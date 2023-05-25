PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Grove City College junior men’s track and field standout Gabe Dunlap capped the 2023 season Thursday afternoon by earning 10th place in the javelin at the NCAA Division III Championships, hosted by St. John Fisher University at Polisseni Track and Field Complex.
Dunlap posted a career-best throw of 196 feet, 6 inches on his second throw during his flight of competition. He recorded a mark of 173-10 on his first attempt, then marked at 164-2 on his final throw.
Wisconsin-Platteville sophomore Will Lawrence won the national title with a top throw of 236-8.
Dunlap entered the 22-man competition as the No. 19 seed overall with a season-best mark of 194-5, set last week at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships in Selinsgrove, Pa.
Dunlap won the decathlon last week at the AARTFC Championships and also captured Presidents’ Athletic Conference Field Most Valuable Performer recognition at the conference championships April 27-28.
This marked the third straight season in which a Grove City javelin thrower has competed at the NCAA Championships. D.J. Mulroy took 13th two years ago and Seth Ray placed 14th at the 2022 national meet.
WESTMINSTER
• Golf — The Westminster College Towering Titan Organization (TTO) will hold its annual Buzz Ridl Golf Outing Friday, July 21 at the Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Hermitage. The shotgun start is scheduled for 12 p.m.
The format for play will be a four-person scramble. Mulligans will be available for purchase at on-site registration and a team “Skins Game” will also be available for interested teams.
The entry fee is $460 for a four-person team ($115/player). The TTO is promoting hole sponsorships and the cost is $150. If you or your company is interested, please note that interest on the registration form. Outing proceeds benefit all 22 Titan varsity teams.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch served at 11 a.m. A shotgun start is scheduled for 12 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.
Foursome registration includes: Greens fees, golf cart, driving range, prizes, lunch, beverages on the course, and dinner.
• Men’s Track & Field — Westminster graduate student Ryan Beard and senior Jacob Patton were recently recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as All Mid-Atlantic Region performers for the Division III Outdoor Track & Field season.
The top five individuals in each event from each of the 10 regions earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-three ranked relay.
Beard earned All-Region in the 200 meters. His time of 21.80 seconds at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Championships on April 27 was the third-best time in the event in the Mid-Atlantic. He was No. 7 in the region in the 100 meters (10.83).
Patton secured All-Region in both the 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter hurdles. He owns the fourth-best time in the Mid-Atlantic in both events. Patton qualified for the Division III Championships in the 400 hurdles and is currently 15th in the nation with a best time of 52.98, which he posted April 20 at Slippery Rock University’s John Papa Invitational. He is making his second-straight trip to the national championships to compete in the 400 hurdles. Patton finished 19th in the event last year. His time of 14.79 in the 110 hurdles was also posted at the John Papa Invitational.
• Women’s Track & Field — Six members of the Westminster College’s women’s program were recently recognized by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as All Mid-Atlantic Region performers.
The 4x100-meter relay finished as All-Region after posting a time of 48.22 seconds, a new program record and the third-fastest time in the Mid-Atlantic at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Championships on May 17. Members of the relay included rising seniors Madison Conley, Breannda Davis, Emma Rudolph and Jess Fatigati.
Conley was All-Region in the pole vault. She had the region’s third-best mark in the event after clearing 3.69 meters (12-01.25) at the PAC Championships on April 27.
Davis earned All Mid-Atlantic in the high jump. She recorded a top jump of 1.65 meters (5-05) at Baldwin Wallace University’s Harrison Dillard Twilight on May 11. Davis’ mark is the fourth-best in the Mid-Atlantic.
Fatigati was All-Region in both the 100 meters and the 200 meters. She ranked third in the Mid-Atlantic in the 100 with a time of 12.17, posted April 20 at Slippery Rock University’s John Papa Invitational. Fatigati’s time of 25.51 in the 200, which was posted at the PAC Championships, was the fifth-best in the region.
Rambo ranked fifth in the Mid-Atlantic in the discus with a best throw of 40.04 meters (131-04), which she posted at Slippery Rock’s Last Chance Meet on May 5.
Rudolph secured the top spot in the Mid-Atlantic in the pole vault after clearing 3.90 meters (12-09.50) at Slippery Rock’s Dave Labor Invitational on March 31. She qualified for the Division III Championships and ranks seventh in the event. The reigning Division III outdoor pole vault champion, Rudolph registered a fifth-place finish at the Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in March. She is a three-time All-America at the indoor championships and two-time All-America at the outdoor championships.
Rising junior Lexi Shiderly owns the top spot in the region in the shot put. She posted a top throw of 13.52 meters (44-04.25) May 5 at Slippery Rock.
The pole vault competition at the Division III Championships is slated for 6 p.m. today.
THIEL
Ten Thiel College student-athletes have been named to the 2023 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s At-Large Teams, as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC).
Honorees are selected for their combined performances in athletics and in the classroom. To be eligible for CSC Academic All-District consideration, student-athletes must be a starter or top reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average. Nominees must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s games and reached sophomore status.
Thiel’s women’s honorees included Mary Cassano, Ashlyn Wightman, Alaina Harpst (Greenville High), Hayley Phillips and Taylor Susany.
A junior defender, Cassano was an All-PAC Second Team honoree in women’s lacrosse this season. She finished second on the team with 46 ground balls and third with 23 caused turnovers.
A member of Chi Alpha Sigma, Cassano has qualified for the Dean’s List all five semesters and has twice been named to the PAC Academic Honor Roll. A chemistry major, she carries a 3.78 cumulative grade-point average.
Wightman is a three-time All-PAC First Team selection in women’s lacrosse. A junior midfielder, she scored 102 goals in 2023, the most in school and PAC single-season history. Her 110 points this season tied her for the third most in PAC history.
Wightman also tallied 125 draw controls, 48 ground balls, 26 caused turnovers and eight assists in 2023. She concluded her junior season with 196 career points and 178 goals.
A business administration major, Wightman carries a 3.80 cumulative grade-point average. She is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma and has qualified for the Dean’s List all five semesters. She has also twice qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll.
A sophomore nursing major who owns a 3.92 cumulative grade-point average, Harpst has earned All-PAC accolades in golf twice. She was a First Team honoree as a freshman and a Second Team pick as a sophomore.
Harpst has qualified for the Dean’s List all three semesters and qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll following her freshman season.
Phillips was a three-time All-PAC honoree in golf. She finished fourth overall at the conference championships in 2020-21 to earn First Team accolades. Phillips was an All-PAC Second Team pick as a freshman and an honorable mention selection as a senior.
Phillips graduated May 7 with summa cum laude and departmental honors. A business administration major, she graduated with a 3.86 cumulative grade-point average. Phillips, who earned the Dean’s Key at commencement as an eight-semester Dean’s List student, is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma.
Susany earned All-PAC Honorable Mention accolades in golf in 2022-23. She was also a CSC Academic All-District selection this season. A sophomore early childhood and special education major, she has qualified for the Dean’s List all three semesters and carries a 3.52 cumulative grade-point average.
Thiel’s men’s honorees included Alex Andreozzi, Jake Dies, Zac Smith, Peyton Hearn and Bryce McCloskey (Reynolds High).
Andreozzi graduated with summa cum laude and departmental honors in May with bachelor’s degrees in business administration and philosophy. One of his class valedictorians, he received the Dean’s Key at commencement as an eight-semester Dean’s List student. He owned a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average and was a Thiel College Student of the Month in March. He is a member of Alpha Chi and Chi Alpha Sigma.
An All-PAC Honorable Mention selection in 2022 in lacrosse, Andreozzi qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll three times. A defender, he concluded his career with 121 ground balls, the 11th most in program history.
A sophomore middle blocker, Dies has collected two Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference (AMCC) All-Conference Second Team selections in volleyball. In 2023, he led the Tomcats in blocks (60) and was third on the team in kills (160). In 2022, he was the AMCC Newcomer of the Year and led the team in blocks (72) while ranking third in kills (161).
A health systems major who carries a 3.95 cumulative grade-point average, Dies has qualified for the Dean’s List all three semesters. He was twice named to the AMCC Academic All-Conference Team with special recognition as a Peak Performer.
A senior outside hitter, Smith was a two-time AMCC All-Conference pick in volleyball, including a Second Team nod in 2023. He concluded his career ranked seventh in program history in kills (533) and digs (451).
Smith graduated with cum laude and departmental honors on May 7. Majoring in neuroscience and psychology, he carried a 3.52 cumulative grade-point average. A three-semester Dean’s List student and a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, Smith qualified for the AMCC Academic All-Conference Team three times and twice earned special recognition as a Peak Performer.
Hearn finished fourth at the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional Wrestling Championships in 2023. A College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District honoree in 2002, he is a three-time National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-American.
Hearn went 29-6 in 2022-23 and was twice named the PAC Wrestler of the Week. He earned his second individual title in 2023 and helped Thiel win its league-leading 24th PAC title.
An early childhood/special education major, Hearn carries a 3.95 grade-point average. A six-semester Dean’s List student, he is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma. He was named a PAC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) Scholar-Athlete of the Month in February and has qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll three times.
A junior accounting major, McCloskey went 19-2 in 2022-23 and finished first at 184 at two tournaments. He was a PAC champion at 184 in 2022.
McCloskey is a three-time NWCA Scholar All-American and has twice qualified for the PAC Academic Honor Roll. A Dean’s List student all five semesters, he is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma. An accounting major, McCloskey carries a 3.96 cumulative grade-point average.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team honorees will be announced in late June.
