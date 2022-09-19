GROVE CITY — The Presidents’ Athletic Conference honored Grove City College junior volleyball player Anna DeGraaf as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week in recognition of her performances last week for the Wolverines.
DeGraaf helped Grove City to a 3-0 record Friday and Saturday at the Thiel Invitational. She recorded 20 total blocks from her middle blocker position, averaging 1.43 blocks per set in the three wins. She capped the weekend by posting a career-high 10 blocks Saturday in a 3-2 victory at Thiel. DeGraaf also had eight kills in Saturday’s victory.
DeGraaf opened the weekend with a six-block outing as Grove City earned a 3-2 win over Alma. She finished the week with 20 total kills and a .208 hitting percentage.
DeGraaf currently ranks fifth in the conference, averaging 0.88 blocks per set. She is the second straight Grove City player to earn PAC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Last week, sophomore Audrey Donnelly captured that award.
Winners of six straight, the Wolverines open their home schedule tonight at 7 p.m. against Geneva in a non-conference match at the Grove City College Arena.
• Men’s Golf — Led by a runner-up finish from senior Anthony Tambellini, the Grove City College men’s golf team earned fourth place Monday afternoon at the 14-team Westminster Invitational, held at Avalon Field of New Castle.
Grove City’s “A” squad finished with a team score of 315, trailing only Westminster (307), Washington & Jefferson (309) and Mount Union (310). The Grove City “B” team placed eighth with a 345 team score.
Tambellini fired a 74 to finish one shot behind medalist Adam Filo of Mount Union. Sophomore Adam Steinmetz earned eighth overall with a 78 while junior Todd Hangliter posted a 79, good for 12th place.
Senior Caleb Husovich placed 30th with an 84 and sophomore Max Vaughn finished 41st with a round of 87.
Senior Ben Lockwood led Grove City’s “B” squad by shooting an 83. He took 26th overall. Senior Austin Basham placed 36th with an 86. Meanwhile, senior Owen North and freshman Cayden Testa tied for 44th by each carding an 88.
Junior Peter Van Eerden rounded out the lineup by finishing 56th with a round of 93.
Sixty-seven men completed the round.
Grove City returns to action next Sunday and Monday at the Allegheny Invitational in Meadville.
• Women’s Tennis — Grove City improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the PAC by earning an 8-1 victory Monday evening at conference foe Geneva in Beaver Falls.
Grove City swept the doubles matches, then clinched the team victory with five straight-set wins in singles action.
The Wolverines’ Logan Fuss (Grove City High) posted a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles. At No. 5 singles, GCC’s Janel McCray won 6-0, 6-2 over Geneva’s Jenna Allison (Wilmington High).
Grove City College will host conference rival Waynesburg at 4 p.m. Thursday at Walters-Zbell Courts.
WESTMINSTER
• Men’s Soccer — Titans’ forward Tyler Caterino is the PAC Offensive Player of the Week.
Caterino finished Westminster’s 2-0 week with eight points on three goals and two assists. He had a natural hat trick in Thursday’s 7-0 win over Pitt-Bradford, scoring the first three goals of the match.
Caterino assisted on goals by Michael Roman and Ivan Mojica in Saturday’s 4-0 victory at Heidelberg. His five goals and 13 points this season lead the PAC.
• Titans’ senior goalie Jad Jadallah was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Jadallah played a part in preserving a pair of Westminster shutouts last week. In Thursday’s 7-0 home victory over Pitt-Bradford, he worked the first 76 minutes, 20 seconds in net and recorded three saves. Jadallah made two saves in 84:16 during Saturday’s 4-0 win at Heidelberg.
His 1.43 goals-against average ranks fourth in the PAC while his .724 save percentage is fifth.
• Women’s Soccer — First-year goalkeeper Morgan Murphy was named the PAC Rookie of the Week.
Murphy made eight saves in Westminster’s 1-0 win at Wooster Wednesday afternoon. It was her second shutout of the year. She posted eight saves in a 1-0 loss at Heidelberg Saturday.
She finished Westminster’s 1-1 week with a .50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .941… Murphy, 4-2-1 this season, leads the PAC in goals-against average (.77) and save percentage (.868).
THIEL
• Men’s Golf -— The Tomcats finished seventh in a 13-team field Monday at the Westminster Invitational, which took place at the Avalon Field Club in New Castle.
The Tomcats finished seventh with a score of 342. Westminster won the team title (307) while Washington & Jefferson finished second (309).
Mark Knox was Thiel’s top finisher with a score of 82, which was good enough to tie for 22nd. Tyler Zere and Luke Sadowski (Sharon High) tied for 26th with scores of 83. Will Zimmerman shot a 94 to tie for 61st.
The Tomcats will participate in the two-day Guy & Jeanne Kuhn Invitational on Sunday and Monday. The tourney is hosted by Allegheny College at The Country Club of Meadville.
SLIPPERY ROCK
• Football — The Rock held steady at No. 11 in the latest set of Division II national rankings released Monday by the American Football Coaches Association. The AFCA poll is widely regarded as the official national ranking used by the NCAA throughout the regular season.
Slippery Rock opened the season ranked No. 23 in the preseason poll, which marked the eighth straight season The Rock were ranked in the top 25 to begin the year. After just two games, The Rock soared all the way up to No. 11, where they remain for a second straight week in this latest poll.
A 45-14 win on the road at 0-3 Millersville wasn’t enough to move SRU up this week after three of the top 10 teams were idle and the rest of the top of the poll were victorious.
Slippery Rock remains one of just two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference teams in the top 25 this week, headlined by defending regional champion Shepherd (No. 5).
Slippery Rock hosts Seton Hill at 6 p.m. Saturday.
BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
• Men’s Golf — Butler County Community College’s Troy Loughry (Grove City High) earned medalist honors with a 79-68–147 at the Jamestown County Community College Fall Invitational at Chautauqua Golf Course in Chautauqua, N.Y., on Saturday and Sunday.
BC3 (8-0) captured the team title with a 655. Jamestown CCC shot a 676 and Niagara CCC placed third with a 688.
Other BC3 scores: Cory Voltz 87-81–168, Liam Kosior 77-92–169, Tanner Hohmann (Grove City High) 86-87–173, and Jack Mason 86-91–177.
Coach Bill Miller’s BC3 squad is back in action on Friday at Somerset Country Club.
