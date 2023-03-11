LAKELAND, Fla. - The Grove City College baseball team concluded an undefeated eight-game Spring Break trip to Central Florida by earning a 7-3 victory Saturday over Saint Joseph (Maine) in non-conference play at Lake Bonny Field. Grove City (10-3 overall) broke a 3-3 tie by scoring four times in the top of the ninth inning.
Sophomore second baseman Luke Vittone gave Grove City the lead in the ninth when his single scored sophomore third baseman Shane Cato. Vittone then scored on a double by freshman center fielder Nick Sampson.
Grove City's lead swelled to 6-3 as sophomore Mally Kilbane drove in Sampson with a single to center field. Kilbane later came home when junior first baseman Markus Williams singled to left.
Sampson gave the Wolverines a 2-0 lead in the third inning by singling in Vittone and sophomore left fielder Nico Rodriguez.
The Monks took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third but Grove City tied the game in the fourth when sophomore DH David Leslie belted a solo home run.
Williams paced Grove City's 14-hit attack by going 3 for 5. Vittone doubled while going 2 for 5. Sophomore right fielder Josh Minnich also went 2 for 5 and Sampson finished 2 for 4.
Kilbane pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the pitching win. He struck out three and walked one. Freshman Kenny Lavrich started and pitched 2 2/3 innings. He struck out two and yielded three runs in his first collegiate start. Senior Robby Randolph threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. He yielded two hits.
Grove City's eight-game win streak is the longest for the Wolverines since a nine-game run April 18-30, 2021. Grove City is off to its best start since 2006, when the Wolverines won 11 of their first 14 games.
The Wolverines will host Hiram in non-conference play at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2023 home opener.
MEN'S LACROSSE
BUENA VISTA, Va. - Five Grove City College men's lacrosse players scored multiple goals Saturday afternoon to help lift the Wolverines to a 17-6 victory at Southern Virginia in non-conference action at Knight Stadium.
Sophomore attack Matt Blythe fired in four goals for Grove City (2-3) while senior midfielder Brett Gladstone, junior midfielder Luke Jayne and freshman midfielder Kobi Bui all posted three goals in Saturday's win.
The Wolverines also received a pair of goals from sophomore attack Zachary Hougan. Sophomore midfielder Jason Muench and freshman attack Mac Faircloth added goals for Grove City, which earned its second straight win.
Bui, Hougan and sophomore midfielder Alec Jones all assisted two goals apiece. Gladstone, Jayne, freshman midfielder Boden Davidson, freshman attack Rigdon Greene and senior midfielder David Kraus each added an assist.
Grove City led 4-2 after one quarter, then pushed the lead to 7-4 by halftime. The Wolverines then broke open Saturday's game with a seven-goal outburst in the third quarter. Jayne scored each of his three goals during the period while Gladstone scored twice and added an assist in the third quarter. Bui also had a goal and an assist in the third quarter.
Blythe and senior Max Chmura both recorded four ground balls. Chmura won 7 of 12 faceoff opportunities.
Junior Danny Stone earned the win in goal after making five stops in the first half. Senior Jack Petit made a season-high seven saves in the second half.
Grove City outshot Southern Virginia, 40-36. Grove City turned over possession 20 times while Southern Virginia had 21 turnovers. Grove City converted 4 of its 10 extra-man opportunities. The Knights went 0 for 4 with a man advantage.
The Wolverines will visit John Carroll at 7 p.m. Wednesday in non-conference action.
Note: This roundup will be updated as colleges send press releases to The Herald.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.