomcats first got on the board in the 35th minute, where the score would remain 1-0 heading into the halftime break.
The second half saw the Tomcats pull away. The Tomcats would double their lead just seven minutes after halftime. The Tomcats also had goals in the 59th and 62nd minute.
For the Tomcats, senior Kelly Clark notched two goals and an assist in the win. Sophomore Skylar Garlick also recorded a goal and assist in the win. Freshman Tessa Allison recorded her first career goal for the Tomcats. Junior goalkeeper Samantha Hoffman recorded six saves in the shutout win. This is her fifth career shutout for the Tomcats.
For the Mavericks, Alexis Countryman and Kasie Craig combined for ten saves.
The Tomcats are back in action Tuesday when they play host to the Pitt-Bradford Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
* Men's Soccer - The Tomcats lost, 2-1, to the Pitt-Bradford Panthers in the first game of the Westminster Tournament.
The Panthers would get on the board in the 12th minute. The Tomcats held strong through the remainder of the first half to keep the score 1-0.
The Panthers would double their lead in the 57th minute. But the Tomcats would pull within one goal with a goal in the 73rd minute, but it would not be enough.
The Tomcats out-shot the Panthers 40-12, including 22-11 on target.
For the Tomcats, junior Soren Hottensmith scored his first collegiate goal. Freshman Tyler Davy also recorded his first career point with an assist on Hottensmiths' goal. Goalkeeper Noah Brieck made nine saves in the match.
For the Panthers, Spencer Sklar and Austin Hogan recorded a goal a piece. In goal, Jared Scarlett recorded 21 saves in the win.
The Tomcats are back in action tomorrow when they take on the Juniata Eagles on day two of the Westminster Tournament. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
