WOOSTER, Ohio - The Grove City College women's soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision Saturday afternoon at Wooster in non-conference action.
Grove City jumped to a 1-0 lead 56 seconds into the match as senior forward Gianna D'Amato scored her second goal of the season.
Wooster (3-0-1) tied the match at 36:15 on a goal by Grace Gascoigne. Wooster then took the lead with two goals in a four-minute span in the second half. Emma Jaros scored at 65:27, then Hallie Krzys added a goal at 69:01.
Grove City (2-2) held a 17-15 edge in total shots, along with a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal. Wooster had six corner kicks and Grove City netted four corners.
Junior goalkeeper Courtney Lisman stopped two shots for Grove City.
The Wolverines open a two-match homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Carnegie Mellon at Don Lyle Field.
* Men's Soccer - Grove City College closed a season-opening four-match homestand Saturday afternoon by dropping a 2-0 decision to visiting Denison (4-0) in non-conference play at Don Lyle Field in Grove City.
The Big Red scored twice in the first half to take a 2-0 halftime lead. Henri Hayes scored at 17:54 and Rohan Tripathy added a goal at 36:36.
Denison held an 11-8 edge in total shots. The Big Red had five shots on goal while Grove City put three shots on goal. Denison held an 8-6 edge in corner kicks.
Sophomore goalkeeper Teddy Almeter stopped three shots for the Wolverines.
Grove City (0-2-2) will open its road schedule Wednesday at Penn State Behrend. The match will start at 7 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
* Women's Tennis - Westminster suffered an 8-1 loss to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg Saturday afternoon in New Wilmington.
Westminster is now 1-1 and Pitt-Greensburg is now 3-1. Saturday was Westminster's home opener.
Senior Caroline Fox won her singles match 6-4, 6-4 over Cathryn Rossi at No. 4. Fox and her partner, junior Ryleigh Valone, lost 8-7 in their No. 2 doubles match against Isabella Lane Rossi.
Fox is 2-0 in singles action this season.
Sophomore Grace Askey fell at No. 5 singles to Lane, 6-2, 1-6, 10-5.
Westminster will travel to Clarion University this Thursday. The match is set to begin at 4 p.m.
Note: This roundup will be updated as colleges submit press releases to The Herald.
