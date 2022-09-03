NEW WILMINGTON - The Grove City College men's cross country team opened the 2022 season Friday night by placing fourth out of seven teams at Westminster College's Fisher Invitational. Grove City posted a team score of 87 points. Franciscan won the event with 41 points and Robert Morris placed second with 49 points.
Four Grove City runners placed in the top 20, led by a 14th-place finish from freshman Luke Kendrew. Kendrew completed the five-kilometer course in a time of 15:53.68.
Freshman Michael Singley earned 15th in a time of 15:58.44 while classmate Caleb Hawke (Grove City High) took 16th in 15:59.59. Sophomore Jonah DeWitt became Grove City's fourth runner in the top 20 as he placed 18th with a time of 16:00.39.
Freshman Calvin Doolittle finished 25th with a 16:12.44 clocking while fellow rookie Jacob Colbert earned 28th (16:20.95). Sophomore Ben Raduns rounded out Grove City's scoring lineup with a 31st-place time of 16:22.20.
Saint Vincent's Tim Patterson won the event in a time of 14:55.94. Seventy-seven men competed in the event.
The Wolverines return to action next Friday at the Saint Vincent Invitational in Latrobe.
WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
NEW WILMINGTON - Led by a third-place finish from sophomore Lydia Bennett, the Grove City College women's cross country team opened the 2022 season Friday evening by placing fourth at the six-team Westminster College Fisher Invitational.
The Wolverines finished the meet with 94 points. Allegheny won the meet with a team score of 49, followed by Saint Vincent (56) and Robert Morris (58).
Bennett completed the five-kilometer course in 18:49.28 seconds to pace the Wolverines. Sophomore Emma Fiscus took 20th overall in 19:52.29 while freshman Audrey Karwowski debuted with a 27th-place time of 20:14.75.
Sophomore Julia Bauer earned 28th (20:16.37) and classmate Alayna Stiansen placed 30th with a time of 20:19.84.
Senior Alaina Post captured 35th place (20:51.48) and sophomore Virginia Williams claimed 39th with a time of 21:02.79. Senior Abby Biddle (Grove City High) became the eighth Grove City runner in the top 40 as she posted a time of 21:17.78, good for 40th place.
Franciscan's Claire Walters won the event in 17:54.10. The race featured 59 competitors.
Grove City returns to action next Friday at the Saint Vincent Invitational in Latrobe.
MEN'S SOCCER
GROVE CITY - Five Grove City College men's soccer players scored goals Friday evening to help lift the Wolverines to a season-opening 5-1 victory over visiting Houghton (0-1) in non-conference action at Don Lyle Field.
Senior forward Sam Belitz, junior midfielder Jacob Graham, junior defender Clay Meredith, sophomore forward Jordan Rebsamen and freshman midfielder Daniel Sharp all scored for Grove City (1-0).
Graham broke the scoreless tie by scoring an unassisted goal at 23:27. Belitz doubled the lead five minutes later by posting an unassisted score at 28:46.
The Wolverines then broke open the match by scoring three times in the second half. Meredith recorded his first collegiate goal at the 51:15 mark. Rebsamen's goal at 61:14 extended the lead to 4-0 and Sharp closed Grove City's scoring at 81:28. Freshman forward Aidan Eck assisted Sharp's goal.
Houghton broke up the shutout at 86:13 when Kyle Thyssen scored unassisted.
Senior goalie Jesse Greyshock earned the win by making four saves in 76 minutes, 13 seconds of action. Classmate Grant Baierl played the final 13:47 in goal and made one save.
Grove City outshot the Highlanders, 15-7. Each team had six shots on goal. The Wolverines held a 5-3 edge in corner kicks.
Grove City is now 5-1-2 in its last seven home openers. Friday's match took place as part of Geneva College's Nate Ferraco Memorial Classic. Grove City will host Lancaster Bible at 6 p.m. Saturday in the second night of action at the Classic. Geneva hosted Lancaster Bible in Friday night action and will host Houghton on Saturday evening.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
HOUGHTON, N.Y. - The Grove City College women's tennis team opened the 2022-23 season Friday afternoon by earning a 6-3 victory at Houghton in non-conference action.
The Wolverines earned victories at second and third doubles, then clinched the team win by winning four of the six singles events.
Grove City (1-0) will host Thiel at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the home and Presidents' Athletic Conference opener at Walters-Zbell Courts.
Singles
1. Elise Swanson (HOU) def. Lexi Chappel (GRO), 7-6, 7-0
2. Emily Ivory (GRO) def. Chloe Esch (HOU), 6-1, 6-3
3. Marilynn Amborski (HOU) def. Logan Fuss (GRO) (Grove City High), 6-4, 6-4
4. Janel McCray (GRO) def. Gariana Valentin (HOU), 6-0, 6-0
5. Sunshine Tarpey (GRO) def. Alexandria Leary (HOU), 6-0, 6-1
6. Maggie Troxel (GRO) def. Arija Grant (HOU), 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
1. Esch/Swanson (HOU) def. Chappel/Ivory (GRO), 8-5
2. Alyssa Good/Tarpey (GRO) def. Amborski/Leary (HOU), 8-1
3. Fuss/McCray (GRO) def. Grant/Clancey Cockle (HOU), 8-3
THIEL
WASHINGTON, Pa. – The Thiel College men's and women's cross country teams opened their seasons Friday at the W&J Invitational.
The men's team finished fourth. The women's team finished fifth.
Quintin Weaver placed 6th in 17:40 to pace the Tomcats. Matt Beuermann placed 26th in 19:40. Austin Krieger (19:51) and Nathaniel Turner (20:28) placed 28th and 32nd, respectively. Legion Lake (20:40) and Tristan Mylnarek (23:38) finished 33rd and 48th, respectively.
Jade Rhoads finished 34th in 25:40 to pace the Tomcats. Hannah Jones (Commodore Perry High) finished 36th in 26:29. Ava Kidder (27:22) and Brooke Griffith (27:34) finished 42nd and 43rd, respectively. Lillianna Briscoe (27:45) placed 45th in 27:45.
Thiel's men's and women's cross country teams will compete in the PAC Preview at Saint Vincent College on Friday, Sept. 9.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
SANDUSKY, Ohio – The Thiel College women's volleyball team opened its season Friday at the Great Lakes Cross Over, hosted by Heidelberg University, at the Cedar Point Sports Center.
Thiel went 1-1 Friday. The Tomcats defeated the Oberlin Yeowomen 3-2 in their first match of the tournament before suffering a 3-2 loss to the Manchester Spartans.
Thiel defeated Oberlin by set scores of 14-25, 25-11, 19-25, 25-8, 15-13.
Maria Torres led the Tomcats with 13 kills on 26 swings against the Yeowomen. She also contributed 11 digs and three aces.
Raquel McDonald notched seven kills to go along with three blocks. Freshman setter Brooke Talbot handed out 34 assists while also recording 11 digs, two kills and two aces. Danielle Aulet led the team with 21 digs.
Thiel won the first two sets against Manchester (25-23, 25-18). However, the Spartans won the final three sets (25-21, 25-20, 15-10) to pull off the comeback win.
Torres recorded 21 kills and 17 digs against Manchester while McDonald registered 15 kills and four blocks. Talbot notched 56 assists while Aulet contributed 38 digs.
The Tomcats will conclude play in the Great Lakes Cross Over Saturday. Thiel will face Bluffton at 10 a.m. and Capital at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.