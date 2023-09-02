The Grove City College volleyball team opened the 2023 season Friday by earning two wins in the Great Lakes Invitational, held at Cedar Point. Grove City opened play with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-14 triumph over Bluffton. The Wolverines then rallied for a 25-20, 20-25, 24-26, 25-19, 15-13 victory over Baldwin Wallace in Friday’s nightcap.
The Bluffton win marked the 300th overall coaching win for fifth-year Grove City head coach Leo Sayles. Sayles owns a 66-39 mark at Grove City. He has also been head coach at Bryan (Tenn.) and Gardner-Webb.
Senior Grace Kim and freshman Alexis Standford paced the Wolverines with nine kills each in the opener against Bluffton. Junior Audrey Donnelly added five kills.
Junior setter Kennedy Kerr recorded 16 assists while sophomore setter Brooklyn Wirebaugh added 10 assists. Wirebaugh also served three aces while Kim and freshman Alayna Dorst both served two aces.
Standford and freshman Julia Fisher both led the defense with four blocks. Senior libero Gabby Lucas recorded a team-leading 15 digs and Fisher added 11 digs.
Grace and Standford both had kills in the fifth set of Grove City’s win over Baldwin Wallace, breaking a 9-9 tie in the set. Fisher’s fourth and final kill of the match gave Grove City the win.
Standford led the Wolverines with 14 kills while senior Eloise Sutter tallied a dozen kills. Senior Anna DeGraaf chipped in seven kills.
Kerr chalked up 22 assists while Wirebaugh had 16 assists. Lucas added eight assists. Kerr and Wirebaugh both served three aces.
DeGraaf, Donnelly and Fisher all posted four blocks while Standford contributed three blocks. Kim led the Wolverines with 19 digs. Lucas added 15 digs while Wirebaugh (14) and Fisher (12) also had double-digit dig totals.
The Wolverines return to action today with a pair of matches at Cedar Point. Grove City plays Case Western Reserve at 8 a.m. The Wolverines will face Hiram at noon.
• Men’s Soccer — The Grove City College men’s soccer team opened the 2023 season Friday evening by earning a 1-1 draw with visiting Lancaster Bible (0-0-1) at Don Lyle Field as part of the Nate Ferraco Classic.
Grove City (0-0-1) trailed 1-0 with nine minutes remaining but the Wolverines forged a 1-1 tie at 81:07 when sophomore midfielder Aidan Eck blasted in the tying goal.
Following a scoreless first half, Lancaster Bible opened the scoring 5:46 into the second half on Owen Nell’s unassisted goal.
Sophomore goalkeeper Teddy Almeter made his collegiate debut for the Wolverines and made three saves.
Grove City held an 11-7 edge in total shots. Lancaster Bible had a 4-3 edge in shots on goal. The Chargers had five corner kicks and Grove City recorded four corners.
The Wolverines will host Mount Union at 6 p.m. today at Don Lyle Field.
• Women’s Soccer — GCC opened the 2023 season Friday evening by dropping a 1-0 decision to Lynchburg in the opening day of action in the Roanoke Classic at Kerr Field.
Lynchburg broke a 0-0 draw at 25:42 when Madelyn Boyce scored an unassisted goal.
The Hornets outshot Grove City, 13-3. Each team had four corner kicks. Junior goalkeeper Courtney Lisman stopped two shots for Grove City (0-1).
Grove City will conclude its season-opening trip to Virginia by facing host Roanoke at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
• Men’s Cross Country — The Grove City College men’s cross country team commenced its 2023 season Friday evening by competing in Akron’s unscored Tommy Evans Invitational at Silver Creek Metro Park in Norton, Ohio.
Sophomore Caleb Hawke (Grove City High) paced Grove City at Friday’s event by posting a time of 20 minutes, 13.92 seconds on the six-kilometer course. Hawke placed 117th.
Sophomore Jacob Colbert finished 150th (20:38.64) while sophomore Luke Roberts captured 158th place in a time of 20:45.08.
Freshman Alex Bepristis debuted by posting a time of 20:48.74, good for 162nd place. Junior Ben Raduns finished 179th (21:04.71) while freshman Max Ware secured 200th in a time of 21:24.87.
Sophomore Zachary Warrick rounded out the top seven by finishing 201st with a time of 21:25.12.
Akron’s Brian Masai won the individual race in 17:54.99. The race featured 272 men.
Grove City returns to action next Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Bethany Invitational.
THIEL
• Volleyball — The Thiel College women’s volleyball team opened play in the Virginia Wesleyan Tournament Friday in Virginia Beach, Va.
Thiel opened the tournament with 3-0 losses to Virginia Wesleyan and Salem.
Thiel fell to the Virginia Wesleyan Marlins 25-11, 25-10, 25-12. Erica Gregory led the Tomcats against the Marlins with six digs and five kills. Carlie Reynolds (Grove City High) tallied nine assists and five digs.
The Tomcats lost to the Salem Spirits 25-13, 25-4, 25-12. Daisy Jenness recorded six kills in the loss while Gregory notched nine digs. Taegan Geiser handed out seven assists while also contributing four digs.
The Tomcats will conclude play in the Virginia Wesleyan Tournament today. Thiel is scheduled to play Southern Virginia University at 9 a.m. and Bard College at 1 p.m.
• Women’s Soccer — Thiel opened its 2023 season Friday with a 3-0 non-conference loss on the road to the La Roche Redhawks in Pittsburgh.
Victoria Biagetti opened scoring at the 20:29 mark after receiving a pass from Alexandra Mecchia.
Alexis Nudds and Finnleigh Gould added penalty kick goals for La Roche early in the second half.
Samantha Hoffman made nine saves for the Tomcats.
Thiel will host SUNY Brockport Sunday. The non-conference game will begin at noon at Alumni Stadium.
• Cross Country — The Thiel College men’s and women’s cross country teams opened their season Friday at the Fisher Invitational, hosted by Westminster.
The men’s team finished fourth. The women’s team finished eighth.
Andrew Yocum led the Tomcats, placing 34th with a time of 18:32.55. Nathaniel Turner (19:39.55) finished 43rd, while Tristan Mylnarek (20:52.54) finished 48th. Legion Lake (21:06.93) and Rowan Thomas (Jamestown High) (23:53.74) finished 50th and 56th, respectively.
For the women, Madalyn Semmler paced the Tomcats with a 25th place finish, finishing with a time of 22:00.39. Lillianna Briscoe (23:11.28) and Ava Kidder (25:30.21) placed 36th and 47th, respectively.
Thiel’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the Bethany Bison Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9. The women will begin at 10 a.m., with the men to follow at 11 a.m.
WESTMINSTER
• Women’s Soccer — Junior Natalie Vilchek struck for her second career brace Friday evening in the Titans’ eason-opening 2-0 shutout win at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa.
Friday marked the program’s seventh-straight victory in its season opener.
Vilchek previously scored twice in the Titans’ 4-0 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Championship Tournament semifinal win over Washington & Jefferson College on Nov. 2, 2021.
Tied 0-0 at the break, Vilchek scored her first in the 56th minute off of an assist from junior Erin Fosgreen. It was Fosgreen’s first assist of her career. Vilchek netted an unassisted goal in the 87th minute.
Sophomore Morgan Murphy made three saves in the shutout.
Westminster outshot Juniata 20-5, which included an 11-3 edge in shots on goal. Nine Titans had at least one shot on goal.
The Titans will face Lycoming College in Altoona today. The match is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m.
• Men’s Soccer — Westminster played to a scoreless draw with host Juniata College in its season opener Friday night.
Graduate student Jad Jadallah recorded a seven-save shutout. It was the seventh shutout of his career.
Senior Antonio Ulizzi), junior Peyton Pauline, senior John Colella and junior Joshua Glaser anchored the team’s back line in the clean sheet. Friday was Glaser’s first career start.
A total of 19 men appeared for Westminster Friday night.
Juniata held a 12-10 edge in shots, including a 7-6 advantage in shots on goal. The Eagles racked up 10 corner kicks to the Titans’ five.
Westminster will face Penn State Altoona today. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
• Women’s Volleyball — The Titans opened the season with a pair of straight set victories Friday at Saint Vincent College’s Bearcat Invitational in Latrobe.
Westminster earned a 3-0 win (25-18, 25-19, 25-19) over Franciscan University before defeating Gallaudet University 3-0 (25-19, 26-24, 25-21) in the nightcap.
Against Franciscan senior Lauren Lampus hit .300 while posting eight kills, three digs and a pair of service aces. Sophomore Rachel Brady added six kills and eight digs while sophomore Jamie Robertson hit .556 with five kills. Senior Saylee Grinnen had four kills and seven digs while senior Malia Duffy registered 17 digs and two service aces. Senior Reanna Daniels (Hickory High) added nine assists and a pair of digs.
Lampus, along with Brady and junior Ava Ferrimedianger led the way against Gallaudet with eight kills each. Lampus added 11 digs while Ferringer chipped in with a pair of blocks. Sophomore Angie Nardone matched her career high with 22 assists and Duffy added 13 digs. Trailing 20-15 in the second set, Westminster bounced back to even the score at 24-24 before senior Natalie Franke closed the set with kill. The Titans hit a combined .294 in the win.
Today at Saint Vincent’s Robert S. Carey Student Center the Titans are scheduled to open with Penn State Altoona at 11 a.m. before taking on the host Bearcats at 3 p.m.
• Cross Country — Freshman Sylvia Tsarnas paced the Westminster College women’s cross country team Friday evening at the school’s season-opening Fisher Invitational.
Tsarnas registered a 24th-place finish in her first collegiate event. She posted a time of 21 minutes, 55.72 seconds.
Robert Morris University won the five-kilometer event with 35 points. Clarion University was the runner-up with 57 points. Clarion’s Mackenzie Carver won with a time of 18:52.55 in the 58-competitor field.
The Titans finished fifth in the eight-team field with 146 points.
Sophomore Monica Curtis was 30th with a time of 22:17.64. Sophomore Sam Waldo finished 32rd (22:56.39) and freshman Madison Mamula was 34th (23:04.54). Freshman Grace Johnston (Mercer High) finished 45th (24:53.68).
Westminster will compete in Bethany College’s Bison Invitational next Saturday, Sept. 9. The event is slated to begin at 10 a.m.
