GROVE CITY
• Women’s Water Polo — The Grove City College women’s water polo team closed its 2023 home schedule on Friday with a 19-13 setback to Washington & Jefferson in Collegiate Water Polo Association Division III East action at James E. Longnecker Pool in Grove City.
Six Wolverines scored Friday, led by a three-goal outing from senior Reese Trauger. Senior Tia Kannel, junior Clarie Lochstet, sophomore Riley McCullough and freshman Kiley Sill also scored for Grove City (4-4 CWPA D-III East).
McCullough and classmate Kamryn Kerr both had two assists. Kannel also recorded an assist.
Freshman Lea Steen stopped 11 shots in goal for Grove City.
The Wolverines honored Kannel, Trauger and senior Emory Shepson (Grove City/Homeschooled) prior to Friday’s game as part of Senior Night.
Grove City concludes the regular season today at Wittenberg. The CWPA inter-divisional game will start at 1:30 p.m.
• Men’s Tennis — GCC continued its five-match homestand Friday afternoon by hosting NCAA Division II foe Salem (W.Va.) at Walters-Zbell Courts in non-conference action.
Salem (11-10) won two of the three doubles matches, then swept singles competition on the way to an 8-1 win over Grove City (9-4).
Senior Adam Scharnagl and freshman Benjamin Jones combined for an 8-6 win at third doubles.
Grove City concludes its homestand at 12:30 p.m. today by hosting Penn State Behrend in non-conference play. Grove City will recognize seniors Scharnagl and Ryne Talko prior to the match.
Singles: 1. Max Mueller (SAL) def. Ryne Talko (GRO) 6-3, 6-2; 2. Pablo Guillen (SAL) def. Benjamin Jones (GRO) 6-0, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5); 3. Daniel Paipa (SAL) def. Gavin Miller (GRO) 6-2, 6-1; 4. Pablo Noya (SAL) def. Jameson Sposato (GRO) 6-2, 6-1; 5. Tomas Acuna (SAL) def. Collier Kaufman (GRO) 6-0, 6-3; 6. Eduardo Cama (SAL) def. Isaac DeMan (GRO) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Max Mueller/Alessandro RG Fedeli (SAL) def. Josiah Newton/Ryne Talko (GRO) 8-5; 2. Pablo Guillen/Daniel Paipa (SAL) def. Gavin Miller/Jameson Sposato (GRO) 8-2; 3. Adam Scharnagl/Benjamin Jones (GRO) def. Tomas Acuna/Roberto D. Sepulveda (SAL) 8-6.
WESTMINSTER
• Baseball — The Titans were swept by Saint Vincent College in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action Friday, falling 8-7 in Game 1 and dropping a 1-0 decision in Game 2.
Saint Vincent, winners of eight straight, improved to 15-13 overall and 8-4 in PAC play with Friday’s sweep. Westminster fell to 12-14 overall and 5-5 in the PAC.
Westminster is scheduled to host Penn State DuBois Sunday. The non-conference doubleheader is slated to get underway at 1:30 p.m. The Titans will return to conference play on Tuesday at Franciscan University. First pitch of the PAC doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Game 1: After totaling just two hits through six innings, the Titans erased a 3-0 deficit with a two-run sixth before scoring five times in the eighth.
Graduate student right fielder Seth Schrader drove in a pair of runs with a two-out single in the seventh. Schrader’s base hit scored sophomore Braeden Campbell, who led off the inning with a base hit, and senior center fielder Brandon Cooper, who walked.
Westminster started the eighth with six straight singles. Campbell, Cooper, junior shortstop Logan Murgenovich collected RBI hits in the inning. Senior designated hitter Frankie Manios scored Cooper with a sac fly before Murgenovich scored on a wild pitch.
Saint Vincent responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to cut Westminster’s lead to 7-5. Junior reliever Timothy Lewis (Wilmington High) worked out of a bases loaded jam, striking out a pair to end the inning.
Billy Perroz led off the bottom of the ninth with a solo home run, trimming Westminster’s lead to 7-6. Jordan Sabol drew a one-out walk before back-to-back Westminster errors, with Sabol tying the game and pinch runner J’Shawn Taylor scoring from first for the game-winning run.
Junior Kolton Banfi went 7.0 innings in the no decision, allowing three runs (three earned) on nine hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Murgenovich reached base three times, going 2-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Schrader went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and a stolen base while Campbell finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Game 2: Perroz was at it again in Game 2, scoring on an inside-the-park home run in the fourth. Schrader, injured on the play, was replaced by sophomore Chris Davis.
Junior Logan Exler was the hard-luck loser after allowing one run (1 earned) on five hits with a strikeout and walk in a complete game effort. It was his first loss this season (3-1).
The eight-inning outing was Exler’s longest since April 10, 2021, when he fired a nine inning complete game in an 8-1 league win at Bethany.
Junior first baseman Carter Chinn (Grove City High) reached base three times, going 2-for-2 with a hit by pitch. Campbell had Westminster’s only other hit of the game.
THIEL
• Men’s Tennis — Thiel lost a PAC match to the Washington & Jefferson Presidents in Greenville on Thursday, 8-1.
Thiel’s Eli Flinchbaugh defeated Jackson Akers, 6-3, 6-3, at first singles. Alex Duing defeated Nathaniel Udell, 6-2, 6-4, at second singles. Duing and Abhinav Yarramaneni topped Flinchbaugh and Udell, 8-6, at first doubles.
Thiel is scheduled to face Franciscan on the road Sunday. The PAC match is slated for a 1 p.m. start.
