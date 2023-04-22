MEADVILLE - Senior midfielder Brett Gladstone became the first Grove City College men's lacrosse player to score 200 career goals while seven teammates joined Gladstone in the scoring column Saturday afternoon as the Wolverines captured a 15-6 road win over Allegheny in Presidents' Athletic Conference play at the Robertson Complex. The win gives Grove City (7-8, 6-0 PAC) the top seed in the season-ending conference tournament.
Gladstone scored the milestone goal 89 seconds into the third quarter, extending Grove City's lead to 8-4. Allegheny closed to within 8-6 with 14 minutes left but the Wolverines took command of the game by scoring seven unanswered goals.
Junior midfielder Griffen Agawa sparked the seven-goal run by scoring off Gladstone's assist with 13:32 remaining. Freshman attack Mac Faircloth pushed the lead to 10-6 with an unassisted goal at the 8:19 mark. One minute later, sophomore attack Matt Blythe scored a man-up goal after receiving a feed from junior midfielder Luke Jayne.
Gladstone's back-to-back unassisted goals stretched Grove City's lead to 13-6. Freshman midfielder Boden Davidson and Jayne added unassisted goals in a 47-second span to sew up the victory.
Blythe led Grove City with five goals. Gladstone now has 202 career goals after his three-goal outing. Faircloth scored twice while sophomore attack Zachary Hougan and freshman attack Rigdon Greene each scored once.
Jayne finished with a pair of assists. Agawa, Hougan and sophomore midfielder Trey Zabroski also chalked up assists.
Freshman faceoff specialist Sean Mahoney won 9 of 16 faceoffs and led the Wolverines with five ground balls. Senior defender Bailey Decker and freshman defender Andrew Glasgow both recorded three ground balls.
Allegheny held a 36-35 edge in total shots. Grove City put 21 shots on goal while Allegheny had 16 shots on goal. The Wolverines turned over the ball 20 times and Allegheny committed 16 turnovers.
Senior Jack Petit earned the win in goal by stopping seven shots in the first half. Junior Danny Stone made three saves in 30 minutes of second-half action.
Grove City will have home-field advantage in the four-team conference tournament May 3-6. First, the Wolverines will conclude the regular season Wednesday at 6 p.m. by hosting conference foe Bethany at Robert E. Thorn Field.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
MEADVILLE - The Wolverines dropped to 4-3 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference as the Wolverines fell Saturday afternoon at conference foe Allegheny, 19-7, at Robertson Complex.
Senior midfielder Madison Nazigian and sophomore midfielder Mara Polczynski combined for Grove City's seven goals. Nazigian pumped in four goals while Polczynski scored three times.
Allegheny (12-3, 7-0 PAC) opened up a 6-2 lead but Grove City stormed back in the second quarter as Polczynski scored three unassisted goals that helped the Wolverines pull to within 7-5. Allegheny scored the final three goals of the half, however, then scored five straight goals to begin the third quarter.
Sophomore attack Meah Groves, sophomore midfielder Abby Roetering and freshman attack Haylie Porter all recorded assists for Grove City (6-9, 4-3 PAC).
Nazigian recorded a team-high five draw controls. Sophomore defender Emily Arnold had four draw controls and sophomore defender Amber Wartman tallied three draw controls.
Sophomore defender Sarah Jackson caused four turnovers. Nazigian and senior midfielder Meredith Basham both caused two turnovers. Allegheny finished the game with 19 turnovers while Grove City had 32.
Allegheny out-shot Grove City, 38-12. Sophomore goalie Elyse Kiggins made 10 saves for the Wolverines. She also picked up a team-leading three ground balls.
Grove City will close the regular season this week with a pair of home conference games. Tuesday, Grove City hosts Bethany at 6 p.m. at Don Lyle Field. Saturday, the Wolverines will host Washington & Jefferson at 12 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
MEN'S LACROSSE
BETHANY, W.Va. - Westminster College, fueled by a terrific second half, claimed a 19-6 PAC victory at Bethany College Saturday afternoon.
The win pushed Westminster's record to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in league play. Bethany fell to 5-8 overall and 0-6 in the PAC. Saturday was Westminster's seventh-straight win over Bethany.
Five players scored multiple goals for Westminster. Senior attack Nick Hubner poured in seven goals while freshman attack Brady Page finished with three goals and an assist. Junior attack Payton Waight added two goals and an assist. Junior attack Jimmy Sentz, making his first appearance since March 11, had two goals and one assist. Sophomore midfielder Gavin Jones chipped in with a pair of goals.
Senior attack Ryan Greer finished with one goal and three assists. Senior midfielder Boyd Foster scored a goal. Freshman Aidan Minnock netted his first career goal with two minutes to play in the fourth.
Senior defender Kyle Hoeflich finished with five ground balls and six caused turnovers. Sophomore midfielder Jonas Clark recorded five ground balls and a caused turnover while junior defender Aaron Alderette had four ground balls and a caused turnover. Freshman long stick midfielder Jahiem Hawkins posted four ground balls and three caused turnovers. Jones added four ground balls and three caused turnovers.
Junior Dino Mario D'Alesio II was 9-of-11 on faceoffs and totaled four ground balls. Classmate Colin O'Malley was 9-of-16 on faceoffs and added six ground balls.
Junior Bradley Green made three saves in 40 minutes.
Westminster jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on goals by Jones, Sentz and Waight. In the second Hubner netted a pair of goals and Foster scored once to help the Titans go into the half with a 6-2 lead.
The Titans began the third period with six unanswered goals and led 13-4 going into the fourth. Hubner scored four third period goals. Westminster outscored Bethany 6-2 in the final period.
Westminster finished with a 66-16 advantage in shots and a 52-10 edge in shots on goal. The Titans were 20-of-24 on clears.
Westminster hosts Chatham University Tuesday night in a pivotal PAC matchup. The opening faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the UPMC Sports Complex.
THIEL
MEN'S TENNIS
WAYNESBURG – Thiel concluded its season Friday with a 6-3 PAC loss on the road to Waynesburg Yellow Jackets.
At second doubles, Thiel's Evan Cessna and Christian Kemp defeated Justin North and Adam Huckestein 8-4.
Cessna also won at fifth singles 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 over Anderson Schuller. Nathaniel Udell earned a 6-1, 6-1 win over Huckestein at second singles.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
LATROBE – The Tomcats dropped a PAC game on the road to the Saint Vincent Bearcats, 24-14, on Friday.
The Tomcats jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead. However, the Bearcats scored eight unanswered goals in the first quarter to take control of the game.
The Bearcats added seven fourth quarter goals to seal the conference win.
Ashlyn Wightman led the Tomcats with nine points (8g, 1a). She also recorded a team-high four ground balls. Destiny Johnson recorded three points (2g, 1a) while Nielah Jones notched two goals. Camy Seman also recorded three points (1g, 2a). Mary Cassano notched one goal and three ground balls.
Justina Jenkins recorded 11 saves for the Tomcats in goal.
Saint Vincent was led by Bridget Doyle who recorded 11 points (5g, 6a). Kaylee Bandow and Maggie Edwards both notched five goals each.
Bailey Nicely notched 13 saves in goal for the Bearcats.
The Tomcats return to PAC action on Wednesday when they host Waynesburg. The conference game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
NOTE: This will be updated as colleges send press releases to The Herald sports department.
