GROVE CITY — Two Grove City College fall sports athletes earned weekly honors Monday afternoon from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in recognition of their respective performances over the weekend.
In football, sophomore linebacker Ben Bladel earned Defensive Player of the Week. Freshman Alexis Standford captured Newcomer of the Week in women’s soccer.
Bladel had two sacks, a forced fumble, 3.5 tackles for loss and a pass deflection in Grove City’s 17-7 win Saturday afternoon over Westminster. Both of his sacks came on third down, forcing punts. The Wolverine defense held Westminster to 11 first downs and blanked the Titans on their final seven possessions of the game.
Standford helped Grove City to a 3-1 weekend at the Great Lakes Invitational in Sandusky, Ohio. She averaged a team-leading 2.80 kills per set while recording a .276 hitting percentage. Standford also recorded nine blocks.
She made her collegiate debut with nine kills and four blocks Friday in a sweep of Bluffton. Later Friday, Standford hit .344 and notched 14 kills along with four blocks in a 3-2 victory over Baldwin Wallace. She closed the weekend out with 14 kills in a 3-1 win over Hiram.
The Grove City volleyball team will open its home schedule today at 6 p.m. against Chatham in a non-conference match. Wednesday, the Wolverines host Thiel and Allegheny in a tri-match, starting at 4 p.m.
The Grove City football team opens its road schedule Saturday at 1 p.m. against conference foe Waynesburg.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Volleyball — Westminster College libero Malia Duffy was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
It was Duffy’s third time earning the honor. Her 1,102 career digs rank 22nd in program history.
Duffy finished Westminster’s opening 3-0 week at Saint Vincent’s Bearcat Invitational by piling up 46 digs (5.11/s) and three service aces (.33/s). In a straight-set victory over Franciscan University Friday, she registered 17 digs and recorded a pair of service aces (.667/s). She posted a match-high 13 digs in a 3-0 win against Gallaudet University to close out the day Friday. On Saturday she totaled 16 digs in the three-set win over Penn State Altoona.
Duffy was named to the All-Tournament Team, along with classmate Lauren Lampus, Saturday evening.
Westminster will participate in the Penn State Behrend Invitational this weekend. The Titans open with Alfred State Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Junker Center in Erie.
• Women’s Soccer — Titans’ senior Sophia Galietta was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday afternoon.
Galietta played all 180 minutes in Westminster’s two weekend victories, spearheading a defense that allowed just one goal on a combined seven shots on goal, including a 2-0 shutout over Juniata College.
Friday was the second time the Titans posted a season opening shutout win with Galietta starting in the back line. She has started in 33 career matches and helped lead Westminster to 24 shutouts during that time.
The Titans will take on the Lions of Penn State Altoona Wednesday at the UPMC Sports Complex in New Wilmington, Pa. Start time is set for 5 p.m.
THIEL
• Men’s Soccer — Thiel College dropped a non-conference game to the Hiram Terriers, 3-0, on Sunday at Alumni Stadium in Greenville.
Matt Callan broke the deadlock 22 minutes into the game. Hiram would take the 1-0 into the halftime break.
Antonio Vitale and Colin Casey would add one goal apiece in the second half to round out the scoring.
For the Tomcats, AJ Trobek and Logan Smith each recorded a shot on goal. Nick Kristian made two saves for the Tomcats. Tyler Jurgensen made six saves for the Terriers.
The Tomcats will travel to Alfred State College on Wednesday. The non-conference game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
• Women’s Soccer — Thiel dropped a non-conference game to the SUNY Brockport Golden Eagles, 7-0, at Alumni Stadium in Greenville on Sunday.
Amelia Breton opened the scoring in the 19th minute, being assisted by Kiley Longin. The Golden Eagles went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
The second half was a different story, with the Golden Eagles scoring six goals after the halftime break.
McKenna Slate recorded two goals, while Jaylah Cossin recorded one goal and two assists.
Jenna Murrey recorded one shot on goal for the Tomcats. Samantha Hoffman recorded 12 saves for the Tomcats.
The Tomcats will travel to Penn-State Beaver on Wednesday for a non-conference game. The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
